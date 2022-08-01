ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Homicide Investigation Underway After Body Found in Lincoln

By Kye Parsons
WBOC
 2 days ago
WBOC

Police ID Victim in Lincoln Homicide Investigation

LINCOLN, Del. - Delaware State Police have released the name of a man whose body was found in Lincoln over the weekend. Troopers identified the victim as Jose Santiago-Zamora Jimenez, 40, of Charlotte, N.C. Police said that at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, July 31, troopers responded to Staytonville Road west...
LINCOLN, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Townsend Man

Delaware State Police Troop 9 is issuing a Gold Alert for 63-year-old Robert Dubois of Townsend, DE. Dubois was last seen on August 3, 2022, at approximately 1:00 p.m. in the Townsend, DE area. Attempts to contact or locate Dubois have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being.
TOWNSEND, DE
WBOC

Millsboro Man Arrested for Assaulting State Trooper

DOVER, Del. - A 28-year-old Millsboro man is facing felony assault and related charges following accusations that he dragged a trooper with a stolen car until the trooper slammed into a tree. Delaware State Police said that shortly after 12 p.m., troopers responded to the area of Webbs Lane in...
MILLSBORO, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Man found dead along Sussex County road

Delaware State Police are investigating a dead body found on the side of the road near Lincoln. Troopers were called to the area of Staytonville Road west of North Union Church Road around 1:30 Sunday morning. The manner of death was not immediately revealed. Investigators are also working to identify...
WMDT.com

Pair arrested for vehicle break-ins at Harrington hotel

HARRINGTON, Del. – Harrington Police have arrested two people in connection to a report of vehicle break-ins. We’re told officers were contacted by staff members at a local hotel after they saw two males entering unlocked vehicles in the parking lot during the early morning hours. Officers were able to identify the suspects through security footage from the building and tracked them to a rented room at the hotel.
HARRINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Motorcyclist injured in Oak Orchard crash

A motorcyclist was airlifted to Christiana Hospital following an Aug. 2 crash on River Road in Oak Orchard. Emergency responders from Indian River Volunteer Fire Company responded to the incident about 6:30 p.m. Additional assistance was provided by Delaware State Police, Mid-Sussex Rescue Squad and Sussex County Paramedics. The crash...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
nccpdnews.com

POLICE SEEK PUBLIC ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING THEFT SUSPECTS

(Newark, DE 19711) On July 30th, 2022, patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the unit block of Possum Hollow Road. When the officers arrived, they learned that the suspects had removed a credit card from the victim’s vehicle. As the officers continued their investigation, they discovered that the suspects had used the stolen card at a nearby store.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Salisbury Drug Trafficker Sentenced to Prison

SALISBURY, Md. - A Wicomico County Circuit Court judge has sentenced a 60-year-old Salisbury man to 15 years in prison for trafficking cocaine. The Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office said John Farrare's prison sentence on Friday was the result of his third conviction for felony drug offenses. Farrare was on probation in Dorchester County for a 2016 drug conviction when he was arrested.
SALISBURY, MD
WDEL 1150AM

Brief chase in Dover ends with arrest

Dover Police are charging an 18-year-old man after a brief car chase. Police were called to the area of Lexington Place and Nicholas Drive shortly after midnight Monday morning for several people being loud. While officers were breaking things up, they say Jemeire Perry tried to drive off - nearly...
DOVER, DE
WGMD Radio

Milford Man Charged with Weapons & Traffic Violations after Dewey Beach Traffic Stop

A traffic stop by Dewey Beach Police early Sunday morning led to the arrest of a Milford man. Police contacted the driver, 24 year old Dontwain Cornish, on Coastal Highway in the area of King Charles Avenue, and saw marijuana in plain view in the vehicle. Cornish also admitted to having a concealed firearm in the vehicle. Police recovered a fully loaded SAR 9mm handgun and another fully loaded magazine.
MILFORD, DE
WBOC

Car Slams into Seaford Business

A car ran into Butler's Sewing Center damaging the building in Seaford. The business has been open for 50 years. The 22-year-old driver has been arrested for DUI and remains in hospital.
SEAFORD, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in Milton on Saturday morning. On July 30, 2022, at approximately 7:04 a.m., a silver 2014 Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound on Milton Ellendale Highway approaching the intersection at Mulberry Street. At the same time, a gray 2016 Chevrolet Colorado was traveling westbound on Milton Ellendale Highway approaching the same intersection. The Colorado began turning left onto southbound Mulberry Street and entered the path of travel of the Corolla. As a result, the front left of the Chevrolet struck the left side of the Toyota in the intersection. This caused both vehicles to rotate counterclockwise, with the Corolla coming to rest in a grassy area off the south edge of the roadway and the Colorado coming to rest in the eastbound lane of Milton Ellendale Highway.
WBOC

Milton Man Pleads Guilty for Trespassing in Capitol Riot

Jeffrey Schaefer of Milton plead guilty Tuesday for charges relating to the January 6th Capitol Riot. Schaefer was arrested in January on four charges including disorderly conduct and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds.
MILTON, DE

