Here are the flood relief services in Floyd County, Kentucky

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – As part of the relief efforts following the devastating flooding that hit Eastern Kentucky last week, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office has shared a list of resources for residents in need and for those who are able to offer help.

The list includes locations to drop off water, cleaning supplies, pet supplies, etc. or to make donations, as well as where to find, shelter, food, showers, laundry services or to report missing persons and apply for FEMA assistance.

According to the sheriff’s office:

For shelter: Martin Community Center located at 7199 Key Route 80 in Martin, KY; contact 606-285-9400.

For food supplies: Heavens Harvest Food Pantry located at 3634 KY Rt. 122 Ste. 101 in Printer, KY; contact 502-517-9233 or email reneedthornsberry@hotmail.com. All Floyd County Schools with the exception of Betsy Lane High School from Monday, Aug. 1 through Friday, Aug. 5.

For showers: Martin Community Center located at 7199 Key Route 80 in Martin, KY; contact 606-285-9400. South Floyd Elementary School on 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2022, located at 299 Mt. Raider Drive in Hi Hat, KY; contact 606-263-6175. Floyd Central High School located at 651 KY Rt. 680 W. Eastern, KY; contact 606-358-9200 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

To report Missing Persons: Kentucky State Police located at 3499 N. Mayo Trail in Pikeville, KY; contact 606-433-7711. (NOTE: See more details on how to report a missing person in Eastern Kentucky at the end of this article.)

To apply for FEMA assistance for individuals and families: Call 1-800-621-3362 or visit disasterassistance.gov . (Note: federal funding is available to impacted residents in Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Letcher and Perry counties, but with the damage sustained, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear expects federal funds to be available to Floyd and Pike counties in the future.)

To donate to flood relief: Visit the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund website.

For laundry-mat trucks: Duff-Allen Central Elementary located at 180 Rebel Road in Eastern, KY; contact 606-358-0110. Floyd Central High School located at 651 KY Rt. 680 W. in Eastern, KY; contact 606-358-9200. Wayland Gymnasium located at 2501 King Kelly Coleman Highway in Wayland, KY; contact 606-284-2010. South Floyd Elementary School located at 299 Mt. Raider Drive in Hi Hat, KY; contact 606-263-6175.

To drop off laundry supplies: Hall & Clark Insurance located at 123 S. Lake Drive, Ste. 101 in Prestonsburg, KY; contact 606-886-2318. Duff-Allen Central Elementary located at 180 Rebel Road in Eastern, KY; contact 606-358-0110. Floyd Central High School located at 651 KY Rt. 680 W. in Eastern, KY; contact 606-358-9200. Wayland Gymnasium located at 2501 King Kelly Coleman Highway in Wayland, KY; contact 606-284-2010. South Floyd Elementary School located at 299 Mt. Raider Drive in Hi Hat, KY; contact 606-263-6175.

Water drop off: Maytown Fire Department located at 376 KY-777 in Langley, KY; contact 606-285-9543.

To drop off cleaning supplies: Wayland Gymnasium located at 2501 King Kelly Coleman Highway in Wayland, KY; contact 606-284-2010. Martin Community Center located at 7199 Key Route 80 in Martin, KY; contact 606-285-9400. Maytown Fire Department located at 376 KY-777 in Langley, KY; contact 606-285-9543. Garrett Fire Department located at 638 Stonecoal Road in Garrett, KY; contact 606-358-3473. The Mountain Muse located at 128 South Front Street in Prestonsburg, KY; contact 606-276-7232. Century 21 American Way Realty located at 421 N. Arnold Avenue in Prestonsburg, KY; contact 606-886-9100. McDowell ARH Hospital located at 9879 KY-122 in McDowell, KY; contact 606-377-3400.

For medical services (including Tetanus, Hepatitis A and COVID-19 vaccinations) : South Floyd Elementary School gymnasium located at 299 Mt. Raider Drive in Hi Hat, KY; contact 606-263-6175. ( Note: Vaccinations will be given Aug. 1, 2022 between 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.) Duff-Allen Central Elementary located at 180 Rebel Road in Eastern, KY; contact 606-358-0110. ( Note: Vaccinations will be given Aug. 2-3, between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.) Floyd Central High School located at 651 KY Rt. 680 W. in Eastern, KY; contact 606-358-9200. ( Note: Vaccinations will be given Aug. 2-3, between 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.)

(including Tetanus, Hepatitis A and COVID-19 vaccinations) : Animal Food drop-off: DUMAS Rescue in Garrett, KY; contact 606-339-8090. Hall & Clark Insurance located at 123 S. Lake Drive, Ste. 101 in Prestonsburg, KY; contact 606-886-2318.

For Flood Refuse and trash: Floyd Landfill located at 200 Garth Hollow Road in Martin, KY; contact 606-285-0033.

To report price gouging contact 502-696-5485.

On Monday morning, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said on Monday that the death toll in Eastern Kentucky has risen to 30, with 7 deaths in Breathitt County, 2 in Clay County, 16, including 4 children, in Knott County, 2 in Letcher County, and 3 in Perry County.

More than 12,000 customers in the region remain without power, according to Kentucky Power’s outage map.

Reporting Missing Persons in Eastern Kentucky:

According to the Kentucky State Police, if you want to report someone in Magoffin, Johnson, Martin, Floyd or Pike counties , contact Post 9 Pikeville at 606-433-7711.

If you want to report someone missing in Breathitt, Perry, Knott, Letcher or Leslie counties , contact Post 13 Hazard at 606-435-6069.

If you want to report someone missing in Jackson, Owsley or Lee counties , contact Post 7 Richmond at 859-623-2404 .

If you want to report someone missing in Wolfe or Morgan counties , contact Post 8 Morehead at 606-784-4127 .

If you want to report someone missing in Harlan County , contact Post 10 Harlan at 606-573-3131 .

If you want to send an email , send an email to ksppubaff@ky.gov .

They say to make sure you include :

Your name

Your phone number

Missing person’s name

Missing person’s county of residence

Missing person’s description (gender, age, race, etc.)

Missing person’s home address and phone number

