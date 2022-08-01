Eight South Dakota college players named 2022 Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-Americans

Eight South Dakota college players were named 2022 Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-Americans.

The list features six players from South Dakota State and two from South Dakota. SDSU tight end Tucker Kraft (2021) and offensive lineman Garret Greenfield (2020) were the only returning former First-Team Postseason All-Americans.

Here's everyone who made the list from local South Dakota colleges:

2022 STATS PERFORM FCS PRESEASON ALL-AMERICA TEAM

Previous season(s) as First-Team Postseason All-American Listed in parentheses

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

RB – Isaiah Davis, 6-1, 220, junior, South Dakota State

TE – Tucker Kraft, 6-5, 255, junior, South Dakota State (2021)

OL – Mason McCormick, 6-4, 310, senior, South Dakota State

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

OL – Garret Greenfield, 6-6, 295, senior, South Dakota State (2020)

OL – Alex Jensen, 6-7, 280, senior, South Dakota

DEFENSE

LB – Adam Bock, 6-1, 215, sophomore, South Dakota State

SPECIAL TEAMS

LS – Dalton Godfrey, 6-2, 230, senior, South Dakota

THIRD TEAM

OFFENSE

WR – Jaxon Janke, 6-3, 210, senior, South Dakota State