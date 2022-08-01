Governor confirms 30 people dead in eastern Ky. as flooding continues

www.wcluradio.com
Kentucky flooding death toll climbs to 28 as more heavy rain in predicted in the area
At least 28 people have died following severe flooding in Kentucky. In a series of tweets, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the new death toll, and said the state had received trailers to provide shelter to those impacted by the floods and was working to establish more shelter options. Beshear...
McKinney Fire continues to spread through Northern California affecting over 51,000 acres
According to Cal Fire, the McKinney Fire in the Klamath National Forest in Siskiyou County had burned through 51,468 acres as of Sunday morning, and remained 0% contained. The largest wildfire in California so far this year began on Friday afternoon in the Klamath National Forest near the California- Oregon border, leading Cal Fire officials to shut down of a portion of Highway 96. Fire officials said that drought conditions in the area have led to extremely dry, receptive fuels that have aided in the wildfire’s quick spread as well as strong winds and dry lighting.
Morris Truman Smith
Morris Truman Smith, 76, of Mount Hermon, KY, passed away Saturday, July 30th, at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. Truman was born in Tompkinsville, KY on January 9, 1946, a son of the late Hazel (Daniels) and Lonnie Smith. He worked as a Bus Mechanic for the Monroe County...
