www.ozarkradionews.com
Related
ozarkradionews.com
Gerald DeWayne Dockins
A private funeral service for Gerald DeWayne Dockins, 86, West Plains, Missouri, will be held on Friday, August 5, 2022, at Bailey Cemetery, Alton, Missouri. Mr. Dockins passed away peacefully in his sleep Sunday morning, July 31, 2022, at his home. He was born February 8, 1936 in Wideman, Arkansas...
ozarkradionews.com
Rickey James Teeple
Rickey James Teeple, 58, West Plains, Missouri – An Angel came and called his name on July 31, 2022. Rickey was born August 12, 1963, to James and Juanita Teeple. He left behind all those that dearly loved him: one daughter, Keshia Howell; four grandchildren, which were his world, Brian, Lucas, Colt and Oakley; his mother, Juanita Teeple, all of West Plains; and several aunts and cousins.
ozarkradionews.com
Jerry Cecil Snethern
Jerry Cecil Snethern was born to Cecil and Cordie (Harris) Snethern on October 12, 1947, in Mountain View, Arkansas. He entered into eternal rest on July 31, 2022, at 11:35 a.m. in the family home. Jerry married Patricia Joyce Tharp on October 14, 1967, in West Plains, Missouri. To this...
ozarkradionews.com
Wilford Eugene Clayton
Wilford Eugene Clayton, 84 years, 6 months, 1 day old, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2022 at Gainesville Healthcare Center in Gainesville, MO with family by his side. Wilford was born January 28, 1938 in Wasola, MO to Tilford and Lilliam Irene (Fry) Clayton. He was a U.S. Army...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ozarkradionews.com
Jerry Thomas Wallace
Jerry Thomas Wallace passed from this world at his home on Monday, July 25, 2022. He was born to Otto Earl and Cleo Dessie (Hinds) Wallace on July 17, 1946, at home in rural Birch Tree, Missouri, and he was delivered by Dr. Davis. Preceding him in death were his...
ozarkradionews.com
State Farm Agent Justin Shelby Achieves Membership with MDRT
West Plains, MO. – State Farm Agent Justin Shelby’s Offices in West Plains and Houston have achieved membership status with the MDRT organization. MDRT stands for Million Dollar Round Table and is an organization comprised of Life Insurance and Financial Service companies, with membership to businesses that operate are a high standard of service.
Where to get free backpacks, school supplies in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – August is here and parents and kids are getting ready for back-to-school shopping. Several organizations around the Ozarks are helping families with school supplies by throwing back-to-school bashes and offering free backpacks and school supplies for kids heading back to the classroom this fall. Springfield Public Schools hosted a back-to-school bash last […]
KYTV
First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the Ozarks. The watch lasts until 9 p.m. on Wednesday. The counties in Missouri include:. Camden, Mo. Dallas, Mo. Dent, Mo. Douglas, Mo. Howell, Mo. Laclede, Mo. Maries, Mo. Miller, Mo. Morgan, Mo. Ozark,...
RELATED PEOPLE
ozarkradionews.com
Body of Wichita, KS Man Found in Current River
Shannon County, MO. – The body of a man from Wichita, Kansas was found on Tuesday morning in Shannon County. The body was found just before noon, and was located in the Current River around Cave Spring. The body was identified as Dee Hodges, 48 of Wichita. Hodges was...
ozarkradionews.com
Howell County MU Extension Salsa Class Aug. 11
West Plains, MO. – The Howell County MU Extension will be holding a salsa making class on August 11 at the extension office. The class offers the opportunity to learn to preserve fresh garden produce in the home. The cost of the class is $25 which will include all supplies for the class and participants will be able to take their made salsa home.
cassville-democrat.com
Bob Mitchell: Early development of Table Rock Lake area
Before Table Rock Dam was completed in 1958, the area in and around the reservoir got an early look at what water would look like when an impoundment was in place. There are a number of recollections about this happening, none more memorable than a couple of Violaarea men who stepped up to an important job at the time and probably never got adequate recognition for their efforts, which is often the case in civilization.
ozarkradionews.com
TCMH Signs Hospitalist Contract with New D.O.
Houston, MO—Texas County Memorial Hospital has inked a contract with Chad Law, DO, a family medicine and obstetrics physician that will provide weekend hospital coverage, board members heard at their monthly meeting on Tuesday. Law and his wife, Chandra, recently visited the hospital and community and decided it was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ozarkradionews.com
Misty Renee Ward
Misty Renee Ward was born June 10, 1975, in Mountain View, Missouri, to Chester D. Smotherman and Nadine Stark. She remained in the area all her life, staying close to family and friends. Misty enjoyed spending time with loved ones, going to the river, yard saleing, and being with the grandbabies.
ozarkradionews.com
Pomona ATV Crash Injures Willow Springs Woman
Pomona, MO. – A Willow Springs woman has crashed an ATV, and has suffered moderate injury as a result. A 2011 KYMCO MXU300 ATV was being driven on County Road 5120, 7 miles West of Pomona, when it was crashed. The Westbound vehicle was being driven by Cassie Ford, 30 of Willow Springs. Ford crashed when she traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
ozarkradionews.com
Eminence Teen in Serious Condition Following Saturday Night Crash
Houston, MO. – An Eminence teen is in serious condition following a Saturday night crash in Texas County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred on Highway JJ, one mile north of Summersville at 1:30 a.m. A 1985 Toyota Pickup headed south on JJ and...
ozarkradionews.com
Eastbound U.S. Route 60 Near Cabool Reduced for Pavement Repairs Aug. 8
Houston, MO. – Eastbound U.S. Route 60 in Texas County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs. The section of roadway is located 2 miles east of Cabool, Missouri near Route AV. Weather permitting, work will be performed Monday, August 8...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ozarkradionews.com
Westbound U.S. Route 60 in Willow Springs Reduced for Shoulder Work Starting Aug. 15
WILLOW SPRINGS – Westbound U.S. Route 60 in Howell County will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform shoulder work. This section of roadway is located from Route AM to Route 137 in Willow Springs, Missouri. Weather permitting, work will take place...
ozarkradionews.com
August 2nd Primary Election Results for Texas, Ozark, and Wright Counties
For United States Senator (Vote for 1) For State Auditor (vote for 1) For United States Representative In Congress, 8th District (vote for 1) For State Senator, 16th District (vote for 1) Republican Primary. Justin Dan Brown……..1417. Suzie Pollock…….1272. Democratic Primary. Tara Anura……..200. Republican...
Arkansas off-road company and owner sued by Attorney General
The Arkansas Attorney General has filed a suit against a Lakeview truck parts company.
ozarkradionews.com
West Plains Male Injured in One-Vehicle Crash
West Plains, MO. – A 20 year-old male from West Plains is recovering from his injuries, sustained in a crash on State Route ZZ, just East of West Plains. Cutter Lamar of West Plains was driving his 2015 Infiniti Q50S Westbound when he crashed. The crash occurred as Lamar ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a fence and a utility pole.
Comments / 0