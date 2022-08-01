Extension of St. Joseph school levy to be decided on August primary ballot

stjosephpost.com
St. Joseph School District supporters overwhelmingly approve tax levy extension
A measure from the St. Joseph School Board to help increase teacher pay passed by a large margin in Tuesday's primary election. The measure, which will also help with heating and cooling upgrades as well as maintenance costs, passed 71% to 29%. School Board President David Foster says he would...
St. Joseph school levy, Buchanan County tax both pass in primary election
St. Joseph School District voters overwhelmingly approved extending the current 61-cent levy while Buchanan County voters approved extension of the county use tax. The Buchanan County Clerk’s office reports 24.5% of county registered voters cast ballots in the Tuesday primary. The St. Joseph School District READ proposal, which would...
Voters pass SJSD tax levy
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph voters decided today on the R.E.A.D. proposition for the school district. With 7,645 (70.90 percent) Yes votes to 4,960 (40.73 percent) No votes, residents decided to extend the current tax levy through 2029 in order to operate and staff school facilities and programs. The levy...
Election results across north central Missouri in the August 2, 2022 Missouri Primary
A political newcomer wins the Republican nomination for 2nd District State Representative, a current state representative wins a nomination for 12th District State Senate, and a Grundy County incumbent wins re-election in his contest. For presiding commissioner, Phillip Ray defeated Bill Wilson by a vote of 1,083 to 738. Others...
Farnan wins GOP nod, Railsback upset in Republican primary state rep races
Rancher and businessman Jeff Farnan emerged from a crowded field to claim the Republican nomination for the 1st Missouri state Representative District of far northwestern Missouri. Farnan won the Republican primary Tuesday easily, receiving 3,338 votes or slightly more than 47% of the total cast. Military veteran Alan Bennett finished...
Why are Missouri teachers quitting? The state is sending out a survey to find out
Missouri is launching a statewide survey of teachers Monday in an effort to address the chronic teacher shortage. Districts in the St. Louis area told St. Louis Public Radio last month they were behind in hiring for the coming school year because of the shortage. The results of the survey...
Voters send clear messages in Missouri primary
The Missouri primary election results are in and the voters sent clear messages.
Here is when school starts in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – While some students may not want to see their summer break come to an end, the new school year is right around the corner. To make it simple to find out when your child heads back to school, Ozarksfirst has compiled a list of the starting dates for school districts across the […]
When is tax-free weekend in Missouri?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – School starts back up in just a few weeks in Missouri, meaning back-to-school shopping is once again in full swing. The beginning of August brings excitement for back-to-school shoppers with the annual tax-free weekend during the first part of the month. This year, the tax-free weekend falls on August 5-7. Items that […]
Tomorrow is Election Day in Missouri: Check Here For Important Info & Sample Ballots
Primary Election Day is coming to Missouri tomorrow! Get ready for one of the days where your voice matters by checking here on important information here, including sample ballots. Voting begins at 6AM and goes until 7PM. You can check your voting location by going here: https://s1.sos.mo.gov/elections/voterlookup/. Registration ended in...
Missourians need to bring one form of identification with them to vote on Tuesday
Boone County’s clerk is projecting a 35 percent voter turnout in Tuesday’s primary election. Polls are open statewide tomorrow from 6 am until 7 pm, and county clerk Brianna Lennon reminds you to bring one form of identification with you. “Right now a voter ID that you get...
See what’s on the August 2 Missouri primary ballot
We looked at several sample ballots in the St. Louis region to give you an idea of what people will decide on Tuesday.
ELECTION UPDATES: More than one-third of Cole County results in
Check back for updates related to the Aug. 2 primary election. The post ELECTION UPDATES: More than one-third of Cole County results in appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
The Mount Mora Cemetery constructed in 1851 in St. Joseph, Missouri holds historical persons of interest
Mount Mora Cemetery in St. Joseph, Missouri. Photo by poster in September 2007.Author unkn., CCA-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. The oldest public cemetery in St. Joseph, Missouri is Mount Mora Cemetery. This cemetery was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2006. It's been said this cemetery was for the elite and considering who was buried there, that might be true.
Former congressman connected to false text about Kan. abortion amendment
TOPEKA — Former U.S. Rep. Tim Huelskamp is behind the false text message about the constitutional amendment that enraged Democrats on Monday, the Washington Post reports. The newspaper traced the unsolicited text messages to a political tech firm called Alliance Forge and identified Huelskamp’s Do Right PAC as the client behind the campaign.
Here are the key primary election results from Missouri
Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington. Missouri's top race is an open contest for U.S. Senate following the retirement of Republican Roy Blunt.
Ameren Missouri Wants to Increase Electric Bill Rates
(Farmington) Ameren Missouri has filed a request with the Missouri Public Service Commission to increase rates in it’s fuel adjustment charge for electric customers’ bills. A residential customer using 1,036 killowatt hours of electricity a month would see their bill increase from approximately 42-cents a month to approximately...
GOP headache: Kansas poised for independent bid for governor
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A hard-right Kansas lawmaker who has clashed with Republican leaders was poised Monday to win a spot on the November ballot as an independent candidate for governor, helped by allies of Democratic incumbent Laura Kelly. State Sen. Dennis Pyle, of Hiawatha, a Republican until June,...
Kan. begins fiscal year 2023 with tax receipts ahead of estimates
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced on Monday the Kansas July tax receipts. In total, Kansas saw its total tax receipts for July exceed the estimate by $127.6 million with $586.2 million collected, according to a statement from her office. “Due to my administration’s record-setting economic development successes over...
Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District
Former Kansas City anchorman Mark Alford emerged from the crowded GOP primary in the 4th Congressional District on Tuesday. In the sprawling 24-county 4th District, Alfort bested his main rivals — Sen. Rick Brattin, farmer Kalena Bruce and former Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks — in a race that saw massive outside spending from political […] The post Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District appeared first on Missouri Independent.
