ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Win 311 Tickets To GRDs End of Summer Party

By Tommy Carroll
97.9 WGRD
97.9 WGRD
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wgrd.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97.9 WGRD

Enter to Win Tickets to Burning Foot Beer Festival

The 7th Annual​ Burning Foot Beer Festival will take place at Muskegon’s Pere Marquette Beach on August 27, 2022. Burning Foot Beer Festival is a celebration of beer, beach, art, and music. The festival is held in August along Lake Michigan’s beautiful lakeshore in Muskegon, MI, offering the perfect way to end the summer. Beach camping and barefoot entry make it unique, the Brewers’ Ring makes it extraordinary.
MUSKEGON, MI
100.7 WITL

Kalamazoo Balloon Fest Returning For 10th Anniversary Event

The Kalamazoo Ballon Fest has been a staple event for the area now for a decade and in 2022 they're returning for the biggest event yet. Taking place on the weekend of August 26th, 27th, and the 28th at Gull Meadow Farms from dawn to dusk, it'll be a celebration for the end of Summer they're excited to host, as they recently shared:
KALAMAZOO, MI
97.9 WGRD

Cheap Trick Coming To Kalamazoo State Theatre November 5th, 2022

Somebody call the dream police because the band Cheap Trick is gonna' to be breaking into Kalamazoo on November 5th, 2022 and taking over the Kalamazoo State Theatre for an epic night playing all their hits. This comes as a surprise as the only Michigan show previously announced for this Fall was for November 4th of this year is on the east side of the state in Port Huron McMorran Place Sports & Entertainment Center. They recently played Pine Knob in Clarkston on July 27th.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Mix 95.7FM

There’s a Circus Coming to GR That Has No Animals or Big Top

If you like the thrills of the circus but without the animals or a big top, then the Nitro Circus may be for you. The Nitro Circus is no ordinary circus that's for sure. The Nitro Circus is an action sport collective that features dirtbikes, BMX, skateboarding, and riding scooters. The riders perform death-defying stunts. You might even see someone riding a piece of furniture or a wheelchair in mid-air.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Entertainment
Mix 95.7FM

Are you proud of these weird Grand Rapids fun facts?

Is it weird that I always look up weird fun facts about different cities?. Wherever I go, I end up researching weird fun facts about the city that I am traveling to. It is only right that I research weird things that Grand Rapids has accomplished. Why would I keep the knowledge away from my friends?
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

The Corner Record Shop Shutting Down Iconic Grandville Location

It has not been a good year for businesses along Chicago Drive in Grandville. At the end of June, we learned of the closing of the Grandvilla Restaurants. They had been in business for almost 90 years. The owners of The Villa and The Dungeon said that the COVID pandemic took its toll on the business. The owners also added:
GRANDVILLE, MI
Crain's Detroit Business

A leaner, meaner B.O.B. returns to Grand Rapids after failed sale

GRAND RAPIDS — A four-story entertainment complex in a 109-year-old building will reopen next month after a failed sale during the pandemic. The Gilmore Collection, a hospitality chain led by second-generation owner Greg Gilmore, plans to reopen The B.O.B. on Sept. 8. at 20 Monroe Ave. NW in downtown Grand Rapids.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Party#End Of Summer Party
insideradio.com

Derek Falter Named VP/Market Manager Of Cumulus Grand Rapids/Muskegon.

Derek Falter joins Cumulus Media Grand Rapids/Muskegon as VP/Market Manager. Cumulus Media owns and operates eight radio stations in West Michigan, including four stations in Muskegon: classic hits WLCS (98.3), country “Nash Icon 97.5” WLAW, AC “Sunny 92.5” WWSN, and hip-hop/R&B “V100” WVIB; and four stations in Grand Rapids: CHR “105.3 Hot FM” WHTS, country “Thunder 107.3” WTNR, sports “The Ticket” WJRW (1340), which is simulcast on the Grand Rapids-licensed translator W291DJ at 106.1, and classic rock WLAV (96.9).
MUSKEGON, MI
97.9 WGRD

New Home Décor Store Opening in Southeast Grand Rapids

Looking to spruce up your place? A new home goods shop is opening up in Alger Heights. Remington Intentional Goods Opens in Grand Grand Rapids. Remington Intentional Goods has announced its grand opening Saturday, August 13, 9a,m. to 3p.m. The new store is located in "downtown" Alger Heights at 2427...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Grand Rapids Business Journal

American Freight opens Muskegon store

A furniture and appliance retailer has a new location in the lakeshore region. American Freight now offers its affordable home furnishings from a new store at 1750 E. Sherman Blvd. in Muskegon. The 25,000-square-foot store features a variety of products, including furniture, mattresses, refrigerators and freezers, washers and dryers, cooking...
MUSKEGON, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Fox Motors opens new Subaru facility

An automotive group has a new dealership in West Michigan. Fox Motors last week opened a Subaru flagship facility at 6115 28th St. SE in Forest Hills featuring the newest Subaru design. The new location marks the third facility investment Fox Motors has made in greater Grand Rapids. “We love...
FOREST HILLS, MI
97.9 WGRD

These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
FLAT ROCK, MI
97.9 WGRD

97.9 WGRD

Grand Rapids, MI
9K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy