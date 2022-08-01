Ron Rivera Presser: It's all about the plan with Curtis Samuel; this has nothing to do with last year's injury

At the start of the 2022 season, Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke started a tradition of buying Air Jordans in the opponents' colors after a victory. Following Monday night's win over the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, Heinicke purchased a pair of "Green Metallic" Jordan 4s, as is customary. However, according to ESPN's John Keim, he took things a step further after such a big victory.

