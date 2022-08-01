Flatbush Gardens Residents Rally Against ‘Astounding’ and Unsanitary Living Conditions

bkreader.com
therealdeal.com
Locals fear homeless shelter king will gentrify East New York
A proposal by controversial developer David Levitan has residents of an East New York housing complex concerned. Levitan is planning two 14-story buildings to replace the two-story brick buildings of Arlington Village, City Limits reported. The property owner presented a plan for the modern, glass buildings to the community board in the fall and is planning to seek new zoning to build it.
‘Bizarre and uncomfortable’: Adams wants photos of city job applicants
The New York mayor has instructed city agencies to present him with headshots of potential hires as City Hall reviews candidates for jobs ranging from assistant commissioner to departmental press secretary.
bkreader.com
Op-Ed: This Summer, Let’s All Stop to Smell the Flowers and not the Tobacco Smoke
In New York City, public health advocates have made substantial progress reducing tobacco use and proliferation in our neighborhoods in the past few decades. This is significant for New Yorkers’ quality of life since most of us live and share common spaces in apartment complexes. Our proximity to one another means that a neighbor’s decision to smoke or vape can result in one living in a home polluted by secondhand smoke, an extremely harmful exposure in the place that we spend most of our time.
fox5ny.com
This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in NYC
NEW YORK - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. As you would expect, things are even worse in New York City compared to most of the country. According to Out of Reach, in no state,...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
East New York families in limbo as developer plans high rise to replace crumbling housing complex
The story was produced as a collaboration between THE CITY and City Limits. When Hector Reyes was growing up, his side of Arlington Village was a vibrant community. Neighbors in his brown brick building, one of two sections in the East New York apartment complex, used to organize barbecues in its grassy courtyard, flipping burgers as he and his friends ran around, he recalled.
New York YIMBY
Excavation Begins for Affordable Housing Complex at 1510 Broadway in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
Excavation is getting underway at 1510 Broadway, the site of an eight-story mixed-use complex in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Gluck+ and developed by MacQuesten Construction Management along with the East Brooklyn Housing Development Corporation, the structure will yield 108 affordable housing units and 9,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.
bkreader.com
NYC Emergency Management and the Health Department Advise New Yorkers to Beat the Heat
Amidst a heat advisory that the National Weather Service has issued for New York—beginning Thursday, Aug. 4 at 11 a.m. until Friday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m.—the New York City Emergency Management Department and the Health Department provided an advisory recommending that New Yorkers take the necessary precautions to beat the heat.
bkreader.com
Have Your Say on the Controversial New City Council District Draft Map and Its Impact in Brooklyn
Brooklyn is at the center of a debate around how to redraw NYC’s city council district maps, with local leaders—including Speaker Adrienne Adams—concerned the first drafts of the new maps divide communities of color. Now it’s time for you to have your say—or even propose a map...
bkreader.com
A Comprehensive Guide to the History of Brooklyn, NY
We all know Brooklyn as one of the iconic five boroughs of New York City and a coextensive area with Kings County. Its cross-cultural acceptance, captivating music, delicious food, Coney Island, the Brooklyn Bridge, and Prospect Park are some of the primary highlights known globally. Located on the western […] Click here to view original web page at www.digitaljournal.com.
Adams blames migrant 'increase' in emergency procurement to 'rapidly' obtain housing
Mayor Eric Adams on Monday announced new emergency steps to find more space for homeless shelters, claiming that the shelter system is being overrun by an influx of asylum-seekers. However, some advocates aren’t so certain that’s the true reason.
Atlas Obscura
Aretha Franklin Subway Tributes
Following the example of grassroots memorials to Aretha Franklin, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) installed stickers with the single word “Respect” in its Franklin Street and Franklin Avenue subway stations. The stickers, graphically similar to certain MTA signs, reference the renowned singer’s 1968 Grammy Award-winning recording. Spontaneous...
AOL Corp
NYC is desperate to house the homeless. A bitter fight in the Bronx over housing people leaving Rikers shows why that’s so hard
A fierce dispute over a proposal to move formerly incarcerated people from Rikers Island into a hospital campus in a middle-class Bronx neighborhood raises a critical question for New York in the post-COVID era. With escalating rents and an affordable housing shortage, historic numbers of New Yorkers are experiencing homelessness....
