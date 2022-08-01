Will Anderson, Henry To’oto’o, and Jordan Battle named to Bednarik Award watch list

tdalabamamag.com
Eli Gold, long-time voice of Alabama football, is battling health issues
People think of Nick Saban, his assistant coaches, and the players as the ingredients that make Alabama football special. A significant part of Alabama’s success has been in the broadcast booth. Eli Gold, the long-time voice of Crimson Tide football, has called games for the Crimson Tide Sports Network since 1988. He witnessed Eugene “Gene” Stallings coach the 1992 team to an undefeated national championship and six national titles in the Nick Saban era. According to an announcement from Jim Carabin, vice president and general manager of Crimson Tide Sports Marketing, Gold has been dealing with health issues.
Nick Saban said 2021 was a “rebuilding year” for Alabama football
He took the stage at Bryant-Denny Stadium for the annual Nick’s Kids Foundation luncheon to give back to the youth in the Tuscaloosa area, but Nick Saban confirmed something all Alabama fans spoke about this offseason. On Wednesday, he was on WJOX 94.5 in Birmingham with Greg McElroy and...
Nick Saban on Eli Gold: ‘our thoughts and prayers are with him’
When speaking with the media at the annual Nick’s Kids Foundation Giveaway Luncheon, Nick Saban had the opportunity to offer his thoughts and prayers to Alabama’s legendary broadcaster Eli Gold. Vice president and general manager of Crimson Tide Sports Marketing, Jim Carabin, announced in a press release early...
WATCH: What Ty Lockwood commitment means for Alabama
Ty Lockwood flipped his commitment to Alabama football Tuesday. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith provided a breakdown of what his commitment means for the Crimson Tide in a video. The video can be streamed above.
Tony Mitchell ensures fans he’s locked in on Alabama despite TAMU visit
Alabama five-star defensive back commit Tony Mitchell ensured Crimson Tide fans on Tuesday that he is still locked in on his commitment to the tide despite his recent visit to Texas A&M. Mitchell originally committed to Alabama back in June. Although he is visiting the SEC West rival, Mitchell has...
5-Star DB Ellis Robinson feels it takes a ‘special player’ to join Alabama football’s ‘different culture’
Ellis Robinson made it back to Tuscaloosa to enjoy Alabama football’s cookout recruiting event over the weekend. Robinson is set to play his junior season at IMG Academy, and he garners a five-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. He made his first visit to Alabama since picking up an...
WATCH: What Hunter Osborne commitment means for Alabama
Hunter Osborne announced his commitment to Alabama football Monday, becoming the Crimson Tide’s 16th commit in the 2023 recruiting class. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith provides a breakdown of what his commitment means for Alabama in a video. The video can be streamed below:
4-Star DL Hunter Osborne set to announce commitment
Hunter Osborne will announce his commitment decision Monday at 6 p.m. CST. Osborne attends Hewitt-Trussville High School in Trussville, Alabama, and he garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. He will choose between Alabama, Clemson, Texas and Tennessee. The Crimson Tide have been showing interest in Osborne since he...
