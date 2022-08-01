Entergy customers can now sign up for their $80 refund

www.wlbt.com
kicks96news.com
Sign Up Begins for $80 Entergy Refunds
Entergy customers in Mississippi, including those in Attala and Leake counties, can now sign up to get an $80 refund check. The money is the result of a settlement with the Mississippi Public Service Commission which ordered the company to offer customers a choice between a check or a credit on their bills. Those who want a check have until August 17 to go to Entergy’s website and sign up using their myEntergy account. Those who are happy getting a credit don’t have to do anything. It’ll automatically show up on their September bill.
panolian.com
Entergy Mississippi Customers Can Sign Up For $80 Refund Check Starting Today
Jackson – Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley announced that customers of Entergy Mississippi can begin signing up today to receive a one-time $80 check from the state’s largest electric utility using the company’s website, www.entergy-mississippi.com. Customers who do not elect to receive an actual check will automatically receive an $80 credit on their September bill from Entergy.
WDSU
'It's frustrating': Some Cleco customers see electric bills double in one year
SLIDELL, La. — For weeks, Louisiana residents have voiced concerns over skyrocketing energy costs. Some Cleco customers told WDSU that their bills have doubled from the same time last year. Jeff Thomas lives in Slidell and said his July bill cost more than $700. "I can afford it, but...
SBA offers assistance for Mississippians affected by March’s severe weather
DURANT, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi businesses and neighbors affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on March 22, 2022. can now apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman made the loans available in response to a letter from Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) dated […]
WLBT
Reeves orders end of federal rent, utility assistance program
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves announced on Wednesday that Mississippi is ending a federal program in the state that offers up to 15 months of free rent and utility bill payments. At the direction of Governor Reeves, Mississippi Home Corporation will stop accepting applications to the federal government’s...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Chemical Company Announces $17.5 Million Louisiana Expansion
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Bercen Chemicals LLC announced it would expand...
WLBT
Mississippi’s grocery tax is highest in nation but proposals to reduce it have failed
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Higher prices at the grocery store impact all of us, and here in Mississippi, more tax gets tacked onto that bill than in any other state in the country. “We believe cutting the grocery tax in half is a tremendous benefit to our citizens,” said Speaker...
WLBT
MS alcohol delivery startup part of an emerging state business
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi startup could soon be taking on Uber when it comes to deliveries. We first met Moonshine Mississippi’s founder after he applied for a license to deliver alcohol in the state. The Madison-based business is filling a niche that has customers toasting. If you...
deltanews.tv
Mississippi chosen for vehicle manufacturing facility
(The Center Square) – A new workforce investment in Mississippi is expected to create 90 jobs, Gov. Tate Reeves said. The governor announced on his Facebook page that Terberg Taylor Americas Group LLC will open a specialty vehicle manufacturing facility through a $15.9 million investment. The project is a joint venture between Taylor Group of Companies in Louisville and Royal Terberg Group of The Netherlands.
Watch implosion of 71-year-old Mississippi power plant
It was the end of an era the morning of Thursday, July 28. That’s when Entergy Mississippi imploded the remainder of the Rex Brown Steam Electric Station, a natural gas-fired plant that served the company’s customers for 71 years. …. …. The controlled implosion was the final stage of the...
Will Washington residents receive another stimulus payment?
Photo of individual counting moneyPhoto by Sharon McCutcheon (Unsplash) Is another stimulus payment possible? As families are struggling, especially during times of record inflation, will the United States government send out another stimulus? It's a great question worth asking. Right now, it looks like another stimulus payment from the federal government is not on the table.
theadvocate.com
Why are Louisiana electric bills sky high? ‘This is the most I’ve ever paid in my life’
Like any other south Louisiana resident, Ariane Shelling’s electricity bills have ballooned as summer temperatures continue to rise. Shelling, a registered nurse who lives in a 2,900-square-foot house in Chalmette, owed $231.29 for her April bill, a typical charge from Entergy Louisiana, her electricity provider. The invoice rose to $358.87 in May.
Stimulus Check Update: Millions to Get $750 TABOR Refunds in Mail
The checks started going out in the mail this week, but there are some things residents must do to ensure they get it.
L'Observateur
Louisiana audit shows government employee received unemployment benefits while continuing to work
(The Center Square) — A secretary with the Washington Parish Fire Protection District No. 7 received unemployment insurance during the pandemic while continuing to work for the government, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued an audit report for the Washington Parish Fire Protection...
WLBT
New affordable connectivity program helps low income Mississippians stay connected with broadband help
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi students and families can now benefit from a new program that will help bridge the digital divide. The Affordable Connectivity Program is a Federal Communications Commission program. Those eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program can receive up to $30 off their broadband service per month.
KTLA.com
How (and when) you will receive your inflation relief check
(NEXSTAR) – Californians won’t be receiving their inflation relief payments until October at the earliest, state officials say, but you may be wondering how you can expect to receive your check once the time comes. California will issue the payments – also known as the middle class tax...
vicksburgnews.com
McCoy’s Building Supply sells Vicksburg location to Home Hardware Center
McCoy’s Building Supply recently announced their plans to sell four store locations to Central Network Retail Group (CNRG). The Mississippi locations in Greenville, Vicksburg, and Laurel, and the Searcy, Arkansas location will be operated by CNRG under the brand Home Hardware Center. The companies expect to finalize the transaction on August 1, 2022.
Mailed checks are being stolen and bank accounts emptied
NEW ORLEANS — Outdoor post office boxes are being ransacked across Orleans, Jefferson and St. Tammany parishes, hurting people who are simply paying their bills. Criminals continue to steal mail from outside post office mailboxes, then alter the checks to steal cash for themselves. People are buying a master key on the dark web to open those boxes. They've even stolen one from a Baton Rouge postal worker.
Louisiana Laws That Went Into Effect August 1st That You Need to Know
In January we saw a string of new Louisiana laws go into effect, from medical marijuana making headlines to 5-year-olds in Louisiana being required to go to kindergarten, we had a few laws to cover. January Isn't The Only Time We See New Laws Go Into Effect in Louisiana. Monday,...
WLBT
Unborn child with heartbeat can be claimed as dependent on Ga. taxes
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An unborn child with a detectable heartbeat is now eligible for the Georgia individual income tax dependent exemption. According to the Georgia Department of Revenue, the 11th Circuit’s ruling on HB 481, or the Heartbeat Law, made the amendment effective on July 20, 2022. Therefore,...
