ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Go to college or play pro baseball? North's Cameron Decker has decided his future

By Kyle Sokeland, Evansville Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
 2 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Cameron Decker didn't want to wait three years. He believed he was given the best opportunity now to become a professional baseball player.

The North High School graduate signed a contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend and the move was announced on Monday. He previously was selected by the organization in the 18th round of the MLB Draft on July 19. With the decision, Decker will forgo college baseball at the University of Central Florida.

Jim Callis of MLB.com reported his signing bonus was $187,500, but only $62,500 would count against the Dodgers' draft pool. The deadline for any player drafted to sign was Monday.

"It was the best feeling in the world," said Decker. "A lot of weight and stress was lifted off my shoulders and I could finally truly enjoy it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mWcFs_0h0XBLyU00

Decker had previously signed his letter of intent with UCF in November and reported to campus in late June for summer classes. But the Dodgers played a major role in his decision. Decker called them "the best organization in baseball when it comes to developing players and consistently producing big leaguers."

MLB Draft: North shortstop Cameron Decker selected by LA Dodgers

The recent North standout became the fifth in program history to be drafted: the first since Adam Champion in 2010 and the second-highest selection behind Darren Niethammer, picked in the 16th round in 1987. He also follows his grandfather, Joe Decker, and cousin, Jeff Goldbach, as professional baseball players.

"The whole organization is filled with amazing people that truly care about you not only as a player but as a person," said Decker. "They seemed like one big family that I was ready to join. Overall, I felt like this was my best opportunity to complete my lifelong dream."

Decker, who played shortstop in high school but was listed at third base by the Dodgers, produced an incredible senior season. He batted .447 with a school-record 12 home runs and 36 RBIs as a senior as the Huskies won 23 games. His patience was lauded by opposing coaches with Decker drawing 32 walks to only 11 strikeouts this spring. He posted a .617 on-base percentage and an outrageous 1.684 OPS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oMkdv_0h0XBLyU00

Decker was named the Courier & Press All-Metro Player of the Year following the season . He was also the IHSBCA District Player of the Year and a South All-Star.

Decker told the Courier & Press he will start his pro career in the Arizona Complex League through August 23 and then another Arizona fall league from September to October.

Follow Courier & Press sports reporter Kyle Sokeland on Twitter @kylesokeland.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Go to college or play pro baseball? North's Cameron Decker has decided his future

Comments / 1

Related
14news.com

Quarterback Brady Allen returns Purdue University for fall camp

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson Southern state champion quarterback Brady Allen is back at Purdue for fall camp. He returned Monday, August 1, after hosting his inaugural football camp for kids at Gibson Southern High School on Friday. 14 Sports caught up with Allen in Fort Branch with his first...
FORT BRANCH, IN
wevv.com

44Blitz Owensboro Red Devils Preview

"It was crazy, but it was fun at the same time," says Owensboro senior quarterback Kasey Boone. Indeed it was for the Owensboro Red Devils. After dropping their opener to Louisville St. X, they reeled off back-to-back wins before their superstar quarterback Gavin Wimsatt jetted for the college ranks at Rutgers. Still, they managed to stay on the winning path with backup Kasey Boone winning 10 straight before falling in the 5-A State Semifinals against Frederick Douglass.
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Volunteers needed for upcoming Korn Ferry Tour Championship

The 2022 United Leasing & Finance presents the Korn Ferry Tour Championship is happening from Aug. 29 through Sept. 4, and officials say they're in need of volunteers. Registration is now open for the 2022 tournament, and officials say the re are a variety of volunteer positions available for the tournament, which will be held at Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh, Indiana.
NEWBURGH, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Decker, IN
City
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
Sports
City
North Township, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Inside Indiana Business

Dentons Bingham Greenebaum adds associate

Dentons Bingham Greenebaum has hired Caroline Brinster as an associate attorney in its Jasper office. She most recently was an associate attorney with Easley Family Law in Oregon. Brinster holds a bachelor’s degree from Willamette University and JD from Lewis & Clark Law School.
JASPER, IN
witzamfm.com

