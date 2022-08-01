Season ticket packages available for Leach Theatre’s 2022-23 season

Located in the famous Six Mile, no wake inlet. This property features 3 lots providing a lot of privacy with 70 feet of lakefront. There are 5 bedrooms (one non-conforming but a window could be added), and an oversized two-car garage. This lakefront, luxury home is being sold furnished with 2 bedrooms upstairs and 3 bedrooms downstairs. There is a lot of room for extra storage. The water is 20 ft deep with an amazing dock to hang out at. 10X24 slip and 12X28 slip with a pump for washing down the boat and dock. Take a golf cart ride to the martini deck to grill or down to the dock. By land, this home is the perfect location down HH to Bittersweet to Anemone. This perfectly maintained home is ready to move right in and enjoy.

VILLAGE OF FOUR SEASONS, MO ・ 12 HOURS AGO