Ethereum Merge Is Overhyped, According to Co-founder of Rival Blockchain

u.today
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Bitcoin Wallet Amasses $3,000,000,000 Crypto Fortune in Just Three Days
A new Bitcoin wallet has amassed a massive crypto fortune after collecting more than $3 billion worth of BTC in less than one week. Data from BitInfoCharts reveals that the whale address has gobbled up 132,877 BTC, worth about $3 billion at time of writing, in just three days – between July 19th and July 21st of 2022.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whales Pile Into Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu As Holdings Explode by Over 500%
Ethereum (ETH) whales are aggressively increasing their holdings of a Dogecoin (DOGE) rival as the crypto market stages a modest recovery. According to transactions tracker WhaleStats, Ethereum whales have increased their holdings of Shiba Inu (SHIB) by slightly over 580% from $736,000 to over $5 million in under 24 hours, in the process moving the Dogecoin competitor from being their seventh-largest holding to the second-largest holding.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum (ETH) Creator Vitalik Buterin Predicts Facebook Attempt To Build Metaverse Will Fail
The co-founder of the world’s leading smart contract platform is skeptical that the first wave of the metaverse can succeed. Ethereum (ETH) creator Vitalik Buterin tells his 4.1 million Twitter followers that while the concept of an online virtual world will eventually come to fruition, he thinks that current corporate visions for the metaverse are likely to fail.
NEWSBTC
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Floki Inu (FLOK) Lose Investors to the Most Talked About Crypto this Year, Degrain
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Floki Inu (FLOKI) are two meme coins that have graced the crypto market. After Dogecoin (DOGE) succeeded in the virtual currency markets, the doors of opportunity opened for other meme coins to test the waters; it worked. Both coins have found their way among the top 20 biggest coins in terms of market cap.
Celsius Network’s Assets Could Be Locked for a Long Long Time Like Mt. Gox’s Crypto, Says Bitfinex Whale.
Bitfinex Bitcoin whale, Joe007, has warned that Celsius Network’s assets could be locked for a ‘long long time’ just like Mt. Gox’s crypto has been locked since 2014. Celsius Network has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Bitfinex Bitcoin whale known as @Joe007 has warned that Celsius...
Prices of Ethereum’s original coin soar as crypto miners flock to ETC ahead of looming Merge
Vitalik Buterin’s original Ethereum Classic blockchain has found new favor in the crypto community as miners set to lose out to stakers look for a new form of income following the Merge. Over the past two weeks Ethereum’s popular ETH coin jumped by nearly half as confidence builds over...
cryptobriefing.com
Crypto Industry Slams SEC After It Declares Nine Tokens Securities
The Securities and Exchange Commission announced that nine of the cryptocurrencies listed on Coinbase were securities. Coinbase, other regulators, and crypto lawyers were among those criticizing the agency for its continuous lack of regulatory clarity regarding the cryptocurrency space. The regulatory body was blasted by Congressman Tom Emmer (R-MN) two...
blockchain.news
Coinbase Introduces Ethereum Staking for US Institutional Clients
Coinbase Prime – an integrated solution that offers secure custody, an advanced trading platform and prime services– has introduced an Ethereum staking service targeting corporate clients in the US. Coinbase exchange described the addition of Ethereum to its staking options for US institutional investors as an important feature...
Motley Fool
3 Cryptos That Could Beat Bitcoin
Ethereum has smart contracts and more developers than any other cryptocurrency. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
coingeek.com
SEC Chief Gary Gensler: Digital currencies should be regulated like stock market
If there’s one key theme running through most news stories in the digital currency markets this past couple of years, it’s been the ever-creeping inevitability of regulation. Recently, we saw more evidence of this when SEC Chairman Gary Gensler called for digital currency trading and lending platforms to...
NEWSBTC
How High Can Ethereum Go Before The Merge
The Ethereum “Merge” has become a hot topic among top crypto analysts after the incident that led to the collapse of the Ethereum network in the sale of Otherside by Yuga labs, with nearly $200M lost as gas fees. The Ethereum merge, also known as Ethereum 2.0, is...
China is stockpiling cash instead of pumping it back into their economy - and that's pushing a decades-high dollar even further
Chinese investors are parking excess liquidity in safe areas of the financial system, Bloomberg reported. Instead of letting yuan flow to the real economy, the money is ending up in bank bonds and corporate debt. Chinese funds are also heading for the US dollar, helped by higher rates. Chinese investors...
Bitcoin Whale Moves 3,374 BTC Off Coinbase
What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $80,029,873 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1DPcWySkvq8npbyWozSPJPAV3KgqnAuq3b. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
dailyhodl.com
Stablecoin Pattern Suggests Massive Bitcoin Breakout May Be Incoming, According to Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment
Crypto analytics firm Santiment says that the dwindling supply of stablecoins may be a sign that a massive Bitcoin (BTC) breakout is on the horizon. According to the market intelligence firm, the circulating supply of Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC), the two biggest stablecoins by market cap, has been dramatically decreasing since May 2022.
u.today
Ancient Bitcoin Address Awakens by Suddenly Moving 1,110 Bitcoin
cryptoglobe.com
$ETH: Real Vision CEO Predicts ‘Massive Supply Shock’ for Ethereum After The Merge
Former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal is predicting a supply shock coming for Ethereum as the network completes its long-awaited Merge update. Speaking in a recent video update, Real Vision’s Raoul Pal said that Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake will result in a “supply shock” due to the sudden reduction in total supply and elimination of miners. The update, dubbed The Merge, is expected to take place in September and will result in roughly a 90% reduction in Ethereum’s total supply, in addition to various network upgrades.
US's SEC declares $300 million crypto scam as a pyramid scheme
Forsage was founded in February 2020 by promoters who stayed in Georgia, Indonesia, and Russia. It operated in five U.S. states and continued operations even after cease-and-desist orders. The SEC aims to recover the company's income with interest. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the U.S. has charged 11...
biztoc.com
Hackers drain nearly all of the ~$190M in crypto from the Nomad token bridge, which is backed by Coinbase and OpenSea, over a long series of transactions
The Nomad token bridge appears to have experienced a security exploit that has allowed hackers to systematically drain the bridge’s funds over a long series of transactions. Nearly the entire $190.7 million in crypto has been removed from the bridge, with only $651.54 left remaining in the wallet, according to decentralized finance (DeFi) tracking platform DeFi Llama.
u.today
Ethereum to Get Institutional Adoption Boost Because of This New Coinbase Product
Coinbase Prime, the prime brokerage offering of the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, has launched Ethereum staking for domestic institutional investors. The company claims that sophisticated clients can maximize rewards while minimizing risks if they choose its service. This might be an enticing opportunity for institutional investors who want to generate yield by staking.