CRNA Shawn Bumpus Joins Memorial Hospital

Jasper– Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is pleased to announce the addition of Shawn Bumpus, CRNA to its medical associate staff. Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) are advanced practice registered nurses who administer anesthesia and other medications and monitor patients receiving and recovering from anesthesia. Bumpus received his...
JASPER, IN
14news.com

Indiana National Guard members heading to Iraq

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Members of the Indiana National Guard are deploying to Iraq to defend coalition security forces. 300 soldiers from Evansville’s 163rd Field Artillery Battalion will be assisting in these efforts. This is the first time the National Guard has been deployed since 2008, which provides a...
EVANSVILLE, IN
witzamfm.com

Karen Waldrup Coming to Willkommen Stage at Strassenfest

Jasper- Strassenfest is nearly here in Jasper. Among the various artists making their way to the Wilkomen Stage on Friday and Saturday night is Karen Waldrup, a country recording artist out of Nashville, TN. There will be a VIP event before he set. Ticketing Information below:. -Tickets · $34.99.
JASPER, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Callis
WBKR

Downtown Owensboro Business Owner Takes Bold Stand to Combat Unruly Crowds

Friday nights in downtown Owensboro are supposed to be fun- a celebration of music, food and community. But last Friday evening, months of mounting frustrations and concerns led one local business owner to speak up and firmly plant in her feet in the ground. The Creme Coffee House, effective immediately, has announced a major change in their policies.
OWENSBORO, KY
My 1053 WJLT

Boonville Indiana Restaurant Closed in June Announces They’re Reopening

Back in June Double D's Restaurant and Catering in Boonville announced that they would, unfortunately, have to close their doors, but that has since changed!. Back in June Double D's Restaurant and Catering took to Facebook to say they were short-staffed and would be closed on June 18th, hoping to reopen on June 20th. Unfortunately, they didn't reopen on June 20th and posted the following:
BOONVILLE, IN
WLKY.com

Louisville teen pleads guilty to role in deadly shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville teenager admitted to his role in a deadly shooting in west Louisville. Eighteen-year-old Tameron Meadows pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal at a hearing on Friday. He was among those arrested in connection with the death of Demontray Rhodes. The 24-year-old was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Baseball#Baseball Players#Professional Baseball#The North High School#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Ucf#La Dodgers
wevv.com

Over 20,000 without power in the Tri-State

Strong winds and rain has caused wide-spread damage in the Tri-State. As of 8 p.m. Monday, CenterPoint Energy was reporting 276 outages affecting over 23,000 customers throughout Evansville. CenterPoint says "The severe weather & high winds are causing downed lines and outages. Stay at least 10 ft away from power...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Camper towed out of water after washing away into Ohio River

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - All eyes have been on the Ohio River in Evansville for the past 10 days, but after nearly a week, the camper that had been sitting safely on a sandbar has now been towed out of the water. On Friday, the camper began washing away due...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
wfcnnews.com

Indiana girl dies after falling at Garden of the Gods

SALINE COUNTY - An Indiana girl tragically died this weekend after falling around 100 feet at the Garden of the Gods Recreation Area. Rescue crews were called to the accident around 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon. The girl, identified as 10-year-old Every Montgomery, of Odin, Indiana, was later airlifted to Carbondale Memorial Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
WEHT/WTVW

Tree falls on RV camper in Daviess County

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Daviess Kentucky Dispatch tells us a tree has fallen on a camper. They say it happened at Diamond Lake amid the severe storms Monday night. No injuries were reported from the incident. This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information as we receive […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

EVSC Board President meets with Amy Word

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — EVSC Board of School Trustees President Chris Kiefer says he has met with Amy Word. She was taken into custody over the weekend after an investigation revealed alleged drug activity at a bar she owned. Later that afternoon, she was asked to resign from the board. Two days later, President Chris […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
The Courier & Press

The Courier & Press

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
250K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Evansville, Ind., and the tri-state area from the Courier & Press.

 http://courierpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy