Here’s Why It’s Important To Stop Letting Kids Win

wblk.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Nick Charlap’s: The Best Ice Cream in the SouthtownsJ.M. LesinskiBoston, NY
Related
I’m a teacher and I hate it when parents give their kids ‘unique’ names – I’m not being difficult, there’s a reason why
A TEACHER shared their frustration at parents who give their children "wacky" names as he found that, the more "unique" the name, the more attitude they would get from the child and parents. The educator explained that he would often mispronounce the "different" names that parents choose and the kids...
KIDS・
My 10-year-old son invited his whole class of 31 kids to our house for a end-of-term party – but ‘forgot’ to tell me
A MUM was given a shock after her cheeky ten-year-old invited his entire class to an end of school party at his house without her knowing. Diane Campbell, 50, was baffled when one of her friends sent her a photo of an invitation to the bash - supposedly being held at her home for her son, Max, 10.
KIDS・
Strict mother won't let kids eat without asking permission first
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My grandmother was very strict with the food in her house. When my mother and her siblings were growing up, my grandmother wouldn't permit them to eat without asking permission first.
Slate
Help! I Have to Stop My Sister From Making Us Her Kids’ Guardian in Her Will.
Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) My sister and her husband are updating their will and have asked my husband and I to care for their two sons if they die unexpectedly. On paper, we’d be happy to take on this role—we are parents of three kids ourselves, we’re close with my nephews, and have similar parenting approaches and values. Lurking under this is money. We’re raising our three kids (one of whom was an unexpected twin) on a frugal budget. I’m a teacher, and my husband has complications from early 2020 COVID that limit him to part-time work at best. I have a second job and am attempting to find a better paying career, but at this point, my health insurance is essential. We worry a lot about money, especially our medical debt.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mother Refuses to Let Own Kids Call Her 'Mom'
Is it cruel to tell your children they can’t call you ‘mom’ or ‘dad’?. Being a parent isn’t something for the faint of heart. It takes an incredible amount of financial commitment, responsibility, and dedication to create and raise other human beings from infants to adults.
Mother refuses to allow her 4 kids to wear clean pajamas
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother was a young girl, she lived in a dirt-floor hut in a fishing village on an island in the Atlantic Ocean. She and her family had little, and they were accustomed to a spartan lifestyle.
Watch: This Viral TikTok Trend Has Parents Asking Their Kids To Put On Their Shoes & FIGHT
These TikTok trends just keep getting better. Check out a gallery of our favorite videos from the viral "fight prank" TikTok trend inside.
Woman welcomes 10 kids after miscarriages: "My highest meaning is being a mom"
A woman once believed she wouldn't get the chance to raise a big family as she'd always dreamed. Even though her dream of motherhood came with many trials, and there were times when she felt lost, she has since been blessed with ten kids.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Upworthy
These twins share a brain, can access each other's feelings and even see through each other's eyes
Krista and Tatiana Hogan are inseparable twins, both literally and metaphorically. The twins are joined at the head and their brains are connected by a thalamic bridge that gives them rare capabilities. They can access each other's feelings and even see out of each other's eyes. Craniopagus twins, joined at the head, are a rare occurence at just one in 2.5 million. A majority of craniopagus twins don't live past 24 hours. Krista and Tatiana Hogan were given a survival chance of 20%. The Hogan twins were born on October 25, 2006, in Vancouver, Canada and it took 16 medics to deliver them safely, reported CBC. The pair was featured as part of a documentary titled "Inseparable" and highlighted neurological capabilities that have since astounded researchers. They can read each other's thoughts without having to mouth the words. The twins say it's like, “Talking in our heads.”
psychologytoday.com
What Do Adult Children Owe Their Parents?
Many mothers and fathers do not know how to parent adult children. Some parents can make their grown-up sons and daughters feel almost guilty for growing up. The cost of paying a debt of gratitude must not be a burden that makes the other wish you’d never done anything for them to begin with.
Shock As Wife Planning Trip Teaches Husband of 32 Years How To Wash Clothes
A woman on TikTok has addressed backlash on one of her videos showing her father unable to use a washing machine.
7 Easy-To-Assemble Indoor And Outdoor Swings For Kids
You can get one of these popular swings from retailers like Amazon, Etsy, Walmart and more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Wren Eleanor’ TikTok controversy inspires moms everywhere to remove kids from social media
If you spend any amount of time scrolling through TikTok, then you may have heard about the controversy surrounding the toddler "influencer" account Wren Eleanor. While the account, which has garnered over 17 million TikTok followers, appears fairly harmless, it's inspired a movement from moms everywhere who now vow to keep their kids' photos and videos off of their social media accounts.
Shawn Johnson Shares the Adorable Way She's Keeping Her Kids Entertained This Summer
Click here to read the full article. Kids summer activities don’t have to be complicated. You don’t have to take them to expensive waterparks or create TikTok-worthy educational moments (unless you want to). All you need is the sun, water, and a fun inflatable to keep kids happy while school’s out! Shawn Johnson shared the super cute way she’s keeping her toddlers, Drew, 2, and Jett, 1, entertained this summer — and it looks awesome! “Kids 😍🤣,” Johnson, who shares her children with husband Andrew East, captioned a photo on Instagram today. In it, Jett and Drew are dressed in nothing...
Opinion: What petrifies me about sending my kids to school this year
States should require that students get vaccinated against Covid before going to school, just as kids are required to get inoculated against diseases like chickenpox and polio, writes Kara Alaimo. The decisions of some parents not to vaccinate their children don't just put the health of their own families in greater danger. They also put everyone around them at risk.
How a New Trend Is Inspiring Moms to Remove Photos of Kids from TikTok
A group of parents—mainly mothers—have responded to a recent TikTok trend by removing any images of their children that they previously shared from the app. And they're inspiring others to do the same. It all started after users uncovered that videos shared by a popular mother-daughter duo TikTok...
This Guy Hired William Hung To Let His Co-Workers Know He Was Quitting, And This Is The Only Way People Should Quit Jobs From Now On
"I never instructed or prompted William to sing — his original masterpiece was conceived all on his own."
Power 93.7 WBLK
Buffalo NY
29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0