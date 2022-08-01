Season ticket packages available for Leach Theatre’s 2022-23 season

news.mst.edu
lakeexpo.com
Brian Douglas Byrd (November 18, 1971 - July 11, 2022)
Brian Douglas Byrd, age 50, of Lake Ozark, Missouri passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022. Brian was born at St. Mary’s Health Center in Jefferson City, Missouri to James Don Byrd and Shirley Ann Byrd on November 18, 1971. He attended Jefferson City High School and graduated in 1990. He graduated college at Northeast Missouri State University in Kirksville and obtained his law degree at the University of Missouri School of Law in May 1999. He practiced law at his law firm in Lake Ozark.
lakeexpo.com
34 Anemone Court, Four Seasons, Missouri 65049
Located in the famous Six Mile, no wake inlet. This property features 3 lots providing a lot of privacy with 70 feet of lakefront. There are 5 bedrooms (one non-conforming but a window could be added), and an oversized two-car garage. This lakefront, luxury home is being sold furnished with 2 bedrooms upstairs and 3 bedrooms downstairs. There is a lot of room for extra storage. The water is 20 ft deep with an amazing dock to hang out at. 10X24 slip and 12X28 slip with a pump for washing down the boat and dock. Take a golf cart ride to the martini deck to grill or down to the dock. By land, this home is the perfect location down HH to Bittersweet to Anemone. This perfectly maintained home is ready to move right in and enjoy.
Missouri S&T News and Research
Missouri S&T offers summer research for students from HBCUs
Twenty students from historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) participated in a summer program at Missouri S&T that is designed to encourage engineering students from underrepresented groups to pursue graduate studies. This year, students in Missouri S&T’s Summer Engineering Research Academy (SERA) represent Benedict College in Columbia, South Carolina; Mississippi...
Missouri Man Really Needs Your Help to Find Marty, His Pet Zebra
Have you seen a zebra in Missouri lately? If so, did he answer when you yelled "Marty"? The reason I'm asking is because a Missouri man has lost his pet zebra named Marty and he could really use your help. KMIZ in Columbia shared the story of Marty, the lost...
KYTV
First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the Ozarks. The watch lasts until 9 p.m. on Wednesday. The counties in Missouri include:. Camden, Mo. Dallas, Mo. Dent, Mo. Douglas, Mo. Howell, Mo. Laclede, Mo. Maries, Mo. Miller, Mo. Morgan, Mo. Ozark,...
Missouri S&T News and Research
Ferdowsi named interim associate dean for research in S&T’s College of Engineering and Computing
Dr. Mehdi Ferdowsi has accepted the position as interim associate dean for research in CEC effective Sept. 1. He is a professor of electrical and computer engineering and has been working with the National Science Foundation (NSF) as a program director since September 2020. Ferdowsi joined the Missouri S&T faculty...
Centralia man arrested and charged for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Centralia man was arrested in Osage Beach and charged in federal court on felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. A federal prosecutor has charged Jerod Thomas Bargar, 36, with the felony offenses of entering and remaining in a restricted The post Centralia man arrested and charged for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ozarkradionews.com
Eminence Teen in Serious Condition Following Saturday Night Crash
Houston, MO. – An Eminence teen is in serious condition following a Saturday night crash in Texas County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred on Highway JJ, one mile north of Summersville at 1:30 a.m. A 1985 Toyota Pickup headed south on JJ and...
KRMS Radio
Guilty Pleas, Sentencing Set for Eldon Man Who Rammed Lake Ozark City Hall and Urgent Care Building in Osage Beach
An Eldon man accused of ramming his pick-up in reverse into the Lake Ozark City Hall and Police Department building will find out his fate in late September. Jarod Long entered an open guilty plea in Miller County Circuit Court to a felony property damage charge. Long’s alleged damage spree back in February of this year then continued at the Boone Medical Group Urgent Care building in Osage Beach which also drew an open guilty. The buildings were not occupied at the time and there were no injuries reported. For the two guilty pleas in Miller County, following a sentence assessment report, Long could be sentenced up to four years in prison on each charge. Formal sentencing is set for September 27th.
myozarksonline.com
I-44 roadwork will slow down traffic. Be prepared to wait at times.
Interstate 44 soon will resemble an obstacle course for motorists in central Missouri. Beginning tomorrow, contractors will begin pavement repairs and replacement along the westbound lanes between the Rolla city limits and Sugar Tree Road in Phelps County. One westbound lane will be closed with a concrete traffic barrier in place 24 hours a day for up to 90 days.
KRMS Radio
BREAKING: Major Upset In Camden County Races
It’s a major upset for 2 incumbents in Camden County. According to the County Clerk, unofficially Ike Skelton has defeated Greg Hasty and host of others for the Presiding Commissioner Seat while Richelle Christensen Grosvenor has defeated Caleb Cunningham for Prosecuting Attorney. Skelton’s win is a massive vote, with...
myozarksonline.com
Stop sign at Highway 5 and 7 in Camden County
Drivers who travel Old Route 5 and Highway 7 in Camden County may have noticed some changes to traffic flow today. Modot Area Engineer Danny Roeger said they have added stop signs at Old Route 5 and Highway 7…. Those traveling on Route 7 will need to yield or stop...
koamnewsnow.com
Boat Crash in Lake of the Ozarks claims one life; three injured
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo – One boater is dead after hitting heavy wake and ejecting from the vessel; Police say three others sustained injuries. Deputies say Drew Baugh, 25, Brett Wessel, 36, Timothy Ridens, 41, and Keith Chandler 50 were involved in the crash. The injury report indicates Timothy Ridens,...
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man held without bond on weapons charges following search of his home
A Jefferson City man is being held without bond on felony charges after a search warrant is served at his home. Devin Terry, 35, is charged with unlawful use of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, and armed criminal action. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
KYTV
Laclede County Sheriff’s Office investigates 2 separate tractor thefts
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of two tractors. The thefts happened between Sunday night and Monday morning. In the first scene, thieves stole a blue Ford tractor, a brush hog, and an auger from a farm on State Highway 5 near Orchard Drive. The other theft happened on State Highway 5 and State Highway EE, where thieves stole a green Deutz tractor with a canopy. Investigators say it had a front-end loader with yellow forks and a red brush hog.
