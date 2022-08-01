ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, KY

Here are the flood relief services in Floyd County, Kentucky

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21DmTP_0h0XBNjw00

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – As part of the relief efforts following the devastating flooding that hit Eastern Kentucky last week, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office has shared a list of resources for residents in need and for those who are able to offer help.

The list includes locations to drop off water, cleaning supplies, pet supplies, etc. or to make donations, as well as where to find, shelter, food, showers, laundry services or to report missing persons and apply for FEMA assistance.

According to the sheriff’s office:

  • For shelter:
    • Martin Community Center located at 7199 Key Route 80 in Martin, KY; contact 606-285-9400.
  • For food supplies:
    • Heavens Harvest Food Pantry located at 3634 KY Rt. 122 Ste. 101 in Printer, KY; contact 502-517-9233 or email reneedthornsberry@hotmail.com.
    • All Floyd County Schools with the exception of Betsy Lane High School from Monday, Aug. 1 through Friday, Aug. 5.
  • For showers:
    • Martin Community Center located at 7199 Key Route 80 in Martin, KY; contact 606-285-9400.
    • South Floyd Elementary School on 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2022, located at 299 Mt. Raider Drive in Hi Hat, KY; contact 606-263-6175.
    • Floyd Central High School located at 651 KY Rt. 680 W. Eastern, KY; contact 606-358-9200 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
  • To report Missing Persons:
    • Kentucky State Police located at 3499 N. Mayo Trail in Pikeville, KY; contact 606-433-7711. (NOTE: See more details on how to report a missing person in Eastern Kentucky at the end of this article.)
  • To apply for FEMA assistance for individuals and families:
    • Call 1-800-621-3362 or visit disasterassistance.gov . (Note: federal funding is available to impacted residents in Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Letcher and Perry counties, but with the damage sustained, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear expects federal funds to be available to Floyd and Pike counties in the future.)
  • To donate to flood relief:
  • For laundry-mat trucks:
    • Duff-Allen Central Elementary located at 180 Rebel Road in Eastern, KY; contact 606-358-0110.
    • Floyd Central High School located at 651 KY Rt. 680 W. in Eastern, KY; contact 606-358-9200.
    • Wayland Gymnasium located at 2501 King Kelly Coleman Highway in Wayland, KY; contact 606-284-2010.
    • South Floyd Elementary School located at 299 Mt. Raider Drive in Hi Hat, KY; contact 606-263-6175.
  • To drop off laundry supplies:
    • Hall & Clark Insurance located at 123 S. Lake Drive, Ste. 101 in Prestonsburg, KY; contact 606-886-2318.
    • Duff-Allen Central Elementary located at 180 Rebel Road in Eastern, KY; contact 606-358-0110.
    • Floyd Central High School located at 651 KY Rt. 680 W. in Eastern, KY; contact 606-358-9200.
    • Wayland Gymnasium located at 2501 King Kelly Coleman Highway in Wayland, KY; contact 606-284-2010.
    • South Floyd Elementary School located at 299 Mt. Raider Drive in Hi Hat, KY; contact 606-263-6175.
  • Water drop off:
    • Maytown Fire Department located at 376 KY-777 in Langley, KY; contact 606-285-9543.
  • To drop off cleaning supplies:
    • Wayland Gymnasium located at 2501 King Kelly Coleman Highway in Wayland, KY; contact 606-284-2010.
    • Martin Community Center located at 7199 Key Route 80 in Martin, KY; contact 606-285-9400.
    • Maytown Fire Department located at 376 KY-777 in Langley, KY; contact 606-285-9543.
    • Garrett Fire Department located at 638 Stonecoal Road in Garrett, KY; contact 606-358-3473.
    • The Mountain Muse located at 128 South Front Street in Prestonsburg, KY; contact 606-276-7232.
    • Century 21 American Way Realty located at 421 N. Arnold Avenue in Prestonsburg, KY; contact 606-886-9100.
    • McDowell ARH Hospital located at 9879 KY-122 in McDowell, KY; contact 606-377-3400.
  • For medical services (including Tetanus, Hepatitis A and COVID-19 vaccinations) :
    • South Floyd Elementary School gymnasium located at 299 Mt. Raider Drive in Hi Hat, KY; contact 606-263-6175. ( Note: Vaccinations will be given Aug. 1, 2022 between 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.)
    • Duff-Allen Central Elementary located at 180 Rebel Road in Eastern, KY; contact 606-358-0110. ( Note: Vaccinations will be given Aug. 2-3, between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.)
    • Floyd Central High School located at 651 KY Rt. 680 W. in Eastern, KY; contact 606-358-9200. ( Note: Vaccinations will be given Aug. 2-3, between 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.)
  • Animal Food drop-off:
    • DUMAS Rescue in Garrett, KY; contact 606-339-8090.
    • Hall & Clark Insurance located at 123 S. Lake Drive, Ste. 101 in Prestonsburg, KY; contact 606-886-2318.
  • For Flood Refuse and trash:
    • Floyd Landfill located at 200 Garth Hollow Road in Martin, KY; contact 606-285-0033.
  • To report price gouging contact 502-696-5485.
Beshear: Kentucky death toll up to 30

On Monday morning, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said on Monday that the death toll in Eastern Kentucky has risen to 30, with 7 deaths in Breathitt County, 2 in Clay County, 16, including 4 children, in Knott County, 2 in Letcher County, and 3 in Perry County.

More than 12,000 customers in the region remain without power, according to Kentucky Power’s outage map.

Reporting Missing Persons in Eastern Kentucky:

According to the Kentucky State Police, if you want to report someone in Magoffin, Johnson, Martin, Floyd or Pike counties , contact Post 9 Pikeville at 606-433-7711.

If you want to report someone missing in Breathitt, Perry, Knott, Letcher or Leslie counties , contact Post 13 Hazard at 606-435-6069.

If you want to report someone missing in Jackson, Owsley or Lee counties , contact Post 7 Richmond at 859-623-2404 .

If you want to report someone missing in Wolfe or Morgan counties , contact Post 8 Morehead at 606-784-4127 .

If you want to report someone missing in Harlan County , contact Post 10 Harlan at 606-573-3131 .

If you want to send an email , send an email to ksppubaff@ky.gov .

They say to make sure you include :

  • Your name
  • Your phone number
  • Missing person’s name
  • Missing person’s county of residence
  • Missing person’s description (gender, age, race, etc.)
  • Missing person’s home address and phone number
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Country music artists Chris Stapleton, Tyler Childers visit KY to aid flood cleanup

KNOTT COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Sadness, destruction and tears are almost everywhere you turn after severe flooding in southeastern Kentucky, but the kindness of strangers is making people smile. Possibly some of the smiles are coming from celebrity sightings. Kentucky’s own Chris Stapleton and Tyler Childers have been spotted in the area — not performing, […]
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Floyd County, KY
Floyd County, KY
Government
City
Pikeville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
City
Prestonsburg, KY
State
Kentucky State
City
Morehead, KY
wymt.com

Doctor flies supplies to help Eastern Ky. flood victims

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Doctor living in North Carolina decided to come back to her Kentucky roots when she heard about the devastating floods that impacted her family and the rest of the region. Doctor Randi Barnett, a Breathitt County native, is the Chief Neurosurgery Resident at UNC Chapel...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Pike, Floyd Counties can now get FEMA assistance

UPDATE (10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2): Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced on Twitter that President Joe Biden has approved Individual Assistance for Floyd and Pike Counties. FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK)—Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear provided an update on the commonwealth’s response to devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday morning. Gov. Beshear says that the death […]
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
clayconews.com

Island Creek in Clay County, Kentucky overflows Its Banks / From "Lamb to Lion" WHY?

MANCHESTER, KY (August 2, 2022) - As communities in Clay County begin with the recovery phase following the tragic flooding events of this past week, ClayCoNews Publisher, Ron Curry reached out to a family on U.S. 421 North in the Island Creek community for a statement and permission to video the personal devastation they experienced as the result of a sudden high water event at their location. They agreed but specifically said: "We do not want our own property losses to detract from the losses of others or the unfortunate and ultimate loss of human life."
CLAY COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky Power#Hepatitis A#Price Gouging#Martin Community Center#Printer Ky
WOWK 13 News

Search for Lawrence County, KY man with dementia continues

LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The search for Don Gussler, a man with dementia who has been missing since Thursday, continues. According to Lawrence County Emergency Management, Don Gussler is 82 years old and from Adams, Kentucky. They say Gussler was last wearing a brown shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. A search team made […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
wchstv.com

AP PHOTOS: Kentucky counts the dead, braces for more floods

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Amid a climbing death toll, frantic searches for the missing and the daunting cleanup of mud-soaked homes and businesses, Kentucky authorities brace for the possibility of more storms and flash floods. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on NBC’s “Meet The Press” that the death...
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia law enforcement to donate cruisers to Eastern Kentucky

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Some West Virginia law enforcement departments will send some much-needed help to their brothers in blue across the border in Eastern Kentucky. The Whitesburg Police Department in Letcher County lost eight police cars in the devastating flooding that ravaged Eastern Kentucky this week, and both the City of Hurricane and the Boone […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
People

Ky. Woman Mourns Loss of Both Parents in Historic Flood: 'They Were the Biggest-Hearted People'

A Kentucky woman is in mourning after both of her parents were killed in the historic floods that struck Kentucky last week. James Miller, 73, was found dead, and his wife Carol Miller, 72, is presumed dead after the catastrophic floodwaters consumed their home in Hindman last week, their daughter Ashley Collins tells PEOPLE. Authorities may have found her mom's body, but they're awaiting DNA tests to confirm, Collins adds. (Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that the death toll from the devastating flood had risen to 30.)
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

37K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy