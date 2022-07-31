Man clings to life following Brooklyn carjacking: NYPD

bkreader.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom HandyTexas State
NY Responds: Top Concerns of MTA Riders as Subway Stigma WorsensBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamar Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Mandatory Boil Water Advisory for Warren Township and the Borough of WatchungMorristown MinuteWatchung, NJ
Missing Brooklyn teen found in Harlem after tip to police: source
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A missing 14-year-old girl who disappeared while babysitting her younger brother and sister in Brooklyn last week was found in Harlem Thursday, according to a law enforcement source who spoke to PIX11 News. “She was staying in an apartment. Someone called the police,” the source said. Police officers from the […]
Manhattan man stabbed dead after bodega argument: police
An argument inside a Manhattan bodega turned fatal Thursday morning after one of the men involved stabbed the other after the dispute spilled onto the sidewalk, police said. The 47-year-old victim was stabbed in the chest outside Williams Grocery on Dykman St. near Seaman Ave. in Inwood shortly past 1 a.m., according to the NYPD. Medics rushed him to Harlem Hospital but he could not be saved. ...
VIDEO: Robbery victim punched, critically injured outside Brooklyn pizzeria
The search is on for two suspects after a man was punched and robbed outside of a Brooklyn pizzeria in an attack that landed him in the hospital in critical condition.
Bergen Teen Seen Shot On Video Dies, Killer Sought
A 19-year-old Saddle Brook man who was shot in the head on a Bronx street died of his injuries several days later, authorities confirmed. Travis Griffiths had driven up to a building at the corner of Claremont Parkway and Webster Avenue in his 2020 Toyota Camry shortly before 4:30 a.m. July 22, the NYPD said in releasing security video Wednesday of the fatal encounter.
bkreader.com
VIDEO: 3 teens sought in string of robberies inside Brooklyn subway stations
Police are searching for a group of teens sought in a string of robberies that occurred inside Brooklyn subway stations.
2 hospitalized in Brooklyn drive-by shooting, suspect at-large
A drive-by shooter hit two people in Bedford-Stuyvesant Wednesday evening, according to police. The shooter opened fire from the window of a gray vehicle on Fulton Street near Bedford Avenue around 7 p.m., officials said.
Shooter Gets 18 Years in Prison for Murder of Man Caught Leaving Girlfriend’s Apartment
NEW YORK, NY (PRESS RELEASE) – Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced today that Rayshawn...
Texas girl, 16, found after being reported missing in Brooklyn: NYPD
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 16-year-old girl visiting New York City from Texas was found in the Bronx the day after she went missing in Brooklyn, police said Wednesday. The teen, an Austin resident, was staying at a 39th Street hotel near Fifth Avenue with her family, an NYPD spokeswoman said. She was last […]
MTA bus slams into elevated subway pillar as driver suffers medical episode, injuring 12 passengers
An MTA driver suffered a medical episode as her bus crashed Thursday morning into a pillar supporting a Bronx subway line, police said. Surveillance video of the crash shows the bus careen out of its lane on an uphill curve and slam into a support pillar for the Nos. 2 and 5 lines on Boston Road near West Farms Road in Allerton. The bus’s wheels appeared to continue to spin after the driver ...
9-year-old girl grazed in head with BB gun while sitting on Brooklyn bench with grandmother
A 9-year-old girl was grazed in the head with a BB gun while sitting on a bench in Brooklyn Tuesday, according to police.
bronx.com
NYPD School Crossing Guard, Concetta Diaz, 47, Arrested
On Tuesday, August 02, 2022, at 1540 hours, the following 47-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 76th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Concetta Diaz. NYPD School Crossing Guard. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
16 reputed members of one of New York City's most violent gangs arrested
The subset of the Trinitarios gang operated mainly in and around Washington Heights, but also in the Bronx and Queens, and is known for extreme violence.
Queens Man Indicted for Trying to Take Dead Brother’s Home from His Niece
QUEENS, NY – A Queens man who fraudulently tried to take full ownership of a...
Exclusive: Man gets in altercation with suspected motorcycle thieves
NEW YORK -- Police are looking for the suspects who stole a motorcycle in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn. They also allegedly beat up its owner once he found the men and his bike a few blocks away in Bushwick.CBS2's Alice Gainer spoke exclusively with the victim.Stephen Herbert says during the altercation over his motorcycle his nose was broken."I was on the ground. I think they were both kicking me and punching me. I was hoping they'd leave without doing more damage to me," Herbert said.Last month, Herbert purchased his motorcycle on a Friday. On the following Monday, it was stolen in...
Man arrested in girlfriend's shooting death on Long Island
MINEOLA, N.Y. -- On Long Island, police have arrested the boyfriend of a woman found fatally shot inside her Mineola apartment.On Saturday morning, police received a call for a well check at the Allure apartments on Old Country Road.Officers found Marivel Estevez in her bedroom, shot multiple times. She was last seen returning home on Thursday.Police say her boyfriend, Mark Small, is responsible for her death.The couple had been dating for two years and their relationship was described by friends and family as "tumultuous."Police say Small was at Estevez's apartment when she came home Thursday."During the evening, it is believed that Mark and Marivel had an argument or a domestic incident. During that domestic incident, Mark shot her multiple times," Nassau County Det. Capt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said.Police say Small drove off with Estevez's dog and her car. Small suffered non-life threatening injuries after getting into an accident.
Caught on video: Woman attacked with bottle walking dog in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- A woman was attacked with a bottle while walking her dog last month in Brooklyn, and police are searching for the suspect, who was caught on camera. It happened at around 9:30 a.m. on July 12 near the corner of Bushwick Avenue and Troutman Street in Bushwick. Surveillance video shows the 32-year-old victim and her dog about to enter a building when the suspect walks up and blocks her from going inside. The suspect then pulls out a bottle and hits the woman on the arm.Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Family 'devastated' after 14-year-old boy found fatally shot in Queens driveway
The family of a 14-year-old found shot and killed in someone's driveway in Queens is speaking out exclusively to Eyewitness News Wednesday night.
