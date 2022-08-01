ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Ethereum Merge Is Overhyped, According to Co-founder of Rival Blockchain

u.today
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
u.today

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Whales Pile Into Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu As Holdings Explode by Over 500%

Ethereum (ETH) whales are aggressively increasing their holdings of a Dogecoin (DOGE) rival as the crypto market stages a modest recovery. According to transactions tracker WhaleStats, Ethereum whales have increased their holdings of Shiba Inu (SHIB) by slightly over 580% from $736,000 to over $5 million in under 24 hours, in the process moving the Dogecoin competitor from being their seventh-largest holding to the second-largest holding.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum (ETH) Creator Vitalik Buterin Predicts Facebook Attempt To Build Metaverse Will Fail

The co-founder of the world’s leading smart contract platform is skeptical that the first wave of the metaverse can succeed. Ethereum (ETH) creator Vitalik Buterin tells his 4.1 million Twitter followers that while the concept of an online virtual world will eventually come to fruition, he thinks that current corporate visions for the metaverse are likely to fail.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vitalik Buterin
CarBuzz.com

Jeep Is Leaving China Before It's Too Late

Stellantis-owned Jeep has taken the decision to shut its only factory in China over increasing political concerns, said CEO Carlos Tavares. This follows an announcement that the SUV maker would be terminating its 12-year-long partnership with Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC), a state-owned company that produced Jeeps for the Chinese market.
ECONOMY
cryptobriefing.com

Crypto Industry Slams SEC After It Declares Nine Tokens Securities

The Securities and Exchange Commission announced that nine of the cryptocurrencies listed on Coinbase were securities. Coinbase, other regulators, and crypto lawyers were among those criticizing the agency for its continuous lack of regulatory clarity regarding the cryptocurrency space. The regulatory body was blasted by Congressman Tom Emmer (R-MN) two...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Ethereum Merge
blockchain.news

Coinbase Introduces Ethereum Staking for US Institutional Clients

Coinbase Prime – an integrated solution that offers secure custody, an advanced trading platform and prime services– has introduced an Ethereum staking service targeting corporate clients in the US. Coinbase exchange described the addition of Ethereum to its staking options for US institutional investors as an important feature...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

3 Cryptos That Could Beat Bitcoin

Ethereum has smart contracts and more developers than any other cryptocurrency. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
CURRENCIES
NEWSBTC

How High Can Ethereum Go Before The Merge

The Ethereum “Merge” has become a hot topic among top crypto analysts after the incident that led to the collapse of the Ethereum network in the sale of Otherside by Yuga labs, with nearly $200M lost as gas fees. The Ethereum merge, also known as Ethereum 2.0, is...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Moves 3,374 BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $80,029,873 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1DPcWySkvq8npbyWozSPJPAV3KgqnAuq3b. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Stablecoin Pattern Suggests Massive Bitcoin Breakout May Be Incoming, According to Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment

Crypto analytics firm Santiment says that the dwindling supply of stablecoins may be a sign that a massive Bitcoin (BTC) breakout is on the horizon. According to the market intelligence firm, the circulating supply of Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC), the two biggest stablecoins by market cap, has been dramatically decreasing since May 2022.
MARKETS
u.today

Ancient Bitcoin Address Awakens by Suddenly Moving 1,110 Bitcoin

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CURRENCIES
cryptoglobe.com

$ETH: Real Vision CEO Predicts ‘Massive Supply Shock’ for Ethereum After The Merge

Former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal is predicting a supply shock coming for Ethereum as the network completes its long-awaited Merge update. Speaking in a recent video update, Real Vision’s Raoul Pal said that Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake will result in a “supply shock” due to the sudden reduction in total supply and elimination of miners. The update, dubbed The Merge, is expected to take place in September and will result in roughly a 90% reduction in Ethereum’s total supply, in addition to various network upgrades.
MARKETS
biztoc.com

Hackers drain nearly all of the ~$190M in crypto from the Nomad token bridge, which is backed by Coinbase and OpenSea, over a long series of transactions

The Nomad token bridge appears to have experienced a security exploit that has allowed hackers to systematically drain the bridge’s funds over a long series of transactions. Nearly the entire $190.7 million in crypto has been removed from the bridge, with only $651.54 left remaining in the wallet, according to decentralized finance (DeFi) tracking platform DeFi Llama.
PUBLIC SAFETY
u.today

Ethereum to Get Institutional Adoption Boost Because of This New Coinbase Product

Coinbase Prime, the prime brokerage offering of the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, has launched Ethereum staking for domestic institutional investors. The company claims that sophisticated clients can maximize rewards while minimizing risks if they choose its service. This might be an enticing opportunity for institutional investors who want to generate yield by staking.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy