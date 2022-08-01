Go to college or play pro baseball? North's Cameron Decker has decided his future

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Cameron Decker didn't want to wait three years. He believed he was given the best opportunity now to become a professional baseball player.

The North High School graduate signed a contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend and the move was announced on Monday. He previously was selected by the organization in the 18th round of the MLB Draft on July 19. With the decision, Decker will forgo college baseball at the University of Central Florida.

Jim Callis of MLB.com reported his signing bonus was $187,500, but only $62,500 would count against the Dodgers' draft pool. The deadline for any player drafted to sign was Monday.

"It was the best feeling in the world," said Decker. "A lot of weight and stress was lifted off my shoulders and I could finally truly enjoy it."

Decker had previously signed his letter of intent with UCF in November and reported to campus in late June for summer classes. But the Dodgers played a major role in his decision. Decker called them "the best organization in baseball when it comes to developing players and consistently producing big leaguers."

MLB Draft: North shortstop Cameron Decker selected by LA Dodgers

The recent North standout became the fifth in program history to be drafted: the first since Adam Champion in 2010 and the second-highest selection behind Darren Niethammer, picked in the 16th round in 1987. He also follows his grandfather, Joe Decker, and cousin, Jeff Goldbach, as professional baseball players.

"The whole organization is filled with amazing people that truly care about you not only as a player but as a person," said Decker. "They seemed like one big family that I was ready to join. Overall, I felt like this was my best opportunity to complete my lifelong dream."

Decker, who played shortstop in high school but was listed at third base by the Dodgers, produced an incredible senior season. He batted .447 with a school-record 12 home runs and 36 RBIs as a senior as the Huskies won 23 games. His patience was lauded by opposing coaches with Decker drawing 32 walks to only 11 strikeouts this spring. He posted a .617 on-base percentage and an outrageous 1.684 OPS.

Decker was named the Courier & Press All-Metro Player of the Year following the season . He was also the IHSBCA District Player of the Year and a South All-Star.

Decker told the Courier & Press he will start his pro career in the Arizona Complex League through August 23 and then another Arizona fall league from September to October.

