Will Anderson, Henry To’oto’o, and Jordan Battle named to Bednarik Award watch list

People think of Nick Saban, his assistant coaches, and the players as the ingredients that make Alabama football special. A significant part of Alabama’s success has been in the broadcast booth. Eli Gold, the long-time voice of Crimson Tide football, has called games for the Crimson Tide Sports Network since 1988. He witnessed Eugene “Gene” Stallings coach the 1992 team to an undefeated national championship and six national titles in the Nick Saban era. According to an announcement from Jim Carabin, vice president and general manager of Crimson Tide Sports Marketing, Gold has been dealing with health issues.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 17 HOURS AGO