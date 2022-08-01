AUDIO: GOP Senate Candidate Vicky Hartzler Running For Farmers, Small Towns, and Against Liberals

www.ozarkradionews.com
Dianna Lazan
1d ago
If Republicans knew how to create jobs, why are red states and districts the poorest in the nation?
Reply
10
Related
Liz Cheney Ends January 6th Committee Hearing With A Warning: “We Cannot Abandon The Truth And Remain A Free Nation”
UPDATED: In her closing remarks Thursday, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said that “Donald Trump made a purposeful choice to violate his oath of office.”. The committee went all in on the use of often harrowing — and at times humorous — video and audio clips, some of which quickly went viral and will likely be replayed in the next news cycle. They all were directed at the hearing’s main narrative: Well aware of that was happening, Donald Trump did not fail to act during the 187 minutes between leaving the Ellipse and telling the mob to go home. He chose not to act,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) at the start of the hearing.
NFL・
GOP Senate Candidate Herschel Walker Floats A Jaw-Dropping Air Pollution Theory
Problem-plagued U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker has presented an astounding argument for not enacting laws against air pollution: America’s “good air” will simply “decide” to go to China, he told supporters in Georgia. A viral video clip of the speech by the Republican — who...
New GOP Rep. Mayra Flores refused four times to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president
Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president. The New York Times reported that Flores was offered four opportunities to state the obvious. Some Republicans still refuse to accept the 2020 election as legitimate. Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say that President...
Tables turn in Missouri Senate race after Schmitt takes GOP lead over Greitens, Hartzler
Attorney General Eric Schmitt leads the front-runners with a 12-point edge in the GOP primary race for the open Senate seat in Missouri, according to a new poll. The Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey showed that the tables have turned in the Republican primary. Schmitt took the lead in the race, receiving 33% of the votes. U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler came in second with 21%, and Eric Greitens fell behind with only 16%, a 10% drop in his support from the previous month.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Adam Schiff Poised To Replace Nancy Pelosi As House Speaker If She Steps Down After Midterms
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) is reportedly in the running to be the House Speaker, if Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) should give up her seat. A new report by The Washington Post revealed that Schiff is supposedly making an effort to try to take the top position in the House, if Pelosi, 82, decides to retire following the 2022 Midterm Elections in November.
MSNBC
Trump's new Jan. 6 nightmare: 'Devastating' evidence sparks MAGA panic as Fox News ignores 45
Fox News ignored Trump’s speech from his first appearance back in Washington D.C. since leaving office. Two former party chairs join MSNBC’s Ari Melber. Former Governor Howard Dean says he “hopes Trump is the nominee” because he thinks Democrats “have a great chance of beating him.” On Fox News turning on Trump, Michael Steele says, “I think from Trump’s perspective, it grates on him. But he knows he holds more cards than these organizations do in the end.”July 28, 2022.
Florida Senate candidate Rep. Val Demings skips political event with Dem who wants to 'divest' in police
Democratic Senate nominee Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., skipped a political event she had promoted hours earlier with a state representative who supports policies similar to the defund the police movement. Demings, who is running against Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., for the Senate seat, touted the Defending Choice Volunteer Launch event...
After Mike Pence's pick for Georgia governor trounced Trump's, the former VP is trying it again in Arizona
Former VP Mike Pence is backing Karrin Taylor Robson in Arizona's gubernatorial race. Pence said Robson was the "only candidate" for governor who could keep Arizona's streets safe. Former President Donald Trump has backed Robson's rival, the controversial Kari Lake. Former Vice President Mike Pence is throwing his weight behind...
RELATED PEOPLE
AOL Corp
‘ERIC’ Senate non-endorsement proves Trump thinks Missouri Republicans are stupid
You didn’t really expect Donald Trump to take this seriously, did you?. The disgraced former president teased early Monday that he would make his long-awaited primary endorsement for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Roy Blunt that day. He already torched Rep. Vicky Hartzler last month, writing on his Truth Social platform that voters “can forget about” her chances, while egregiously claiming she’d asked for his nod multiple times. That left, among others, current Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Eric Greitens, who resigned as Missouri governor in humiliation amid accusations of campaign finance offenses and sexual assault.
