In their own words: Mel Tucker remembers Miami game as program-defining win for Michigan State

By Ryan Black, Lansing State Journal
 2 days ago
Editor's note: Heading into Michigan State's first preseason practice Thursday, the Lansing State Journal is running a series highlighting people in the program, in their own words, recalling memorable moments from the 2021 campaign. The first installment in the series features coach Mel Tucker looking back on the team's 38-17 road victory versus Miami.

INDIANAPOLIS – Heading into last season's game at Miami, there were questions surrounding Michigan State's ability to hold up in the sweltering South Florida heat. The Spartans answered the call — and then some. Up just 17-14 after three quarters, MSU dominated the final period, outscoring the hosts 21-3 to walk away with a 38-17 win.

MSU coach Mel Tucker, speaking at the Big Ten football media day event last week in Indianapolis, didn't downplay the significance of the victory.

Tucker's thoughts on the rout are below.

"That was a program win for us, because it was a strong effort from everyone in our organization. You know how difficult it is to take a show on the road. From an operational standpoint, strength and conditioning and nutrition really showed up. We had a really good hydration plan. We worked that plan early in camp, in anticipation of that game. Everyone was all in on what we needed to do to be in a position to win that game. We knew it was going to be a four-quarter game and we knew we had to be strong in the fourth quarter. So all of our guys were confident getting on the plane, knowing they were conditioned to do it.

"From the time we got there and then throughout the game, there was never a doubt. I never saw a doubt in our guys' minds that we were going to find a way to win that game. And they were confident because, as an organization, we were extremely prepared. So (the players) could trust in the plan and the process. It was the entire organization (that won that game)."

OPEN DOOR: Mel Tucker will gladly welcome back recently departed tight end Adam Berghorst

BLESSING IN DISGUISE: After 'uncomfortable and inconvenient' spring for Michigan State's offensive line, Mel Tucker sees silver lining

Contact Ryan Black at rblack@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @RyanABlack.

