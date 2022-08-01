ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Little Rock police: Man found dead after shooting in southwest part of the city

By Miriam Battles
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JReOo_0h0XApyj00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police said one man was found dead Monday morning in the southwest part of the city.

Police said they responded to an area in the 10000 block of Whispering Pines Drive around 8:31 a.m. After arriving on the scene, police said they found the man with a gunshot wound.

Police have not released the victim’s identity or any information on a suspect at this time. Police said they believe that this was an isolated incident.

Arkansas State Police investigating homicide of Stuttgart teen

This marks the city’s 48 th homicide of 2022.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact 501-371-4636.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Sports
Little Rock, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Sports
KATV

Pulaski County deputies make arrest in Tuesday morning homicide

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office was investigating a Tuesday morning homicide and has made an arrest. According to officials, deputies were dispatched to a shooting call at Wrightsville Manor Apartments at around 4:25 a.m. Upon their arrival, Raymond Pippins, 63 of Wrightsville was found dead...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Arkansas State Police#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
THV11

Woman dies after being hit by two vehicles in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A woman has died after being hit by two vehicles Monday night, according to the Little Rock Police Department. The woman was found on the ground suffering from multiple injuries in the westbound lane at 11301 Financial Center Parkway around 10:30 p.m. She was pronounced...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Stuttgart police bodycam footage shows seizure of AR-15 assault rifles from juveniles during traffic stop

Less than four days after the discovery of 14-year-old Kyler Stigger, the victim of a homicide found by police inside a vehicle early Saturday morning, Stuttgart Police Department bodycam footage has surfaced showing the seizure of four AR-15 semi-automatic rifles from a vehicle stopped inside city limits in May 2021. The video draws attention to the growing concerns of a city in fear of losing more of its youth to gun violence.
STUTTGART, AR
arkadelphian.com

Pedestrian struck, killed in front of Oaklawn

A Hot Springs man was struck and killed Tuesday while traversing a sidewalk at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort. Police say 64-year-old Donald Ray Thompson was walking north on the Central Avenue sidewalk when a 2015 Mack truck, turning from a parking lot into the southbound lane, struck him. According to a preliminary fatal crash summary filed by Arkansas State Police, the vehicle’s bumper made contact with Thompson, causing fatal injuries.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas State Police investigating homicide of Stuttgart teen

Stuttgart Police Department officers found 15-year-old Kyler Stigger dead inside a vehicle parked in the driveway of a vacant lot at 508 S. Henderson St. in the early morning hours of Saturday, July 30. At the request of SPD, Arkansas State Police Special Agents are investigating the suspected homicide. The...
KATV

Conway police arrest 3 in narcotics investigation

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Conway police were investigating the illegal distribution of narcotics that led to the arrest of three people in late July. According to officials, officers responded to a local motel regarding a narcotics investigation. Upon arrival, officers were able to locate approximately 658 grams of methamphetamine,...
CONWAY, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy