Odessa, TX

Man accused of threatening with an axe

By Odessa American
 2 days ago
A 34-year-old man accused of threatening a woman with an axe was arrested early Monday morning on a failure to appear in court warrant.

Octavio Ray Navarrette Jr. was indicted in May on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge after a woman told police he swung an axe in her direction and hit her fence as she sat smoking a cigarette in her front yard on North Tom Green Avenue.

Navarrette was released from jail after posting a $25,000 surety bond and a pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 21. Judge James Rush of the 244th Ector County District Court issued a warrant for his arrest when he failed to appear. The judge also raised his bond to $40,000.

Online Ector County jail records show Navarrette was arrested by Odessa Police Department officers shortly before 3 a.m. Monday.

ABC Big 2 News

OPD investigating theft at HEB

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a woman accused of theft. According to an affidavit, on June 5, the woman pictured below was caught on camera stealing several items from the HEB store on W University.  If you recognize this woman, please call Detective Yelley at […]
