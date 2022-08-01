Governor confirms 30 people dead in eastern Ky. as flooding continues

According to Cal Fire, the McKinney Fire in the Klamath National Forest in Siskiyou County had burned through 51,468 acres as of Sunday morning, and remained 0% contained. The largest wildfire in California so far this year began on Friday afternoon in the Klamath National Forest near the California- Oregon border, leading Cal Fire officials to shut down of a portion of Highway 96. Fire officials said that drought conditions in the area have led to extremely dry, receptive fuels that have aided in the wildfire’s quick spread as well as strong winds and dry lighting.

