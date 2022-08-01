ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

University of Texas Tower Shooting: 2022 marks 56 years

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
fox26houston.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox26houston.com

Comments / 4

Related
Classic Rock 96.1

VIDEO: Police Seek Driver Who Struck Two People and Drove Off in Austin, TX

Disturbing news coming out of Austin, Texas regarding a hit-and-run incident that took place in downtown Austin a few minutes before midnight on Saturday, July 17. Security cameras watching the intersection of Lavaca Street and W. Cesar Chavez Street caught a vehicle making a turn and striking a couple who were crossing. The vehicle then drove off, leaving Austin Police Department to search for the driver.
AUSTIN, TX
Power 95.9

3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit

A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
TEXAS STATE
post-register.com

Estrada: LISD bursting at the seams

Lockhart Independent School District’s facilities have expanded to the point Superintendent Mark Estrada said there is no more room to house students unless more facilities are added. The rubber band holding the LISD schools has been stretched as far as possible, according to the numbers. If developments are an...
LOCKHART, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
KVUE

Central Texas family loses RV in Smoke Rider fire

BLANCO COUNTY, Texas — The Smoke Rider fire in Blanco County, just off the border with Hays County, is still ablaze. As of 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, it was 60% contained. The fire tore through a property off of RM 165. The family of the owners of the property let KVUE on to survey the damage.
BLANCO COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Seven Oaks Apts tenants & activists protest outside owner’s Austin offices

Austin – Renters and activists brought signs, a megaphone, and a small crowd to the Austin offices of a San Antonio apartment complex’s heavily-criticized landlord. Tenants of the Seven Oaks Apartments on the Northwest Side and members of the Texas Organizing Project have been pushing against what they sees as “unfair” eviction notices and subpar conditions at the apartment complex, such as air conditioning issues, a lack of hot water, water damage, and roaches. San Antonio Code Enforcement has issued 24 citations for the property so far.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

From the Capitol to now: Austin's tallest towers through the years

Austin’s friendly and magnetic personality shines through in the architecture that’s been a long time in the making. It’s not the high rises of Manhattan or the blend of Victorian and modern architecture seen in San Francisco, but we have a mix of charming, sleek and tall. Of course, being the tallest in any region is one of the main bragging rights, so we rounded up a list of some of the buildings with impressive heights over the years. As coming towers make their entry to downtown, the Domain and other booming areas, here’s a look back at where it all began. (Earl McGehee/CC)
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Whitman
fox7austin.com

Texas drought may be impacting your home's foundation

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas heat is leaving nothing untouched. "Last week we had over 125 calls for first-time inspections between Salado and San Marcos," said Jeff Griffith, owner and general manager of CenTex Foundation Repair. "That’s about a 25 to 30 percent increase of what we’ve been seeing in the past."
SAN MARCOS, TX
CBS Austin

Kitchen fire at restaurant in NW Austin under control

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin firefighters are responding to a fire that broke out in a restaurant's kitchen in Northwest Austin Wednesday morning. AFD says crews responded around 9:19 a.m. to 8650 Spicewood Springs Road, which is the address of the shopping center near US Hwy 183. Fire crews said...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tower#Violent Crime#Ktbc
fox7austin.com

Woman assaulted near bus stop close to University of Texas campus

AUSTIN, Texas - Police are investigating after a woman says she was assaulted at near a bus stop close to the University of Texas campus. The incident happened at around 2:30 a.m. on August 1 in the 1500 block of Trinity Street. A woman flagged down University of Texas Police...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Fire burns 96 acres in Bastrop County

Crews with Bastrop County Emergency Services District 1 from Red Rock began fighting the fire off Margarita Drive on Monday morning. That is just northwest of Texas 21 in far western Bastrop County near the Travis and Caldwell County lines.
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
inforney.com

River Ranch Inn: A slice of Heaven on the San Gabriel

When Amber Daniel opens any given door at the River Ranch Inn on County Road 279, she’s used to hearing audible gasps from whoever is with her. That’s because each of the inn’s eight units is uniquely and eclectically decorated—and pays homage to the whole “Keep Austin Weird” motto in a Liberty Hill setting. Plus, from the outside of any of its three floors, sweeping views of the San Gabriel River just add to the awe.
LIBERTY HILL, TX
KVUE

Austin crawls to No. 4 spot in ranking of buggiest U.S. cities

(CultureMap Austin) There’s some buzz going around Texas: Houston may not be the buggiest city. Thumbtack, a home management app that connects owners with service providers, took note of its bug-related service requests, and ranked Austin the fourth buggiest city in the United States, followed by Houston at No. 5. Dallas made the top slot, if you can call that making it.
AUSTIN, TX
mycanyonlake.com

Smoke Rider Fire: Wednesday Updates

Forward progression of the 800-acre Smoke Rider Fire in Blanco County was stopped Tuesday night, Blanco County of Emergency Management said in a statement this morning. The containment line is progressing well, the organization said. Multiple task forces with firefighters from Blanco, Hays and Travis counties remain on scene along...
BLANCO COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy