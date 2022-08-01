European Panda: Fossils Found in 1970 May Actually be the Giant Panda's European Relatives

www.natureworldnews.com
The longest-living animals on Earth
The animal kingdom boasts some incredibly long lifespans that far exceed the average human's. While humans may have an "absolute limit" of 150 years (opens in new tab), this is just a blink of an eye compared with the centuries and millennia that some animals live through; and some animals can even stop or reverse the aging process altogether.
Giant Insects Used To Rule the Planet Before Dinosaurs
Giant insects used to rule the world 300 million years ago before the Jurasic eraLove Business. Giant insects can be found in a handful of science fiction movies and many comic books, but have these ever existed? Based on paleontological findings as well as studies that have been done in the past, these human-sized insects once existed and they were the first form of life to widespread across Earth.
Plesiosaur fossils found in the Sahara suggest they weren't just marine animals
Fossils of small plesiosaurs, long-necked marine reptiles from the age of dinosaurs, have been found in a 100-million year old river system that is now Morocco's Sahara Desert. This discovery suggests some species of plesiosaur, traditionally thought to be sea creatures, may have lived in freshwater. Plesiosaurs, first found in...
‘Face of the first European’: Archeologists in Spain may have found continent’s oldest human fossil
Archaeologists in Spain claimed to have found what could be the oldest human fossil unearthed in Europe, likely dating back some 1.4 million years ago. Researchers associated with the non-profit Atapuerca Foundation say the oldest hominid fossil found in Europe until now was a jawbone unearthed in the Atapuerca mountain range of northern Spain in 2007 that was estimated to be 1.2 million years old.The new fossil discovery, which is yet to be published in a peer-reviewed journal, consists of another jawbone fragment unearthed at the same site, about 2m below the layer of earth where the 2007 jawbone...
Customer Finds 100 Million-Year-Old Footprints Belonging to World’s Largest Dinosaur Species At a Restaurant in China!
Imagine walking into a restaurant in search of something delicious, only to find dinosaur footprints dating back to the Cretaceous! Believe it or not, that’s precisely what happened with a palaeontology-enthusiast in China earlier this month. On July 10, Ou Hongtao visited a restaurant in Leshan (based in China’s...
Scientists Say The Loch Ness Monster Is Real Because They Found A Couple Of New Fossils
Scientists in Britain think that the Loch Ness monster was definitely a thing and not just a "thing." These fossils are bones and teeth that they say belonged to three-meter long adults and a baby's arm bone (estimated to be 1.5 meters long). They say this this shows signs that creatures lived in freshwater, alongside others animals like crocs, turtles, fish and the Spinosaurus.
A giant monument twice the size of Stonehenge rests at the bottom of the Sea of Galilee
Photo by Elmendorf, Dwight Lathrop; Public Domain Image. In 2003, a team of researchers from Tel Aviv University in Israel discovered a mysterious giant monument submerged in the Sea of Galilee. (The Sea of Galilee is the lowest freshwater lake on Earth.) The discovery has been described in the International Journal of Nautical Archaeology.
Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"
Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
Child of two separate human races born in ancient times
The discovery of a human bone from Siberia that is 90,000 years old is one of the most interesting things about how modern humans evolved. A 13-year-old girl's DNA was detected on a human bone, which was genetically tested. Neanderthal mothers and Denisovan fathers were found in the DNA of the kid.
What's the biggest group of animals ever recorded on Earth?
In early 2020, ornithologist Noah Strycker found himself walking amongst several thousand chinstrap penguins on Elephant Island, a remote blip of snow-covered rock just off the Antarctic Peninsula. He was there to carry out a census of the island's penguin colony, which hadn't been properly surveyed since 1970. "I'll never forget the sight, sound, and...smell," joked Strycker, a graduate student at Stony Brook University in New York, as well as a professional bird watcher, and author.
Ancient Human-Like Fossils in South Africa may Rewrite the History of Human Civilization
A latest analysis indicates that early human-like remains in South Africa might well be thousands of years old aged beyond initially assumed, raising the possibility that the creature's origin led up to humanity. History of Human Civilization. The revised chronology has the potential to alter a couple major chapters in...
New Giant Dinosaur Discovery Reveals Why Many Prehistoric Carnivores Had Such Tiny Arms
Discovery provides insight into the evolution and anatomy of big, carnivorous dinosaurs. Researchers discovered a new huge, meat-eating dinosaur, dubbed Meraxes gigas. The new dinosaur provides fascinating clues about the evolution and biology of dinosaurs such as the Carcharodontosaurus and Tyrannosaurus rex—particularly, why these creatures had such large skulls and tiny arms.
Astronomers believe that this 7000 year old stone circle in Africa is the world's first astronomical site
Nabta Playa Calendar Circle, reconstructed at Aswan Nubia museumCredit: Raymbetz; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The Nabta Playa is a drainage basin in the Nubian Desert in southern Egypt. The region contains several archaeological sites including the Nabta Playa site which is one of the earliest sites from the Egyptian Neolithic Period or prehistoric Egypt.
Scientists pinpoint the exact moment in evolutionary time when mammals became warm-blooded
Scientists have pinpointed the moment in time our earliest ancestors evolved to be warm-blooded, and it happened much later and far more quickly than the researchers expected. The discovery, made by studying the minuscule tubes of the inner ear, places the evolution of mammalian warm-bloodedness at around 233 million years ago — 19 million years later than scientists previously thought.
1.4 Million-Year-Old Fossil Hints Modern Human Faces Were Present Earlier Than Thought
An ancient upper jawbone discovered in Spain reveals the unique facial features of an individual who may be the oldest known ancient human relative in Europe. A team of paleoanthropologists unearthed the fossil in June at Sima del Elefante (Spanish for "Pit of the Elephant"), an archeological site in the Atapuerca Mountains near the city of Burgos in northern Spain that's known for its rich fossil record. The fragmented skull is believed to be the oldest of its kind ever found in Europe and includes part of the upper jawbone (maxilla) and a tooth of a hominid who lived approximately 1.4 million years ago, the researchers said in a translated statement.
Identity of mystery fossils found in Chinese cave revealed by DNA analysis
A mystery surrounding human fossils found in a cave in China has been solved by DNA sequencing, according to a new study.
It was long thought these fossils came from an eagle. Turns out they belong to the only known vulture species from Australia
In 1905, a fragment of a fossil wing bone discovered near the Kalamurina Homestead, South Australia, was described as an extinct eagle and named Taphaetus lacertosus, meaning “powerful grave eagle”. Now research published by myself and mycolleagues can reveal this species was no eagle at all. It was an “Old World” vulture, which we have renamed Cryptogyps lacertosus, or “powerful hidden vulture”. This is the first time one of these scavenging raptors has been found to have lived in Australia. Living more than tens of thousands of years ago, we believe Cryptogyps likely died out with ancient Australia’s megafauna. There’s much...
Mysterious, Never-Before-Seen Diamonds Found In Ancient Canyon Diablo Meteorite
The extreme temperatures and pressures produced when a space rock slams into the Earth can create distinctive materials, such as the shocked quartz used to identify the remains of such events. Arizona's Canyon Diablo contains diamonds with unusual structures, but scientists have been misinterpreting what makes them special. Very different...
Rare and bizarre tentacle-trailing sea creature caught on video, expedition scientist’s 'mind is blown'
New footage showing a giant, peculiar-looking tentacled sea creature floating languidly in the depths of the Pacific Ocean has left researchers questioning if what they’re seeing is a new species. A team of scientists spotted the strange animal while on board the E/V Nautilus, a research vessel used by...