Kamala Harris could break a record. Democrats wish she didn't have to
The vice president is on pace to cast a record number of tie-breaking votes in the Senate — showing the limits of the Biden administration's power.
Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'
A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
MSNBC's Claire McCaskill: Republicans want 'dogs sniffing women at airports' to stop out-of-state abortions
MSNBC analyst Claire McCaskill attacked Republicans supporting "extreme" bans on abortion while appearing on "Chris Jansing Reports" on Tuesday. The former Missouri senator rebuked recent efforts from the GOP in certain states enacting abortion bans following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June. With her state enacting strict abortion laws and several states' primary elections underway, McCaskill suggested that this could be a turning point for voting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missouri election results: 'Squad' member Cori Bush cruises in Democratic primary
Missouri Democrat Rep. Cori Bush beat out challenger Steve Roberts Tuesday night in the state’s First Congressional District primary election. Bush beat out Roberts, who received 26.6% of the vote, after securing 69.5% of the district’s support, which includes St. Louis and parts of St. Louis County. The...
GOP Sen. Josh Hawley Gets Owned By Berkeley Professor Khiara Bridges For Transphobic Questioning
Berkeley law professor Khiara Bridges owned fist-pumping, insurrectionist supporting Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) during a hearing Tuesday (Juy 12) about the overturning of the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade. During the hearing, which veered off into conversations about trans persons and their ability for pregnancy, Bridges gave back Hawley everything he asked […]
Jan 6 hearings – live: Trump election probe in Georgia gets a win as Lindsey Graham ordered to testify
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon will testify before the January 6 committee, Rep Zoe Lofgren has revealed.Mr Bannon’s attorney has written to the committee stating his willingness to drop his opposition to the committee’s subpoena, Ms Lofgren told CNN on Sunday. Mr Bannon’s testimony will likely occur behind closed doors over the course of several hours, as was the case with previous witnesses called by the committee, according to the January 6 House committee member.The January 6 committee is set to hold two more hearings this week. It isn’t clear yet whether Thursday’s hearing will be held during the day or will...
Democrats Could Flip GOP-Held Senate Seats in Ohio, Pennsylvania: Polls
Amid dire predictions of Democratic losses in the upcoming November midterm elections, the party's candidates actually appear to be well positioned to flip at least two Republican-held Senate seats in Ohio and Pennsylvania, according to recent polls. Senator Rob Portman, an Ohio Republican, announced in January 2021 that he would...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former Capitol police officer Michael Fanone unloads on Josh Hawley after Jan 6 hearing
The ex-Washington, DC police officer who was attacked with a stun gun during the January 6 riot said a clip of Missouri Senator Josh Hawley running from the mob he’d offered a raised fist to hours before was a show of cowardice that indicated his true character. On Thursday,...
Marjorie Taylor Greene says she ‘would be honoured’ to join Trump on 2024 presidential ticket
Republican Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene has publicly come out in support of the notion that she could hitch a ride on Donald Trump’s potential bid for the presidency in 2024, stating that she’d be “honoured” to run alongside him as his vice-president.“I think if he asked me I would definitely give that some strong consideration,” she said when asked by hosts during an interview on America’s Real Voice last week whether she’d be interested in being the twice-impeached president’s running mate.“I love President Trump. I never hide that fact,” she added, emphasising how she has both a “great relationship”...
Republicans' next big play is to 'scare the hell out of Washington' by rewriting the Constitution. And they're willing to play the long game to win.
Conservative activists are making steady progress toward convening a never-before-accomplished convention that could reshape the Constitution.
At Least 25 States Are One Supreme Court Decision Away From Banning Same-Sex Marriage
Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. In his decision to help gut Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the Supreme Court “should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell”—cases that enshrined Americans’ right to contraception, to intimate same-sex relationships, and to marriage equality. In the past week, Democrats have raced to codify same-sex marriage, culminating in Tuesday’s passage of the Respect for Marriage Act in the House.
Comments / 3