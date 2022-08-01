Who Is Jared Padalecki's Wife, Genevieve?

www.nickiswift.com
Related
‘Supernatural’ Prequel ‘The Winchesters’ Premieres Fall 2022
'The Winchesters,' the highly anticipated 'Supernatural' prequel, has its premiere date on the CW for October 2022.
Walker Showrunner Admits She Even Upset Her Mom Over Jared Padalecki Character's Romantic Journey
Walker is coming back for Season 3, and Anna Fricke explains where Cordell is at on his journey.
‘NCIS’: How Pauley Perrette Nearly Missed Out on Her Iconic Abby Sciuto Role
Seems difficult to believe now, but NCIS producers once thought about hiring another actress for the part of Abby Sciuto. Pauley Perrette defined the role and made the pig-tailed Abby the quirky genius everyone adored. Even a Washington, D.C. madame eyed Abby’s platform, studded Goth boots with approval. But...
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's son Deacon to make acting debut in season three of Netflix's Never Have I Ever
The son of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe is following in his parents' footsteps. Deacon Phillippe, 18, will make his acting debut in season three of Netflix's comedy-drama series Never Have I Ever. A Netflix press release revealed that Deacon will appear as a guest star. He nabbed the role...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Jason Antoon Shares ‘Kacy’ Video From Cast Dinner
Jason Antoon, who plays cyber intel specialist Ernie Malik on NCIS: Hawai’i, is sharing a pretty funny video with us. On his Twitter account, Antoon let us all in on a “Kacy” video from a cast dinner. “Kacy” is a name for Kate Whistler and Lucy Tara, played by Tori Anderson and Yasmine Al-Bustami. So, in this video, we get a chance to see the two of them together. Thus, the name of this video. Take a look for yourself as Al-Bustami is rather cute in this one.
‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Unveils First Look At ‘Abbott Elementary’ Emmy Nom Quinta Brunson As Oprah Winfrey
Roku today unveiled a still announcing the casting of Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) as media mogul Oprah Winfrey in its buzzy musical biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Brunson joins an ensemble led by Daniel Radcliffe, which also includes Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson, Julianne Nicholson and Toby Huss, as previously announced.
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake
The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
digitalspy.com
Walking Dead spinoff Isle of the Dead casts NCIS: Hawai'i star and more
The Walking Dead's Maggie and Negan spinoff has cast NCIS: Hawai'i star Mahina Napoleon among others. Speaking at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, TWD showrunner Scott M Gimple announced the new cast and explained that filming had already begun on the spinoff series. Joining Napoleon will be Damages' Željko Ivanek,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Popculture
'This is Us' Star Lands New CBS Series After Final Season
Justin Hartley is going from NBC to CBS. Following the end of the fan-favorite tear-jerker drama This Is Us, the former soap opera star is producing and starring in a pilot order to The Never Game, a drama series adaptation of Jeffery Deaver's novel Ken Olin is directing, per Deadline. The order was originally picked up in Sept. 2021. But due to Hartley's commitment to the final season of This Is Us, The Never Game was pushed to the off-season. There was also a change in the writer, with Ben Winters replacing Michael Cooney. Winters' script was delivered to CBS in mid-July and was very well received by the network. As a result, it's been fast-tracked to production.
‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two’ Adds ‘Mindhunter’ Star Holt McCallany
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Holt McCallany (Mindhunter) has signed on for a role in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two. He joins an ensemble led by Tom Cruise, which also includes Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham and Pom Klementieff, as previously announced. Part Two is the eight title in a franchise of spy actioners centered on Cruise’s Impossible Missions Force agent Ethan Hunt, who with his team has embarked on assorted globe-trotting missions to avert global disaster. While the plot of the pic discussed as a potential franchise ender has thus far been kept under wraps, Christopher...
NFL・
Collider
Mike Judge’s 'Beavis and Butt-Head': Everything You Need to Know About the Revival Series
Is There a Trailer For Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head?. When and Where Will Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head Be Released?. What Is Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head About?. Who Are the Cast and Crew of Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head?. We were first introduced to...
Netflix Actress Busi Lurayi Found Dead
Sad news for fans of Netflix actress Busi Lurayi. The star of How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding was found dead at her home on Sunday. She is a native of South Africa. The news comes out from Eye Media Artists. It did represent the actress and a statement would come out on Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Relationship Timeline: From Hollywood Stars to Farm Owners
Love at first sight! Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan have enthralled fans with their sweet relationship, which quickly evolved after they met in May 2009. The One Tree Hill alum hit it off with the Walking Dead actor instantly, thanks in part to her former costar Danneel Ackles’ interference. Morgan, for his part, had […]
‘Max Headroom’ Series Reboot Starring Matt Frewer In Works At AMC Networks From Christopher Cantwell & Elijah Wood’s SpectreVision
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: A 1980s pop culture mainstay is plotting a comeback. AMC Networks is developing a Max Headroom drama series reboot, with Matt Frewer set to reprise his role as the world’s first artificial intelligence TV personality. Halt and Catch Fire co-creator Christopher Cantwell is writing the adaptation and is attached as showrunner for the project, which is produced by Elijah Wood and Daniel Noah’s SpectreVision and All3Media. Known for biting commentary, quick wit and manic glitching, the supposedly computer-generated TV host played by Frewer was first introduced in the 1985 British cyberpunk TV...
startattle.com
Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head (Season 1 Episode 1) Paramount+, trailer, release date
The iconic animated duo of Beavis and Butt-Head are back and dumber than ever. Startattle.com – Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head | Paramount+. Voiced by creator Mike Judge, the ’90s pop-culture phenomenons return to confound common sense, torment each other, and showcase some of the dumbest comedy imaginable.
People
A Stars Hollow Reunion! Chad Michael Murray Reunites with His 'Gilmore Girls' Costar Scott Patterson
It may not be a sequel to Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, but fans will likely be thrilled to see Chad Michael Murray and Scott Patterson back together again!. On Wednesday, the I'm All In podcaster, 63, shared a selfie of him and Murray on Twitter, calling it a "reunion" between their Gilmore Girls characters.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hypebeast.com
New Season of ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ To Feature Tyler, the Creator, Post Malone and More
The satirical animated comedy Beavis and Butt-Head is set to return soon for its ninth season. But this time around, the show is set to feature Tyler, the Creator, Post Malone, Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Camilla Cabello, CNCO and Cale Dodds. Specifically, the show will feature music videos from the artists,...
Gamespot
Road House Reboot With Jake Gyllenhaal Heading To Amazon
Amazon Prime Video has announced that Academy Award-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal is set to star in Road House, a reimagined take on the 1989 Patrick Swayze classic. Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity, Mr. and Mrs. Smith) directs with the script written by Anthony Bagarozzi (The Nice Guys) and Charles Mondry.
toofab.com
Ellen Pompeo Will Star & Exec Produce Hulu Limited Series While Scaling Back Grey’s Anatomy Role
The actress will also reduce her on-screen commitment to ABC's hit medical drama. Ellen Pompeo is setting her sights on newer things. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the 52-year-old actress will both star in and executive produce her first on-air series for Hulu through her ABC Signature-based production company, Calamity Jane.
Elisabeth Moss to Star In and Executive Produce New FX/Hulu Thriller ‘The Veil’
FX has ordered a new limited thriller series for Hulu called The Veil, which will feature (and be executive produced by) award-winning actress Elisabeth Moss. And if The Invisible Man taught us anything, it’s that thrillers are made for Moss. The show, written by Peaky Blinders creator Stephen Knight,...
Nicki Swift
47K+
Followers
32K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0