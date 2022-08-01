Harper sworn in as district judge to succeed retiring Tony Yocom

swark.today
Related
swark.today
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY 4-HERS COMPETE IN STATE 4-H O-RAMA
Three senior Hempstead County 4-Hers recently competed at the Arkansas 4-H State O-Rama held at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville campus on July 26-29. Those attending were Kassidy Beasley, Freya Dowell, and Cora Townsend. All three competed as a team and won 1st place in the Interior Design competition. Freya Dowell also competed individually in the Photography competition and was awarded 2nd place.
swark.today
Hempstead County Judge Crane offers ‘State of the County’ speech before Lions Club
During today’s Lions Club meeting, held as usual at the lunch hour at the club meeting house on North Hervey, Hempstead County Judge Jerry Crane, as that meeting’s guest speaker, gave a state of the county speech and a candid description of what being the county judge is like.
swark.today
Hempstead County United Way sponsors this week’s Chamber of Commerce Coffee
Today’s Hope Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce Coffee was held at the Chamber offices and sponsored by Hempstead County United Way, which collects funds primarily through employee-authorized paycheck deductions to support several charitable agencies in the county. The food and punch were brought in and set up by the...
arkadelphian.com
9 Clark County inmates eligible for parole in August
There are nine Arkansas Department of Correction inmates serving prison time for felonies committed in Clark County who are eligible for parole in August 2022. The Arkadelphian includes mugshots when they are available. They are:. Daniel A. Churchwell. Daniel Churchwell, 27, is serving a three-year sentence at the Ouachita River...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arkansas woman fifth suspect to plead guilty in $11.5M federal fraud case
A woman has pleaded guilty for her part in a USDA fraud.
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 case count down in South Arkansas
Active cases of the COVID-19 virus were down in Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties, while rising slightly Monday in Lafayette County, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no additional COVID-19 deaths in the area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 5,885. Total Active Cases:...
magnoliareporter.com
Judge Talley will hear criminal docket on Thursday
A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr. Court will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, August 4, in the courtroom at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia. These defendants scheduled to...
KATV
5th Arkansas woman pleads guilty to involvement in 11.5 million USDA scheme
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Tuesday, a fifth Arkansas woman pleaded guilty to her involvement in a scheme to defraud the United States Department of Agriculture out of more than $11.5 million that was intended to benefit farmers who had been discriminated against. 49-year-old Niki Charles of England Arkansas...
RELATED PEOPLE
Pine Bluff holds youth violence forum with national experts
People in Jefferson County met Tuesday night to discuss solutions to youth violence. Officials and citizens questioned national experts on preventing gang violence and improving the juvenile justice system.
magnoliareporter.com
Jones trying to do the impossible, or at least the unlikely
Chris Jones looked about as comfortable as a man could look while stretched out on the concrete steps at the Benton Farmers Market Monday afternoon. He laughed when I told him he’s a good candidate who’s not going to win. “Look, the impossible doesn’t become possible until it’s...
Little Rock police: City Director Ken Richardson injured in crash
Little Rock police confirmed Wednesday that a Little Rock city director was injured in a crash Tuesday night.
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases down slightly in area
Active cases of COVID-19 dropped in Columbia and the four surrounding counties of South Arkansas on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 903,931. Number of new cases, reported in the last 24 hours: 376. Recovered cases: 876,212. Deaths: 11,719,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arkansas off-road company and owner sued by Attorney General
The Arkansas Attorney General has filed a suit against a Lakeview truck parts company.
KTBS
Texarkana area has more gun dealers than mental health providers
TEXARKANA, Texas - As lawmakers continue to debate gun control in the United States, one of the focal points includes improving access to mental health care. Recent data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms shows Texas has significantly more gun dealers than mental health providers. In Bowie County,...
Program takes former prisoners from ‘behind bars’ to ‘behind the wheel’
A partnership between a state prison reform group and the commercial driver's license agency allows former prisoners to get truck driving jobs.
swark.today
Ray Edward Noble
Ray Edward Noble was born on Monday, May 24, 1954 in Hope, Arkansas bringing nothing but excitement and happiness to the lives of his wonderful parents, Owen Thomas Noble Sr. and Hattie Lue Johnson-Noble. At a very early age, Ray Edward joined Lonoke Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. White, one of the most respectable pastors during that time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Birth Announcement: Lucy Frances Lambert
Courtney and Mark Lambert of Little Rock announce the birth of their daughter, Lucy Frances Lambert. Lucy arrived on Sunday, June 5, at UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock. She weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 20.5 inches in length. Paternal grandparents are Carol Jo and Tony Lambert of...
Filings show suspect in Heights killing is son of former judge, has battled mental issues
Court records paint a father's desperate plea to help his son battling mental health issues in the year prior to a killing in the Heights neighborhood of Little Rock.
ktoy1047.com
Body found floating in Hope pond
The man’s body was discovered around 7:30 a.m. near the Arkansas Department of Transportation building by an ArDOT employee. Hope police and Arkansas State police responded to the scene and believe that a vehicle found nearby may be connected to the incident. While the identity of the man has...
fourstatesliving.com
An Asset to the Education Community
Lekia Jones loves to call the Hogs and is a Razorback through and through. A proud member of the Arkansas High Class of 1992, she returns for the upcoming school year to serve as the 12th grade principal. She feels like she has come full circle, not only by being an alumnus but as a teacher and administrator in the district as well. In addition to her work as a teacher and administrator across TASD, she has also worked in the Liberty-Eylau Independent School District and Hope Public Schools. Education is first and foremost in her eyes, primarily by strengthening a student’s character and individuality, along with their academic potential. She holds a BS in Interdisciplinary Studies, an MS in Educational Administration, and her Superintendent Certification from Texas A&M University-Texarkana. She also completed a year in the Arkansas Leadership Academy. Her broad scope of knowledge and experience is an asset to the community, especially in regards to shaping and preparing students to head out into the world. She’s particularly excited to be doing this at Arkansas High School.
Comments / 0