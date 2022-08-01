Life on the Farm: Farmers for Sustainable Food
(WFRV) – In this segment of Life on the Farm we catch up with a group called “Farmers for Sustainable Food”.
The non-profit helps to support farmer lead watershed, and conservation groups. They offer administrative support, assistance applying for grants and tools to boost membership.
Learn more at https://farmersforsustainablefood.com/
Life on the Farm is a partnership with Fox Valley Technical College. FVTC offers 14 Agriculture programs of study, including Associate Degree programs in Agribusiness Science & Technology – Animal Science and Agriculture Power Equipment . Classes are offered online and in-person to accommodate busy schedules. Learn more about an education in Agriculture, Horticulture & Natural Resources at FVTC.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.
Comments / 0