Florence woman arrested for stabbing sister

Man accused of stealing about $1,000 in tools from store
A Hartselle man is accused of stealing tools from a Lowe's Home Improvement store.
Virtual pretrial hearing set for Florence man charged in machete attack
A virtual hearing has been set in the case against a Florence man charged with attempted murder after he was accused of attacking his entire family with a machete.
Florence Police: Woman allegedly stabbed sister with screwdriver
Florence Police said a woman was charged with assault over the weekend.
Woman found dead outside Decatur home identified
A woman whose body was found dead on Sunday has been identified, according to officials.
WAFF
2 Limestone County Correctional Facility inmates injured in assaults
HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Two Limestone County Correctional Facility inmates were injured in separate inmate-on-inmate assaults over the past few days. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Quinton Miller-Ivory, 47, was the victim of an inmate-on-inmate assault with a weapon on July 30. Miller-Ivory was taken to the health care unit for treatment and eventually transferred to an area hospital for further evaluation.
Authorities release identity of man killed in house fire
The Florence Fire Service has released the identity of a man killed in a house fire on July 30.
WAAY-TV
Police: Decatur man assaulted ex-partner after breaking into their home
A Decatur man was arrested this week after police say he broke into an ex-partner's home and assaulted them. Decatur Police said officers responded to a home in the 2400 block of Kelly Avenue on Sunday after a report of a burglary the day before. Once there, they spoke with the victim and found evidence of the break-in.
WAAY-TV
Tuscumbia woman charged with stealing nearly $50,000 from elderly man
A Tuscumbia woman faces one count of financial exploitation of the elderly after allegedly stealing thousands from an elderly man. A Colbert County grand jury indicted 36-year-old Kristen Lee Polenik on the charge March 9, though records show she wasn't arrested until July 30. The indictment says Polenik took $47,807...
WAAY-TV
Arrest made in deadly Florence crash
On May 2, 2021, Florence Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Darby Drive near Cedar Crest Drive. Officers found 58-year-old Pamela Hill dead in the passenger seat.
WAFF
Man charged with aggravated assault for Sunday shooting
Tuscumbia man allegedly had methamphetamines in system during 2021 fatal crash
Florence police have arrested a man on manslaughter charges in connection with a fatal automobile crash that happened more than a year ago. Sgt. Cliff Billingsley said Charles Villagran, 51, of Tuscumbia, was arrested on Friday on manslaughter charges following a Lauderdale County Grand Jury indictment. On May 2, 2021,...
Man faces manslaughter charge after woman dies in wreck
Police told News 19 they conducted a toxicological exam on him which showed a large amount of methamphetamine in his system.
WSMV
Lawrenceburg PD, TBI investigating after illegal hemp bust
LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway in Lawrenceburg after authorities discovered a large amount of hemp enriched with THC, the chemical compound in cannabis that gets you high. On Wednesday, investigators were combing through a building on Pulaski Highway, near Gimlet Road, to figure out how many pounds...
WAFF
Sixteen people out of homes following Madison Co. apartment fire
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - An apartment fire on the corner of Angela Drive and Gillespie Road is under control. According to Madison Fire Chief David Bailey, the fire started just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The Madison Fire Department arrived within four minutes of the call and kept the fire contained to the apartment from which it originated.
Man allegedly kills brother after argument
A Madison man is accused of shooting and killing his brother after an argument on Friday.
WAFF
Last day of eviction from Derrick Street Homeless Camp
radio7media.com
Welfare Check Leads to Arrest after Body Discovered Deceased
A WELFARE CHECK LATE LAST WEEK IN FLORENCE LED TO THE DISCOVERY OF A DECEASED FEMALE. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, OFFICERS WITH THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO 315 TRADE STREET ON FRIDAY TO CHECK ON THE RESIDENT, REGINA CROSSLIN. CROSSLIN HAD NOT BEEN HEARD FROM BY THE COMPLAINANT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS. UPON ARRIVAL OFFICERS LOCATED THE RESIDENT’S SON, RICHARD CROSSLIN ALONG WITH A FEMALE, AMANDA PHILLIPS, WHO ATTEMPTED TO PREVENT OFFICERS FROM ENTERING THE HOME. OFFICERS WERE ULTIMATELY ABLE TO ENTER THE PROPERTY WHERE THEY LOCATED THE BODY OF REGINA CROSSLIN. CROSSLIN APPEARED TO HAVE BEEN DECEASED FOR SEVERAL WEEKS. AMANDA PHILLIPS WAS ARRESTED FOR OBSTRUCTING GOVERMENTAL OPERATIONS AND RICHARD CROSSLIN WAS ARRESTED FOR UNRELATED WARRANTS. THE MANOR OF DEATH IS UNDETERMINED AND AN AUTOPSY WILL BE CONDUCTED. THE CASE IS STILL UNDER INVESTIGATION.
WAFF
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Seminole Dr.
WAFF
Over 2 pounds of meth seized in Decatur drug bust
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit seized methamphetamine, marijuana and a handgun while executing a search warrant on Monday. According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, agents found 2.2 pounds of methamphetamine, marijuana and a firearm while executing a search warrant at...
WAFF
Madison County SWAT activated for barricaded subject
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has activated its SWAT team. Units are currently heading to the area of Holt Road in Limestone County to assist the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and United States Marshals on a barricaded subject. Officers are saying to avoid...
