Stewart earns spot on 2022 Bednarik Award preseason watch list

Pac-12 predictions: 3 teams ready to challenge Utah football for 2022 crown
The Utah Utes had a memorable run in 2021 as they zoomed into the top of the Pac-12 with a conference title, even beating the Oregon Ducks twice in three weeks along the way. Utah football will once again be a huge threat to the rest of the Pac-12, but they also have a huge target on their backs. With that said, here are the top three biggest thorns on the side of Utah in the upcoming 2022 college football season.
Alabama takes No. 1 spot in recruiting standings
Guess who’s back, back again? (Nick) Saban’s back. Tell a friend. After a little time off, Alabama reclaimed the recruiting thrown on Tuesday with its latest commitment in Ty Lockwood, taking back the No. 1 spot in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings. Saban and company are roughly...
Alabama Dominates SEC In 10-Or-More-Win Seasons
One of the regular questions to Ole Miss football players and to Coach Lane Kiffin at Southeastern Conference Media Days concerned the value of the Rebels having had a 10-game winning season in 2021. The most interesting aspect of that to me is that it was the first time Ole Miss ever had achieved the milestone without benefit of a bowl win. The Rebels, however, had seven previous seasons in which the double digit win mark had been reached with a bowl game victory.
Full list of Alabama football players on 2022 preseason watch lists
Over the last two weeks, preseason watch lists have been announced each weekday ahead of the start of the 2022 college football season. Nearly every major college football award released candidates for their respective honors, and Alabama was well-represented with 12 players being named to the 15 watch lists that were unveiled over the course of the summer.
College football recruiting rankings: Alabama makes a huge jump
It's been a very successful few days for Alabama on the college football recruiting trail and now it's reflected in the latest rankings for the 2023 class. The defending SEC champions made a surge up the rankings after the addition of two blue-chip 5-star prospects and one major flip. Alabama ...
Auburn's Colby Wooden and Derick Hall named to Bednarik Award Watch List
Colby Wooden and Derick Hall find themselves on another preseason watch list.
NFL Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Tried to Keep His Marriage a Secret
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is none too happy that news of his July 18 marriage to Annah Gore leaked out. “I love to keep my life as private as possible and that’s what we tried to do,” Tagovailoa told reporters on Wednesday after reports of the nuptials. “But obviously in this world that’s not how it is. It’s almost kind of disrespectful by doing that but it is what it is. Can’t do anything about it. I have a wife.” Asked how the ceremony was, Tagovailoa said, “It was very special. I don’t know how it ended up leaking but he must’ve been waiting outside the courthouse for an entire week or something.”Read it at New York Post
2022 Minnesota Vikings win totals: A new regime in Minnesota
The Minnesota Vikings have parted ways with coach Mike Zimmer and brought in Kevin O'Connell, who is fresh off being the Offensive Coordinator for the Super Bowl winning Los Angeles Rams. This is his first time as a head coach, but the hope is that he can amp up the offense and increase Minnesota's chances for success.
UCF football 2022 season prediction, preview, awards, 2022 bowl game
UCF football is now firmly in the Gus Malzahn era and, now that he’s starting to leave his imprint on the Knights, they should see a successful 2022 season. The first year for Gus Malzahn at the helm of the UCF football program may have been somewhat underwhelming for the standards of Knights fans but the former Auburn head coach dealt with a ton of adversity and was able to still piece together a terrific season.
Longhorns Sit High In Sports Illustrated's Team Recruiting Rankings
The Texas Longhorns have been one of the hottest teams in the country on the recruiting trail this summer, sitting with 20 verbal commitments, including one from the nation's most sought-after recruit, Arch Manning. Since Manning's pledge, the Longhorns were able to land 12 commitments, seven of which have come...
Husker Linebacker named to Bednarik Watchlist
The Bednarik Award is an annual postseason trophy presented to the College Defensive Player of the Year. The Maxwell Football Club has given the award away every year since its inception in 1995. It’s named for Chuck Bednarik, a linebacker who played for Penn from 1945-1948 and was the first overall pick of the 1949 NFL Draft of the Philadelphia Eagles. He was a 2x NFL Champion (1949, 1960), a 10x First-team All-Pro, and a member of the NFL’s 50th, 75th, and 100th Anniversary All-Time Teams. Husker Linebacker Luke Reimer has been named to the Bednarik watchlist. Last season the Lincoln, Nebraska native had 90 total tackles, one sack, and one interception for the Cornhuskers. Should Reimer win the award, he would be the second Husker after 2009 winner Ndamukong Suh. .@Ldreimer2 has been named to the Bednarik Award watchlist, recognizing the nation's top defensive players ☠️#GBR pic.twitter.com/R3OVdOXBGg — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) August 1, 2022 Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinion. Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!
