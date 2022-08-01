Win 311 Tickets To GRDs End of Summer Party

wgrd.com
Enter to Win Tickets to Burning Foot Beer Festival
The 7th Annual Burning Foot Beer Festival will take place at Muskegon’s Pere Marquette Beach on August 27, 2022. Burning Foot Beer Festival is a celebration of beer, beach, art, and music. The festival is held in August along Lake Michigan’s beautiful lakeshore in Muskegon, MI, offering the perfect way to end the summer. Beach camping and barefoot entry make it unique, the Brewers’ Ring makes it extraordinary.
Kalamazoo Balloon Fest Returning For 10th Anniversary Event
The Kalamazoo Ballon Fest has been a staple event for the area now for a decade and in 2022 they're returning for the biggest event yet. Taking place on the weekend of August 26th, 27th, and the 28th at Gull Meadow Farms from dawn to dusk, it'll be a celebration for the end of Summer they're excited to host, as they recently shared:
Cheap Trick Coming To Kalamazoo State Theatre November 5th, 2022
Somebody call the dream police because the band Cheap Trick is gonna' to be breaking into Kalamazoo on November 5th, 2022 and taking over the Kalamazoo State Theatre for an epic night playing all their hits. This comes as a surprise as the only Michigan show previously announced for this Fall was for November 4th of this year is on the east side of the state in Port Huron McMorran Place Sports & Entertainment Center. They recently played Pine Knob in Clarkston on July 27th.
There’s a Circus Coming to GR That Has No Animals or Big Top
If you like the thrills of the circus but without the animals or a big top, then the Nitro Circus may be for you. The Nitro Circus is no ordinary circus that's for sure. The Nitro Circus is an action sport collective that features dirtbikes, BMX, skateboarding, and riding scooters. The riders perform death-defying stunts. You might even see someone riding a piece of furniture or a wheelchair in mid-air.
Are you proud of these weird Grand Rapids fun facts?
Is it weird that I always look up weird fun facts about different cities?. Wherever I go, I end up researching weird fun facts about the city that I am traveling to. It is only right that I research weird things that Grand Rapids has accomplished. Why would I keep the knowledge away from my friends?
The Corner Record Shop Shutting Down Iconic Grandville Location
It has not been a good year for businesses along Chicago Drive in Grandville. At the end of June, we learned of the closing of the Grandvilla Restaurants. They had been in business for almost 90 years. The owners of The Villa and The Dungeon said that the COVID pandemic took its toll on the business. The owners also added:
Grand Rapids’ Cereal Café and Dessert Shop Now Open in New Location
Grand Rapids first - and only! - breakfast cereal café has moved!. I've been meaning to try Eastown Cereal Café since the business first opened a couple years ago. In particular, the shakes look awesome!. At the time, owner Taylor Kyle was a 17-year-old high school student! Her...
Crain's Detroit Business
A leaner, meaner B.O.B. returns to Grand Rapids after failed sale
GRAND RAPIDS — A four-story entertainment complex in a 109-year-old building will reopen next month after a failed sale during the pandemic. The Gilmore Collection, a hospitality chain led by second-generation owner Greg Gilmore, plans to reopen The B.O.B. on Sept. 8. at 20 Monroe Ave. NW in downtown Grand Rapids.
insideradio.com
Derek Falter Named VP/Market Manager Of Cumulus Grand Rapids/Muskegon.
Derek Falter joins Cumulus Media Grand Rapids/Muskegon as VP/Market Manager. Cumulus Media owns and operates eight radio stations in West Michigan, including four stations in Muskegon: classic hits WLCS (98.3), country “Nash Icon 97.5” WLAW, AC “Sunny 92.5” WWSN, and hip-hop/R&B “V100” WVIB; and four stations in Grand Rapids: CHR “105.3 Hot FM” WHTS, country “Thunder 107.3” WTNR, sports “The Ticket” WJRW (1340), which is simulcast on the Grand Rapids-licensed translator W291DJ at 106.1, and classic rock WLAV (96.9).
Hot Girls Unite For Hot Girl Walks Throughout Grand Rapids
The Hot Girl Captain, Megan Thee Stallion, has declared it is still 'Hot Girl Summer.'. Lisha B, what is a hot girl? Do I qualify as a hot girl? What is hot girl summer?. Well, I am glad that you asked! As a fellow 'Hot Girl,' I can easily explain.
Grand Rapids Hookah Lounge Closing Due to ‘Harassment’ and ‘Racism’, Owners Say
A hookah bar in Eastown is shutting down and the owners say it's not by choice. Eastown Hookah Lounge in Dispute with City of Grand Rapids. Eastown Hookah Lounge is located at 1522 Wealthy St SE in Grand Rapids. If you've never visited a hookah bar, it's a place where...
New Home Décor Store Opening in Southeast Grand Rapids
Looking to spruce up your place? A new home goods shop is opening up in Alger Heights. Remington Intentional Goods Opens in Grand Grand Rapids. Remington Intentional Goods has announced its grand opening Saturday, August 13, 9a,m. to 3p.m. The new store is located in "downtown" Alger Heights at 2427...
Woman Goes Viral On TikTok For Grand Rapids Schools Having ‘Slave Day’
Scrolling on TikTok has become a part of my daily routine. Wake up. Scroll on TikTok. After a long work day, I immediately scroll on TikTok. Once I am finally ready for bed, I need to scroll on TikTok. TikTok is full of fun dances, think pieces, and more. However,...
Why Are The Traffic Lights Still Blinking Red In Downtown Grand Rapids?
Anyone who's been to downtown Grand Rapids for an event lately might have noticed what appears to be a holdover from the pandemic, darkened crosswalk signals & blinking traffic signals. Why are there blinking red lights in Grand Rapids?. Back during the heyday (is that okay to say about the...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
American Freight opens Muskegon store
A furniture and appliance retailer has a new location in the lakeshore region. American Freight now offers its affordable home furnishings from a new store at 1750 E. Sherman Blvd. in Muskegon. The 25,000-square-foot store features a variety of products, including furniture, mattresses, refrigerators and freezers, washers and dryers, cooking...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Fox Motors opens new Subaru facility
An automotive group has a new dealership in West Michigan. Fox Motors last week opened a Subaru flagship facility at 6115 28th St. SE in Forest Hills featuring the newest Subaru design. The new location marks the third facility investment Fox Motors has made in greater Grand Rapids. “We love...
Muskegon 12-year-old qualifies for world’s largest motocross championship
Some people are built for the track, but with a name like "Ryder Bloomquist" it's obvious he was born for it.
These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
West Michigan Woman Turns Her Passion For Paddle Boarding Into A Business
A West Michigan woman has taken her love for paddle boarding and turned it into a business that shows locals and tourists a view of holland they normally wouldn't see. Let's check out Tulip City Paddle Tours. Where Did The Idea For Tulip City Paddle Tours Come From?. Beth Felicelli...
400 feet deep: Diver plunges to 1899 shipwreck off Muskegon shoreline
Lake Michigan is home to nearly 1,500 known shipwrecks.
