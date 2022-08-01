Vanilla Ice wants to transform historic Lake Worth Beach building into pop-culture museum, brewery

www.wptv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 beautiful but underrated beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Delray Beach's Falcon offers a Sunday "bathrobe brunch" with free drinks you simply can't missBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"Evie M.Delray Beach, FL
This is the Only Covered Bridge in Florida on the Public Right of Way, and it's a Florida Heritage SiteL. CaneCoral Springs, FL
The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association Announces a Strategic Partnership with Grassi Advisors & AccountantsBrian MurphyPalm Beach, FL
Related
Robert "Vanilla Ice" Van Winkle Shows Off Latest Project In Palm Beach
The Wellington resident is spending time to the east these days, working on a makeover for the 100-year old Masonic building along Lake Avenue. "Ice" says he's turning it into a pop culture museum and more.
wqcs.org
Port St. Lucie Breaks Ground at The Port District
Port St. Lucie - Wednesday August 4, 2022: The City of Port St Lucie broke ground Wednesday at the Port District on the park and playground infrastructure and improvement project. It marks the start of a 270-day construction project that has been nearly a decade in the making. Ferreira Construction,...
The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month deals: What to know and where to dine
A new summer month brings a new discount-menu spree to local restaurants. August belongs to The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month, the county’s newly expanded dining promotion. And it’s getting a splashy kick-off Tuesday night. Organizers from Discover The Palm Beaches will bring a big-ticket “Friends of James Beard” benefit dinner to the PGA...
WPTV
Boca Pointe 'Clowns on Call' spreading joy in community
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Boca Pointe "Clowns on Call" is a nonprofit group of senior volunteers who work to bring joy, happiness, giggles and fun into as many lives as they can. The clowns offer a variety of entertainment at events around the community. Some of the fun...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
miamionthecheap.com
Bubbles & fun in West Palm
2:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. Saturdays — craft projects. 3:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. Sundays — demonstrations and science activities with Cox Science Center & Aquarium. Things to do with kids this summer (free, low-cost & deals) Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Discounted | Regal Cinemas. $6.00-12.00...
We Rank 5 Coral Springs Shops on our “Ice Cream Palooza” Tour
If you are like me, you love eating ice cream no matter what season it is: Coconut ice cream, sundaes, banana splits, and DQ Blizzards are my favorites. Like most, I have great memories of ice cream trucks in the neighborhood with push-ups, screwballs, chocolate eclairs, and Ice cream sandwiches. Going to a local joint for a flying saucer, banana split, or cone dipped in chocolate was heaven.
thewestsidegazette.com
Posters With Hate Messages Found at Progressive Church in Fort Lauderdale
About nine posters were found on the walls of the Sunshine Cathedral, which bills itself as the “world’s largest progressive queer church.”. The reverend of a progressive church in Fort Lauderdale wants answers after someone targeted the place of worship with posters filled with hateful messages. About nine...
Live roaches under prep tables, flies landing on glasses among issues that shut down 2 restaurants
Flies, roaches and storage of food on the floor were among the issues that shut down two restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and bar inspections that happen weekly and spotlight places ...
RELATED PEOPLE
thecoastalstar.com
Boca Raton: Neighbors’ pleas to muzzle Camino Real bridge horn hit wall
Peace and quiet is no more along the shores of the Intracoastal Waterway just south of the Camino Real bridge. Palm Beach County, after a recent review of operations there, ordered the bridge’s tender to activate its horn each time the bridge opens — as often as every 20 minutes.
bocamag.com
Lucky Shuck Hosts Oyster Eating Contest
In celebration of National Oyster Day on Friday, Lucky Shuck is inviting all oyster aficionados to enter its second annual oyster eating contest. The Jupiter restaurant will give each participant 90 seconds to eat as many oysters as possible. Last year’s number to beat is 62 oysters. The winner will receive a $200 cash prize and a $150 gift card to any of the Charlie & Joe’s at Love Street concepts. If you love oysters but don’t want to compete, Lucky Shuck is offering Blue Point oysters for $2 all month long. The entry fee is $20. Register here. The contest begins Friday promptly at 6:30 p.m.
Salvation Army of Palm Beach County continues offering discount at family stores
The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County is continuing its reduction of thrift store prices during the month of August to help local families overcome financial difficulties.
Nora hurtles toward a groundbreaking with more investors betting big on West Palm Beach
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. Real estate may be in self-reflection mode in South Florida but everyone still seems to be betting on downtown West Palm Beach with a mystery buyer snatching up a portfolio of more than 50 properties near the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
POLICE: Woman Snorted In Bathroom At PF Chang’s Boca Raton Before Driving Kids
Diana Gottlieb Arrested On Warrant From 2021 Incident. Fentanyl Possession, Child Neglect… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Boca Raton woman arrested earlier this week on a charge of child neglect allegedly snorted Fentanyl in the bathroom of P.F. Chang’s in Boca Raton, then […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
This is the Only Covered Bridge in Florida on the Public Right of Way, and it's a Florida Heritage Site
Legionarius at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. When you think of covered bridges, you may think of Vermont, which has more covered bridges (over 100) than any state in America. For many people, there's something romantic and nostalgic about covered bridges, and many people enjoy visiting them.
wqcs.org
Schedule of Brightline Construction Closures in Stuart and Port Salerno
Martin County - Wednesday August 4, 2022: The City of Stuart has released the following construction advisory issued by Brightline on Wednesday, August 3. The following railroad crossings in Martin County will be impacted by the ongoing construction work:. Stuart – Alice St.: Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5...
Will burrowing owls lose their habitat when Caesars develops casino site?
Pompano Beach – Tiny burrowing owls nested for decades on the infield and in the paddock areas of the Pompano Harness Track at the Isle Casino. As recently as April of this year, Nancy Schaut saw them, but a representative of the contractor slated to begin redevelopment of the 233 Isle acres told her an expert had found “no evidence of burrowing owls.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iheart.com
Palm Beach Restaurant Month! Here's A List Of All Participating Restaurants
The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month kicks off today, August 1 – 31st. Visitors and residents can enjoy a variety of dining options from over 100 fine-dining establishments to neighborhood favorites, and get this... when you check-in to 4 or more participating locations during August you will be automatically entered into The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month Vacation Giveaway. Two grand prize winners will receive a fantastic vacation package in The Palm Beaches.
wqcs.org
Stanley Campbell and Amber Woods Join IRSC Foundation Board of Directors
Fort Pierce - Tuesday August 2, 2022: The Indian River State College (IRSC) Foundation has appointed two new members to the organization’s Board of Directors - Stanley Campbell, Chairman and CEO of EagleForce Associates and EagleForce Health, and Amber Woods, General Manager of Treasure Coast Toyota in Stuart, and Treasure Coast Lexus in Fort Pierce.
Miami's Black community outraged over city's plan to relocate homeless population
MIAMI - A pilot program aimed at tackling the area's homeless problem was recently approved by Miami city Commissioners. But many in the Black community say the options on the table are only targeting their community. "What the current leadership in the city of Miami is doing is targeting communities of color, more so the Black community," said Harold Ford with the local chapter of the NAACP The pilot program would involve putting the homeless in tiny homes, creating what's being called a Transitional Zone. It's where the homes will be constructed that is causing the issue. "I'm...
Delray Beach's Falcon offers a Sunday "bathrobe brunch" with free drinks you simply can't miss
There's a new way to experience Sunday brunch, South Florida — and it's in your bathrobe. No, we don't mean from the comfort of your own home. Instead, we're talking about the re-imagining of a former Delray Beach establishment that recently opened its doors as The Falcon.
Comments / 7