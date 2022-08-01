After uproar over restaurant's Anne Frank post, Holocaust survivor speaks in Tiverton

Wendy Joering was "horrified" to learn that a Rhode Island restaurant had posted online a photograph of Holocaust victim Anne Frank with the words, “It’s hotter than an oven out there … and I should know!”

Joering is the executive director of the Sandra Bornstein Holocaust Education Center in Providence . She now hopes that the post, which sparked outrage, will motivate more people to learn about the Holocaust, when Nazi Germany systematically killed some 6 million Jews.

Working with state Rep. John G. Edwards of Tiverton, Joering arranged for two speakers from the Holocaust education center to make a presentation Monday night at the Tiverton Public Library . Edwards wrote a column about the issue, "A moment not to remain silent," in Friday's Providence Journal.

"I would love it if the restaurant owner and employees showed up," Joering said Monday.

On July 23, the Atlantic Sports Bar & Restaurant caused an uproar when it posted the meme of Frank to its Facebook page. The restaurant took down the post and issued an apology.

A call to the restaurant on Monday went unanswered, and there was no option for leaving a message. A message sent to owner Messias Dias via social media wasn't immediately answered.

Two women were scheduled to speak at the library. They are Alice Eichenbaum. When she was a teenager in Bulgaria, Eichenbaum's family was forced into a Jewish ghetto near the Turkish border. Eichenbaum's late husband, Raymond, survived the Auschwitz concentration camp. Also scheduled to speak was Lilliane Birch, whose mother survived Auschwitz.

Joering believes there's still plenty of need to educate people about the Holocaust. In April, the Anti-Defamation League reported that antisemitic incidents increased 50% in Rhode Island in 2020 , which was consistent with increases across the region and nation.

Before COVID restrictions, the Sandra Bornstein Holocaust Education Center in Providence was reaching some 6,000 Rhode Island students by bringing speakers into schools, according to Joering. After restrictions eased, speakers were able to return to classrooms in January.

The Holocaust survivors and their families tell powerful stories, according to Joering. She can tell that the students pay close attention by the questions they ask the speakers.

Joering acknowledges that some might not have learned much about the Holocaust during school, but she says, "As adults, it's our job to educate ourselves."

"We can't take away what they said (in the restaurant's post), but we can try to educate," she said.

