Boys lacrosse: Here are the local all-state picks from the 2022 season

By Mike Dougherty, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
 2 days ago

Mamaroneck and Rye each landed five players on New York State Sportswriters all-state teams, which were released over the weekend. Iona Prep had four players make the cut, while Scarsdale, John Jay-Cross River and Briarcliff each had three players on the list.

Rye's Caden Whaling, Scarsdale's Colby Baldwin, Briarcliff's Jack Ricciardi and Byram Hills' Sean Siegel were first-team picks.

Here are the NYSSWA all-state players from Section 1 and Section 9 along with the locals from the CHSAA and independant schools:

All- s tars: Colby Baldwin is POTY in Westchester/Putnam

All-County: Kevin Devin is POTY in Rockland

2022 New York State Sportswriters all-state team

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1InOD9_0h0XAtVd00

Large schools

First team

Caden Whaling, Sr., MF Rye

Colby Baldwin, Jr., FO, Scarsdale

Second team

Alex Martin, Sr., A, Mamaroneck

Harry Griff, Sr., A, Yorktown

Brady Auker, Sr., D, Mamaroneck

Third team

K.J. Delane, Sr., A, Iona Prep

Nolan Sharkey, Jr., LSM, Stepinac

Kevin Devine, Jr., G, North Rockland

Fourth team

Owen Kovacs, Sr., A, Rye

Louis Varsames, Sr., LSM, Iona Prep

Fifth team

Rhett Chambers, Jr., A, Mamaroneck

Kian McCarthy, Jr., MF, Rye

Scot Mackie, Sr., FO/MF, Iona Prep

Andrew Minard, Sr., G, John Jay-Cross River

Sixth team

Andrew Girolamo, Jr., A, Stepinac

Andrew Glinski, Jr., MF, Mamaroneck

Carter Barford, Jr., LSM, Rye

Johnny Hartzell, Sr., FO, Rye

Vito DeBellis, Sr., G, Yorktown

Seventh team

Luca Duva, So., A, John Jay-Cross River

Mike Harney, Sr., A, Mahopac

Henry Rayner, Sr., MF, Mamaroneck

Finn O’Callaghan, Sr., LSM, John Jay-Cross River

Francis Keneally, So., LSM, Warwick

Sean Massett, Sr., D, Mahopac

Honorable mention

Ryan Ornstein, Jr., MF, Scarsdale

Tyler Longo, Sr., MF, Kingston

Blaise New, Sr., D, Iona Prep

Andrew Lehrman, Jr., G, Scarsdale

Complete list: See who made the 2022 NYSSWA all-state teams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gY79Y_0h0XAtVd00

Small schools

First team

Jack Ricciardi, Sr., A, Briarcliff

Sean Siegel, Jr., D, Byram Hills

Second team

Tommy Garofalo, Sr., A, Bronxville

Sean Berrigan, Jr., A, Tappan Zee

Brandon Rispoli, Sr., MF, Briarcliff

Luca Meola, Jr., D, Briarcliff

Third team

Chris Patterson, Jr., A, Bronxville

Ryan Challice, Sr., A, Pleasantville

Henry Moderelli, Sr., D, Pelham

Fourth team

Luke Arrighi, So., G, Bronxville

Fifth team

Ethan Pakola, Sr., A, Irvington

Ryan Denike, Sr., MF, Putnam Valley

Sixth team

Cliff Chapman, So., A, Hackley

Braden Bass, Jr., MF, Rye Country Day

Honorable mention

Richie Martinez, Sr., A, Wallkill

Johnny Soi, Jr., MF, Rondout Valley

Osei Adoma, Sr., LSM, Highland

Mike Dougherty covers lacrosse for The Journal News and lohud.com. He can be reached at mdougher@lohud.com or on Twitter @lohudlacrosse.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Boys lacrosse: Here are the local all-state picks from the 2022 season

Comments / 0

 

