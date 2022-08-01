Flatbush Gardens Residents Rally Against ‘Astounding’ and Unsanitary Living Conditions

In New York City, public health advocates have made substantial progress reducing tobacco use and proliferation in our neighborhoods in the past few decades. This is significant for New Yorkers’ quality of life since most of us live and share common spaces in apartment complexes. Our proximity to one another means that a neighbor’s decision to smoke or vape can result in one living in a home polluted by secondhand smoke, an extremely harmful exposure in the place that we spend most of our time.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO