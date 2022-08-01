ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Who Is Jared Padalecki's Wife, Genevieve?

By Lea B
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Jason Antoon Shares ‘Kacy’ Video From Cast Dinner

Jason Antoon, who plays cyber intel specialist Ernie Malik on NCIS: Hawai’i, is sharing a pretty funny video with us. On his Twitter account, Antoon let us all in on a “Kacy” video from a cast dinner. “Kacy” is a name for Kate Whistler and Lucy Tara, played by Tori Anderson and Yasmine Al-Bustami. So, in this video, we get a chance to see the two of them together. Thus, the name of this video. Take a look for yourself as Al-Bustami is rather cute in this one.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Unveils First Look At ‘Abbott Elementary’ Emmy Nom Quinta Brunson As Oprah Winfrey

Roku today unveiled a still announcing the casting of Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) as media mogul Oprah Winfrey in its buzzy musical biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Brunson joins an ensemble led by Daniel Radcliffe, which also includes Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson, Julianne Nicholson and Toby Huss, as previously announced.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake

The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Walking Dead spinoff Isle of the Dead casts NCIS: Hawai'i star and more

The Walking Dead's Maggie and Negan spinoff has cast NCIS: Hawai'i star Mahina Napoleon among others. Speaking at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, TWD showrunner Scott M Gimple announced the new cast and explained that filming had already begun on the spinoff series. Joining Napoleon will be Damages' Željko Ivanek,...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Padalecki
Person
Chuck Norris
Person
Katie Cassidy
Popculture

'This is Us' Star Lands New CBS Series After Final Season

Justin Hartley is going from NBC to CBS. Following the end of the fan-favorite tear-jerker drama This Is Us, the former soap opera star is producing and starring in a pilot order to The Never Game, a drama series adaptation of Jeffery Deaver's novel Ken Olin is directing, per Deadline. The order was originally picked up in Sept. 2021. But due to Hartley's commitment to the final season of This Is Us, The Never Game was pushed to the off-season. There was also a change in the writer, with Ben Winters replacing Michael Cooney. Winters' script was delivered to CBS in mid-July and was very well received by the network. As a result, it's been fast-tracked to production.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two’ Adds ‘Mindhunter’ Star Holt McCallany

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Holt McCallany (Mindhunter) has signed on for a role in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two. He joins an ensemble led by Tom Cruise, which also includes Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham and Pom Klementieff, as previously announced. Part Two is the eight title in a franchise of spy actioners centered on Cruise’s Impossible Missions Force agent Ethan Hunt, who with his team has embarked on assorted globe-trotting missions to avert global disaster. While the plot of the pic discussed as a potential franchise ender has thus far been kept under wraps, Christopher...
NFL
Outsider.com

Netflix Actress Busi Lurayi Found Dead

Sad news for fans of Netflix actress Busi Lurayi. The star of How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding was found dead at her home on Sunday. She is a native of South Africa. The news comes out from Eye Media Artists. It did represent the actress and a statement would come out on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maternity#Us Weekly#New York City#Popsugar#Ruby#Entertainment Weekly
Deadline

‘Max Headroom’ Series Reboot Starring Matt Frewer In Works At AMC Networks From Christopher Cantwell & Elijah Wood’s SpectreVision

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: A 1980s pop culture mainstay is plotting a comeback. AMC Networks is developing a Max Headroom drama series reboot, with Matt Frewer set to reprise his role as the world’s first artificial intelligence TV personality. Halt and Catch Fire co-creator Christopher Cantwell is writing the adaptation and is attached as showrunner for the project, which is produced by Elijah Wood and Daniel Noah’s SpectreVision and All3Media. Known for biting commentary, quick wit and manic glitching, the supposedly computer-generated TV host played by Frewer was first introduced in the 1985 British cyberpunk TV...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Place
Vancouver, CA
Gamespot

Road House Reboot With Jake Gyllenhaal Heading To Amazon

Amazon Prime Video has announced that Academy Award-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal is set to star in Road House, a reimagined take on the 1989 Patrick Swayze classic. Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity, Mr. and Mrs. Smith) directs with the script written by Anthony Bagarozzi (The Nice Guys) and Charles Mondry.
MOVIES
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
32K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy