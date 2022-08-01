Texas schools struggling to spend billions in federal pandemic aid

www.hppr.org
Feds reject Texas’ application to extend postpartum Medicaid to six months
AUSTIN, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Texas’ application to extend Medicaid coverage for new mothers from two months to six months has been denied by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and the agency offered no immediate reason for the rejection. Legislators who pushed for the extension say...
Abbott And O’Rourke Fight Over School Vouchers
Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke are in a brawl over school vouchers that could be a turning point in the upcoming election for Texas Governor. In May, Abbott expressed his support for the idea of school vouchers and since then O’Rourke has been hammering him over the issue, especially seeking an advantage in rural Texas – where Democrats need to improve their margins if they want a better chance at winning statewide.
These 3 Texas Cities Ranked Some Of The Most Educated In The US
The Austin area has become a buzzing hub where young professionals, huge companies like Google, and celebrities have increasingly relocated over the past decade. The state capital, as well as two of its surrounding suburbs, Round Rock and Georgetown, ranked No. 10 in a study by WalletHub published on July 18 to find the United States' most and least educated cities in 2022.
Texas Standard for Aug. 4, 2022: Dangerous methane leaks in the Permian Basin
Out in West Texas, oil and gas operations are being observed spewing dangerous amounts of methane unregulated and unaccounted for, according to a recent Associated Press investigation. Also: A big win for supporters of abortion rights in Kansas sends up red flags for Republicans and boosts hopes for Democrats – could it offer clues about how the issue could play out here in Texas? And: What a Dallas music writer calls Beyoncé‘s new album: a love letter to queer Black music.
Texas Teacher Shortage Tolls Alarm
As the 2022-23 school year approaches, Texas public school districts are struggling to fill teacher and staff vacancies. Patryce Zarraga and Diane Birdwell, two former educators, spoke to KERA News last week about the staffing crisis. They claimed that returning to in-person classes after long stints of virtual learning due to COVID-prompted school shutdowns presented multiple challenges.
LIST: Here are the vaccinations required for Texas students for the 2022-‘23 school year
TEXAS – Parents, as you gear up to send your children back to school, it’s important to make sure they’re up to date with the current list of vaccinations mandated by the state of Texas. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, students who plan...
August 2022 SNAP Benefits to Help Millions of Texans in Need
Last month, recipients of SNAP benefits were facing delays, due to an increase in applications and staff shortages at the Texas Health and Human Services Commission office, with some people still waiting to get their benefits from May. Despite those delays, Governor Greg Abbott has announced the HHSC is providing...
COVID-19 cases increase approaching school year, Central Texas school and health officials weigh in
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - COVID-19 cases are on the rise again throughout Central Texas right before the start of the school year, but Central Texas schools and officials plan to proceed with the protocols they ended last school year with. The FDA approved the vaccine and single booster for children...
This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Texas
DALLAS, Texas - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
How Central Texas school districts are prepping for new TEA guidelines
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Marlin ISD students returned to the classroom Wednesday for the first day of school. In the weeks leading up to the first day, the district was busy getting classrooms ready to align with the Texas Education Agency’s new school safety guidelines. Under TEA’s new requirements...
Tax-Free Weekend in Texas: Back-to-school shopping guide
Most clothing, footwear, certain school supplies and backpacks sold for less than $100 qualify for tax exemption in Texas this weekend. Here's your complete guide for this year's tax-free weekend.
Governor Abbott Asked to Change State’s Gun Law - He Said it was Unconstitutional
After the recent shooting in Uvalde, Texas gun law is coming under attack and Governor Greg Abbott is standing his ground. Under Texas law, a person must be 18 years old to buy a gun from a licensed dealer.
Texas has 3 of the top U.S. cities with serious bug problems in new report
San Antonio is not on the list, and we're okay with that.
Plasma donations increase in Central Texas amid rising inflation
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With household costs rising a new trend is emerging: many Central Texans are turning to plasma donation to make some extra cash. “That supplemental income can be substantial,” said Tom Hewitt, Senior Director of Marketing for Octapharma Plasma. Octapharma along with other plasma companies including...
Texas woman says she was denied abortion care after her miscarriage
AUSTIN, Texas — A Conroe, Texas, woman who suffered a miscarriage last year says the state's restrictive abortion law put her into a dangerous health situation. According to a report from ABC 13 in Houston, Marlena Stell miscarried nine-and-a-half weeks into her pregnancy in early September 2021. She asked her doctor for a dilation and curettage, or D&C, a common procedure to remove the fetus after a miscarriage to prevent infection.
Emergency SNAP benefits for Texans extended for August
Emergency SNAP benefits for Texans are being extended through August, according to a release from the governor's office.
This Texas city ranks among the most affordable cities in the US
HOUSTON – Renting continues to be a viable housing option as interest continue to rise, but not all Texas cities are priced the same – for sure. However, there is one Texas city that remains relatively affordable. A recent study ranks Odessa as the fourth most affordable metro...
Why the Texas grid causes the High Plains to turn off its wind turbines
LUBBOCK, Texas — The state’s High Plains region, which covers 41 counties in the Texas Panhandle and West Texas, is home to more than 11,000 wind turbines — the most in any area of the state. The region could generate enough wind energy to power at least...
