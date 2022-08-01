Win 311 Tickets To GRDs End of Summer Party

Somebody call the dream police because the band Cheap Trick is gonna' to be breaking into Kalamazoo on November 5th, 2022 and taking over the Kalamazoo State Theatre for an epic night playing all their hits. This comes as a surprise as the only Michigan show previously announced for this Fall was for November 4th of this year is on the east side of the state in Port Huron McMorran Place Sports & Entertainment Center. They recently played Pine Knob in Clarkston on July 27th.

