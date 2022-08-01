Life on the Farm: Farmers for Sustainable Food

(WFRV) – In this segment of Life on the Farm we catch up with a group called “Farmers for Sustainable Food”.

The non-profit helps to support farmer lead watershed, and conservation groups. They offer administrative support, assistance applying for grants and tools to boost membership.

Learn more at https://farmersforsustainablefood.com/

Life on the Farm is a partnership with Fox Valley Technical College. FVTC offers 14 Agriculture programs of study, including Associate Degree programs in Agribusiness Science & Technology – Animal Science and Agriculture Power Equipment . Classes are offered online and in-person to accommodate busy schedules. Learn more about an education in Agriculture, Horticulture & Natural Resources at FVTC.

