Man in Critical Condition After Falling Off Moving Passenger Van in Forest Hills Sunday

A man is in critical condition after he fell off the outside of a passenger van in Forest Hills Sunday (Photo: Google Maps)

A man is in critical condition—and is unlikely to survive—after he fell off a moving passenger van in Forest Hills Sunday and hit his head on the pavement, according to police.

The victim, 32, was hanging off the outside of a gray-colored Ford passenger van that was traveling eastbound along Metropolitan Avenue—near the 71st Avenue intersection—at around 7:25 p.m., police said.

When the driver of the van turned left onto 71st Avenue, the victim lost his grip and was thrown off the vehicle. He came crashing down onto the ground and struck his head, the NYPD said.

The driver of the van did not remain on the scene and continued traveling along 71st Avenue, police said. It is unclear why the man was riding on the outside of the van, or if the driver was aware he was there.

When police arrived on the scene they found the victim with head trauma, lying on the roadway. He had a fractured skull and internal bleeding, cops said.

The victim was transported by EMS to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

There are no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing.