ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Life on the Farm: Farmers for Sustainable Food

By Millaine Wells
WFRV Local 5
WFRV Local 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kbNhx_0h0XCQB600

(WFRV) – In this segment of Life on the Farm we catch up with a group called “Farmers for Sustainable Food”.

The non-profit helps to support farmer lead watershed, and conservation groups. They offer administrative support, assistance applying for grants and tools to boost membership.

Learn more at https://farmersforsustainablefood.com/

Life on the Farm is a partnership with Fox Valley Technical College. FVTC offers 14 Agriculture programs of study, including Associate Degree programs in Agribusiness Science & Technology – Animal Science and Agriculture Power Equipment . Classes are offered online and in-person to accommodate busy schedules. Learn more about an education in Agriculture, Horticulture & Natural Resources at FVTC.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.

Comments / 0

Related
WFRV Local 5

Cherry season underway in Door County

(WFRV) – Sweet cherry season is underway in Door County, with tart cherries shortly behind. Millaine Wells stopped at Soren’s Valhalla Orchards to learn about the different varieties, and why cherries grow so great on the peninsula. Always be sure to check the hours for pick-your-own before making a trip to your favorite orchard. When […]
DOOR COUNTY, WI
WFRV Local 5

NASCAR to replace Wisconsin’s Road America in 2023, adds new Chicago Street Circuit

CHICAGO (AP) — NASCAR will celebrate its 75th season with an unprecedented street race through downtown Chicago in yet another radical change to the once staid schedule. The Cup Series will race against the backdrop of Lake Michigan and Grant Park next July 2 in the debut race of a three-year deal with the city of Chicago. The venture was spearheaded by Ben Kennedy, the 30-year-old great-grandson of NASCAR founder Bill France.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Agriculture#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Fvtc#Nexstar Media Inc#Wfrv Local
WFRV Local 5

Fox Valley job market strong despite layoffs at Neenah Foundry

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV)-Despite layoffs at Neenah Foundry, local experts say the job market in the Fox Valley is still doing well. Neenah Foundry informed the state of Wisconsin that they would have to lay off up to 115 employees starting at the end of September. The company said they are selling off some of their […]
NEENAH, WI
WFRV Local 5

Wagon brings 7-year-old’s earth saving efforts to next level

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)-Seven year old Milo Cruz is on a mission to make the world a cleaner place.  “I’d rather him do that than play video games,” said his mom Michelle Cruz. Until recently, Michelle and Milo would go on walks and pick up litter that they saw by hand. They’d either stuff the litter […]
OSHKOSH, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Sports
WFRV Local 5

Lambeau Field preparing for historic soccer match

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Lambeau Field and the Green Bay Packers are preparing to welcome European soccer clubs FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City this Saturday for the first-ever soccer match at Lambeau Field. The grounds crew on Thursday was painting the field and getting the soccer pitch ready for the likes of Manchester […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

17th annual Pearly Gates Veterans Benefit raises about $200K

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s the 17th installment of Pearly Gates Bar and Grill’s Veterans Benefit event. Every year, they raise large amounts of money for a variety of local organizations that benefit veterans. This year they raised about $200,000. One of the most powerful moments of the day was when event organizers handed […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Outagamie County Fair happening July 20 – 24

(WFRV) – The Outagamie County fair board has a blend of classic fair activities and new highlights planned for the 2022 edition. The fairgrounds are located in Seymour and will be filled with family entertainment, animals and plenty of food for the fair happening July 20-24. You can see a full schedule at www.outagamiecountyfair.com
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Packers place LT David Bakhtiari on PUP list

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – It’s not the news you wanted about your All-Pro left tackle. But it’s the reality the Green and Gold face when talking about David Bakhtiari. The Packers put him on the physically unable to perform list on Saturday. Bakhtiari tore his ACL...
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Lambeau Field: a breakdown of the oldest major league sports venue in Wisconsin

Some wines and beautiful people get better with age, while others fade over the years. The same is true of sports venues. Some stadiums and arenas deteriorate and become forlorn after only a couple of decades, while others are still vital and beloved a century after they were built—helped along by occasional renovations. Cubs and Knicks fans are as fond of Wrigley Field and Madison Square Garden, respectively, as they are of their teams.
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Green Bay Packers announce next round of public practices

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers announced Friday the schedule for next week’s practices that are open to the public. The public practices of the training camp on Aug. 1, 2, and 4 will begin at 10:30 a.m. The opening week of training camp has been well attended. This is the first time fans […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Milwaukee Bucks officially re-sign 3, sign Joe Ingles

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Bucks have officially signed four players to contribute to its hunt for a third NBA Championship. The Bucks were knocked out of the 2022 NBA Playoffs in Game 7 of the quarterfinals against the Boston Celtics, who eventually would go on to make the NBA Finals before bowing out to the Golden State Warriors.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WFRV Local 5

WFRV Local 5

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

"Community news, weather, Wisconsin sports, Positively Wisconsin stories, Green Bay Wis, Fox Cities, Lakeshore and communities throughout Northeast Wisconsin. https://www.wearegreenbay.com/"

 https://www.wearegreenbay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy