Angelina Jolie Dances With HBCU Families After Announcing Daughter Zahara Will Attend Spelman College

 2 days ago
Angelina Jolie Dances At Zahara’s College Sendoff As Brad Gushes Over Daughter’s Future

Angelina Jolie was by her daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt’s, side at an event for Spelman College students on July 31. A video from the event shows Angelina dancing the electric slide with other students and their parents amidst the celebration. The actress was glowing and looked carefree as she smiled alongside the group. Zahara will be attending Spelman college in the fall, and she and Angelina attended the July 31 event to celebrate.
Brad Pitt Gushes Over Daughter Shiloh’s Dancing: ‘Brings A Tear To The Eye’

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt shocked fans when videos surfaced of her showing off her dance moves on TikTok recently, and her dad, Brad Pitt, couldn’t be more proud. “It brings a tear to the eye,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the Bullet Train premiere in Los Angeles on Aug. 1. “Very beautiful.” When it comes to his six kids, Brad said that he just wants them to find what makes them happy. “I love them to find their own way, find things they’re interested in, find their own voice and flourish,” he gushed.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, Bonds With Mom Angelina Jolie At Manekin Concert In Rome: Photos

They grow up so fast! Shiloh Jolie-Pitt looked every inch the teenager as she got to rock out with her mom Angelina Jolie at a concert in Rome on Saturday, July 9. The 16-year-old fledgling dancer and the Maleficent star, 47, were spotted enjoying the sounds of the 2021 Eurovision winner Måneskin. The adorable mother/daughter pair — both dressed in black — looked to be having a blast as they kept laughing, smiling and singing along to the band’s songs.
Knifestyles: Top Doctors Reveal What Plastic Surgery Work Angelina Jolie's Had Done

Angelina Jolie has been the definition of effortless beauty for decades — but has she had any cosmetic procedures to help along the way? The A-list movie star allegedly had a small procedure recently to tighten the skin around her face and brighten up her look. "She felt her skin was beginning to look lax and sagging," the source explained to Star Magazine. "So she had a mini face-lift." BRAD PITT 'HATES ALL THE BAD BLOOD' WITH EX ANGELINA JOLIE, ACTOR HOPES THE PAIR CAN 'FORGIVE EACH OTHER' FOR THEIR KIDS' SAKE"Angelina wanted to have it before starting her upcoming...
Everything We Know About Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt’s Daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s eldest daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt has truly grown up before our eyes. In case you missed it, Jolie recently announced that Zahara will attend the historical Black liberal arts school named Spelman College in the fall. So we can imagine the Jolie-Pitt household is over the moon right now as they celebrate their amazing Zahara.
Brad Pitt on Owing Sandra Bullock ‘So Many Favors,’ Zahara Attending Spelman, and More (Exclusive)

Brad Pitt has been putting on quite the fashion show as he promotes his new movie "Bullet Train" — and the L.A. premiere was no exception!. “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay caught up with Brad, who was dressed in a lime-green suit, as he talked about fashion, his friendship with co-star Sandra Bullock, daughter Zahara attending Spelman College, and more.
Watch Angelina Jolie Attempt to Dance the Electric Slide at Daughter Zahara's Spelman College Send-Off

Angelina Jolie is getting down on the dance floor. The 47-year-old actress joined her daughter, Zahara, at her college send-off. Morehouse College shared a video of the moment on Instagram Sunday, which shows Jolie smiling and laughing as others at the bash try to help get the actress do the Electric Slide. Angelina eventually departs the dance floor, and goes over to Zahara, 17, to give her a hug.
