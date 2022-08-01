Boys lacrosse: Here are the local all-state picks from the 2022 season
Mamaroneck and Rye each landed five players on New York State Sportswriters all-state teams, which were released over the weekend. Iona Prep had four players make the cut, while Scarsdale, John Jay-Cross River and Briarcliff each had three players on the list.
Rye's Caden Whaling, Scarsdale's Colby Baldwin, Briarcliff's Jack Ricciardi and Byram Hills' Sean Siegel were first-team picks.
Here are the NYSSWA all-state players from Section 1 and Section 9 along with the locals from the CHSAA and independant schools:
2022 New York State Sportswriters all-state team
Large schools
First team
Caden Whaling, Sr., MF Rye
Colby Baldwin, Jr., FO, Scarsdale
Second team
Alex Martin, Sr., A, Mamaroneck
Harry Griff, Sr., A, Yorktown
Brady Auker, Sr., D, Mamaroneck
Third team
K.J. Delane, Sr., A, Iona Prep
Nolan Sharkey, Jr., LSM, Stepinac
Kevin Devine, Jr., G, North Rockland
Fourth team
Owen Kovacs, Sr., A, Rye
Louis Varsames, Sr., LSM, Iona Prep
Fifth team
Rhett Chambers, Jr., A, Mamaroneck
Kian McCarthy, Jr., MF, Rye
Scot Mackie, Sr., FO/MF, Iona Prep
Andrew Minard, Sr., G, John Jay-Cross River
Sixth team
Andrew Girolamo, Jr., A, Stepinac
Andrew Glinski, Jr., MF, Mamaroneck
Carter Barford, Jr., LSM, Rye
Johnny Hartzell, Sr., FO, Rye
Vito DeBellis, Sr., G, Yorktown
Seventh team
Luca Duva, So., A, John Jay-Cross River
Mike Harney, Sr., A, Mahopac
Henry Rayner, Sr., MF, Mamaroneck
Finn O’Callaghan, Sr., LSM, John Jay-Cross River
Francis Keneally, So., LSM, Warwick
Sean Massett, Sr., D, Mahopac
Honorable mention
Ryan Ornstein, Jr., MF, Scarsdale
Tyler Longo, Sr., MF, Kingston
Blaise New, Sr., D, Iona Prep
Andrew Lehrman, Jr., G, Scarsdale
Small schools
First team
Jack Ricciardi, Sr., A, Briarcliff
Sean Siegel, Jr., D, Byram Hills
Second team
Tommy Garofalo, Sr., A, Bronxville
Sean Berrigan, Jr., A, Tappan Zee
Brandon Rispoli, Sr., MF, Briarcliff
Luca Meola, Jr., D, Briarcliff
Third team
Chris Patterson, Jr., A, Bronxville
Ryan Challice, Sr., A, Pleasantville
Henry Moderelli, Sr., D, Pelham
Fourth team
Luke Arrighi, So., G, Bronxville
Fifth team
Ethan Pakola, Sr., A, Irvington
Ryan Denike, Sr., MF, Putnam Valley
Sixth team
Cliff Chapman, So., A, Hackley
Braden Bass, Jr., MF, Rye Country Day
Honorable mention
Richie Martinez, Sr., A, Wallkill
Johnny Soi, Jr., MF, Rondout Valley
Osei Adoma, Sr., LSM, Highland
Mike Dougherty covers lacrosse for The Journal News and lohud.com. He can be reached at mdougher@lohud.com or on Twitter @lohudlacrosse.
