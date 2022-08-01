ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Flatbush Gardens Residents Rally Against ‘Astounding’ and Unsanitary Living Conditions

By Will Fritz
bkreader.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
bkreader.com

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therealdeal.com

Locals fear homeless shelter king will gentrify East New York

A proposal by controversial developer David Levitan has residents of an East New York housing complex concerned. Levitan is planning two 14-story buildings to replace the two-story brick buildings of Arlington Village, City Limits reported. The property owner presented a plan for the modern, glass buildings to the community board in the fall and is planning to seek new zoning to build it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Op-Ed: This Summer, Let’s All Stop to Smell the Flowers and not the Tobacco Smoke

In New York City, public health advocates have made substantial progress reducing tobacco use and proliferation in our neighborhoods in the past few decades. This is significant for New Yorkers’ quality of life since most of us live and share common spaces in apartment complexes. Our proximity to one another means that a neighbor’s decision to smoke or vape can result in one living in a home polluted by secondhand smoke, an extremely harmful exposure in the place that we spend most of our time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Government
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

East New York families in limbo as developer plans high rise to replace crumbling housing complex

The story was produced as a collaboration between THE CITY and City Limits. When Hector Reyes was growing up, his side of Arlington Village was a vibrant community. Neighbors in his brown brick building, one of two sections in the East New York apartment complex, used to organize barbecues in its grassy courtyard, flipping burgers as he and his friends ran around, he recalled.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Excavation Begins for Affordable Housing Complex at 1510 Broadway in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn

Excavation is getting underway at 1510 Broadway, the site of an eight-story mixed-use complex in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Gluck+ and developed by MacQuesten Construction Management along with the East Brooklyn Housing Development Corporation, the structure will yield 108 affordable housing units and 9,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living Conditions#Affordable Housing#Marietta Small#State
bkreader.com

A Comprehensive Guide to the History of Brooklyn, NY

We all know Brooklyn as one of the iconic five boroughs of New York City and a coextensive area with Kings County. Its cross-cultural acceptance, captivating music, delicious food, Coney Island, the Brooklyn Bridge, and Prospect Park are some of the primary highlights known globally. Located on the western […] Click here to view original web page at www.digitaljournal.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
Atlas Obscura

Aretha Franklin Subway Tributes

Following the example of grassroots memorials to Aretha Franklin, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) installed stickers with the single word “Respect” in its Franklin Street and Franklin Avenue subway stations. The stickers, graphically similar to certain MTA signs, reference the renowned singer’s 1968 Grammy Award-winning recording. Spontaneous...
BROOKLYN, NY
AOL Corp

NYC is desperate to house the homeless. A bitter fight in the Bronx over housing people leaving Rikers shows why that’s so hard

A fierce dispute over a proposal to move formerly incarcerated people from Rikers Island into a hospital campus in a middle-class Bronx neighborhood raises a critical question for New York in the post-COVID era. With escalating rents and an affordable housing shortage, historic numbers of New Yorkers are experiencing homelessness....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
Hudson Valley Post

Polio Found In More Water In Hudson Valley, New York

Health officials are confirming the polio virus was found in a number of samples taken from another county in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, one day after Rockland County confirmed the polio virus was found in wastewater samples the Orange County Department of Health announced the polio virus was also found in water from two different locations in Orange County.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hudson Valley family fights for 9/11-related illness benefits

More than three years after his death, the widow of an NYPD detective and Sept. 11, 2001, first responder said her husband died because of his time at Ground Zero, but the city is still denying her his medical benefits and pension. Now, more than 20 years ago, New York...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Summer youth program at Green-Wood Cemetery offers insight into careers in the environment

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — There’s a summer youth employment program underway aimed at preparing young people for professional careers while learning ways to protect our environment. They’re taking part in a summer youth employment program at Green-Wood Cemetery. The program is funded by the Department Of Youth And Community Development. The cemetery also teamed up with […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NYC spa has been pampering people for a decade

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Manhattan spa has been pampering people for a decade. An East Harlem salon owner is grateful to its loyal customers who have kept their weekly and monthly appointments, which have helped the business get through the pandemic. The Spa Boutique & Wellness Lounge offers luxurious services and has been […]
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy