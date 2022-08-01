2 arrested for attacking police outside Milford bar

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people face charges for allegedly attacking two police officers outside a bar in Milford early Sunday morning.

Police said Dinsdale Brown, a 25-year-old man from Ansonia, and Taylor Healey, a 24-year-old woman from Derby, were kicked out of Stonebridge Restaurant on Daniel Street around 1 a.m. They were trying to get back in when officers said they stopped them.

According to police, Brown began to fight with officers and resisted arrest, and Healey jumped on the back of an officer and violently scratched and clawed the officer.

After putting the pair in handcuffs, police said Healey pulled out of the handcuffs and fought with officers until they were able to place her into a police cruiser.

Officers suffered minor injuries.

Brown and Healey are each charged with breach of peace, assault on a police officer, and interfering with an officer. Brown is also charged with assault.

Both are being held on a $5,000 bond and due in court on Aug. 23.

