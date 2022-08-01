ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas schools struggling to spend billions in federal pandemic aid

By KERA
 3 days ago
Reform Austin

Abbott And O’Rourke Fight Over School Vouchers

Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke are in a brawl over school vouchers that could be a turning point in the upcoming election for Texas Governor. In May, Abbott expressed his support for the idea of school vouchers and since then O’Rourke has been hammering him over the issue, especially seeking an advantage in rural Texas – where Democrats need to improve their margins if they want a better chance at winning statewide.
TEXAS STATE
Narcity USA

These 3 Texas Cities Ranked Some Of The Most Educated In The US

The Austin area has become a buzzing hub where young professionals, huge companies like Google, and celebrities have increasingly relocated over the past decade. The state capital, as well as two of its surrounding suburbs, Round Rock and Georgetown, ranked No. 10 in a study by WalletHub published on July 18 to find the United States' most and least educated cities in 2022.
AUSTIN, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Statement On Biden Administration Refusal To Approve Texas’ Post-Partum Medicaid Extension For Mothers

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today released a statement following the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid’s refusal to approve Texas’ application to extend Medicaid health care coverage to six months post-partum:. 'The Biden Administration is risking robbing mothers of services that Texas specifically extended for them post-partum....
TEXAS STATE
Texas Standard for Aug. 4, 2022: Dangerous methane leaks in the Permian Basin

Out in West Texas, oil and gas operations are being observed spewing dangerous amounts of methane unregulated and unaccounted for, according to a recent Associated Press investigation. Also: A big win for supporters of abortion rights in Kansas sends up red flags for Republicans and boosts hopes for Democrats – could it offer clues about how the issue could play out here in Texas? And: What a Dallas music writer calls Beyoncé‘s new album: a love letter to queer Black music.
TEXAS STATE
Texas Teacher Shortage Tolls Alarm

As the 2022-23 school year approaches, Texas public school districts are struggling to fill teacher and staff vacancies. Patryce Zarraga and Diane Birdwell, two former educators, spoke to KERA News last week about the staffing crisis. They claimed that returning to in-person classes after long stints of virtual learning due to COVID-prompted school shutdowns presented multiple challenges.
TEXAS STATE
Rock 108

August 2022 SNAP Benefits to Help Millions of Texans in Need

Last month, recipients of SNAP benefits were facing delays, due to an increase in applications and staff shortages at the Texas Health and Human Services Commission office, with some people still waiting to get their benefits from May. Despite those delays, Governor Greg Abbott has announced the HHSC is providing...
TEXAS STATE
This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Texas

DALLAS, Texas - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
TEXAS STATE
How Central Texas school districts are prepping for new TEA guidelines

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Marlin ISD students returned to the classroom Wednesday for the first day of school. In the weeks leading up to the first day, the district was busy getting classrooms ready to align with the Texas Education Agency’s new school safety guidelines. Under TEA’s new requirements...
MARLIN, TX
Plasma donations increase in Central Texas amid rising inflation

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With household costs rising a new trend is emerging: many Central Texans are turning to plasma donation to make some extra cash. “That supplemental income can be substantial,” said Tom Hewitt, Senior Director of Marketing for Octapharma Plasma. Octapharma along with other plasma companies including...
WACO, TX
Texas woman says she was denied abortion care after her miscarriage

AUSTIN, Texas — A Conroe, Texas, woman who suffered a miscarriage last year says the state's restrictive abortion law put her into a dangerous health situation. According to a report from ABC 13 in Houston, Marlena Stell miscarried nine-and-a-half weeks into her pregnancy in early September 2021. She asked her doctor for a dilation and curettage, or D&C, a common procedure to remove the fetus after a miscarriage to prevent infection.
CONROE, TX
Governor Abbott, HHSC Announce Extension Of Emergency SNAP Benefits For August 2022

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $305.5 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of August. The allotments are expected to help about 1.5 million Texas households. 'It is imperative...
TEXAS STATE
This Texas city ranks among the most affordable cities in the US

HOUSTON – Renting continues to be a viable housing option as interest continue to rise, but not all Texas cities are priced the same – for sure. However, there is one Texas city that remains relatively affordable. A recent study ranks Odessa as the fourth most affordable metro...
ODESSA, TX

