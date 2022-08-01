Many residents of the High Country are no stranger to housing and parking issues. This issue is largely attributed to the ever-growing increase of students coming to Appalachian State University, but in fact the housing issue stretches as far as Blowing Rock, and Banner Elk as well. According to a new survey from the National Association of Realtors, North Carolina was one of the top five states for residential real estate investors from other countries over the past year.

