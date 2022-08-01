Stewart earns spot on 2022 Bednarik Award preseason watch list

The Bednarik Award is an annual postseason trophy presented to the College Defensive Player of the Year. The Maxwell Football Club has given the award away every year since its inception in 1995. It’s named for Chuck Bednarik, a linebacker who played for Penn from 1945-1948 and was the first overall pick of the 1949 NFL Draft of the Philadelphia Eagles. He was a 2x NFL Champion (1949, 1960), a 10x First-team All-Pro, and a member of the NFL’s 50th, 75th, and 100th Anniversary All-Time Teams. Husker Linebacker Luke Reimer has been named to the Bednarik watchlist. Last season the Lincoln, Nebraska native had 90 total tackles, one sack, and one interception for the Cornhuskers. Should Reimer win the award, he would be the second Husker after 2009 winner Ndamukong Suh. .@Ldreimer2 has been named to the Bednarik Award watchlist, recognizing the nation's top defensive players ☠️#GBR pic.twitter.com/R3OVdOXBGg — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) August 1, 2022 Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinion. Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

