Owner of Bao Bao House responds to labor violations
Last week we reported on U.S. labor officials finding a Eugene restaurant in violation of several regulations. Now the owner is speaking out. Ji Li said he made a mistake when he paid workers a flat fee above minimum wage, and incorporated tips back into overhead costs including wages. He told KLCC that many things changed for his business when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, requiring them to close off the dining area of Bao Bao House, and rely on delivery services such as DoorDash and Grub Hub. He said he and his staff agreed to a $20 an hour wage, which came to $200 a day for workers which he felt was an above average income as the pandemic economy continued to worsen things.
Oregon shoe reseller defrauded customers, banks out of millions: DOJ
A Eugene man and woman running a business that posed as a limited edition shoe seller have been charged with defrauding customers and banks out of a combined $85 million, the U.S. Attorney in Oregon said.
As coast stays cool, heat wave in rest of Oregon sparks dozens of worker complaints; 14 suspected deaths
The weeklong heatwave in Oregon ended on Monday with 14 suspected deaths and dozens of complaints about companies not following new rules to protect workers from the heat. The state medical examiner tracked 14 deaths that may be heat-related: seven in Multnomah County, four in Marion County, two in Clackamas County and one in Umatilla County. That’s at least person died each day between Monday and Saturday, a release said.
Heatwave Sparks Dozens Of Worker Complaints; 14 Suspected Deaths
State holds hearing on permit for Foster Farms’ controversial slaughterhouse in Creswell
Efforts to renew a wastewater permit for a shuttered chicken slaughterhouse in Creswell are raising concerns among some locals that the plant will reopen and the area will soon be home to more industrial chicken farms. The public has until Aug. 31 to submit comments to the Oregon Department of...
Oregon’s only Latino owned brewery opening in Eugene
Oregon’s only Latino owned brewery (not withstanding ghost brand Brujos Brewing), the Salem-based Xicha Brewing (pronounced “chee-chah”), is opening their second location in Eugene, Oregon. Since their opening in 2017 Xicha Brewing founders Ben Mendoza, Matt Dakopolos, and Ricardo Antunez, have embraced the Hispanic heritage with food from New Mexico, Peru, and other latin influences that they pair with drinkable European-style beers like Clasica Amber Lager, La Cobriza maibock and newer cultural hybrids like a that pair up well with the cuisine like a Hibiscus IPA, Mango Pale Ale, and a Guava Sour.
Highest-rated steakhouses in Eugene, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Eugene on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
A new dwelling on N.E. Water Avenue
Part of the 2100 block of Northeast Water Avenue in Albany is narrow and parallels the broad right-of-way of the Portland & Pacific railroad on the south side of the tracks. The street is on the bike route I often take along the Willamette riverfront. The last few times I noticed a new construction site, prompting this:
Eugene restaurant investigated by US Department or Labor for keeping workers’ tips
EUGENE, Ore. -- Just over $86,000 has reportedly been recovered after the United States Department of Labor found in an investigation that an owner of a restaurant in Eugene had been keeping all the workers’ tips. US Department of Labor investigators reported today, July 28, that they found the...
New wildfire on Willamette National Forest grows fast to 500 acres, sends smoke into C. Oregon
A fast-growing new wildfire in rugged, hard-to-access terrain on the Willamette National Forest 18 miles east of Oakridge was growing fast -- 500 acres at last report -- and sending smoke over the mountains and into the Bend area Wednesday afternoon, Central Oregon fire officials confirmed. The post New wildfire on Willamette National Forest grows fast to 500 acres, sends smoke into C. Oregon appeared first on KTVZ.
Lane County firefighters battle Miller Road Fire
MAUPIN, Ore. — Firefighters from Lane County are now helping battle the growing Miller Road fire in Wasco County. Lane Fire Defense Board Chief Chad Minter says firefighters from Eugene-Springfield Fire, McKenzie Fire and Rescue, Coburg Fire, South Lane Fire and Rescue and Siuslaw Fire and Rescue left from Leaburg early Wednesday morning.
Growth in Yachats is not a question of if — but when, where and how, consultants tell city meeting
YACHATS — During a public webinar last week on future housing needs for Yachats, one attendee posed a basic question: “Why is it necessary for Yachats to grow?”. The answer to that underpins the initial findings of consultants working under state grants totaling $73,000 to study the myriad factors involved in planning for the city’s future.
Jericho Johnson, rising 2024 California defensive tackle, has 'amazing' Oregon Ducks visit, receives offer
Over the weekend, the Oregon Ducks hosted dozens of prospects for its SNL prospect camp, hoping to get a good look at some of the top players from around the country. One of the class of 2024 prospects who stood out to the Oregon coaching staff was Armijo High School (California) three-star ...
Drowning Fern Ridge, Lane Co., Aug. 3
Monday afternoon at about 3:55pm, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a call that a swimmer at Fern Ridge Reservoir had gone underwater and not resurfaced. The swimmer was last seen about 30 feet off of the bank at the Richardson Park day-use swimming area. Deputies were on scene within about 15 minutes. Divers from the Lane County Sheriff volunteer dive team also responded and began searching the area in the water where the victim had last been seen. The victim was located deceased under the surface of the water just prior to 7:00pm. He was not wearing a life jacket. The identity of the victim, a 17 year old male, is being withheld at this time.
Oregon Coast Traffic Delays / Detours at Florence, Warrenton
(Florence, Oregon) – Some amount of roadwork is taking place in two areas of the Oregon coast that may cause you some delays or detours. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) said to keep an eye out for traffic situations in Florence and at Warrenton. In Florence, expect traffic delays...
7 possible heat-related deaths in 4 Oregon counties
The deaths of 7 people are now being looked at as heat-related, although the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office said that, as of Saturday, "none of the deaths can be confirmed as heat-related."
Fall Chinook fishing expected to be good on central Oregon coast bays and rivers — and could include short coho seasons
Anglers on the central Oregon coast may be in for “good to very good” fishing Monday when coastal bays and streams open for salmon fishing. While river systems on the north and south coasts undergo some closures or restrictions, the three streams that make up the bulk of salmon fishing in Lincoln County are expected to produce good catches of fall Chinook salmon.
FATAL CRASH IN LINN COUNTY, OREGON ON INTERSTATE 5
LINN COUNTY, OR (August 3, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday. August 2, 2022, at about 1:15 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 5 north of Albany. The preliminary investigation revealed that a white box truck operated by,...
Motorcycle versus car collision leaves one dead
VENETA, Ore. -- One person is dead after a fatal crash in Veneta late Tuesday night, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. The LCSO says the crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. on August 2 at the intersection of Territorial Highway and Demming Road. Officials say a motorcyclist was headed south on Territorial Highway, passed a vehicle at high speeds, and collided with a Honda CR-V that was turning onto Demming Road. Deputies say the motorcycle did not appear to have a functional headlight prior to the crash.
Body of missing person recovered in Cottage Grove Lake
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- A deceased person has been recovered from Cottage Grove Lake. An official with the Lane County Sheriff's Office confirmed on the morning of August 3 that a body was located in the water at Cottage Grove Lake. According to the official, the identity of the body has been confirmed to be that of Harry McIntire, 75, who went missing on July 24.
