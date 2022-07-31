ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Man clings to life following Brooklyn carjacking: NYPD

By Brooklyn Reader
bkreader.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
bkreader.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Missing Brooklyn teen found in Harlem after tip to police: source

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A missing 14-year-old girl who disappeared while babysitting her younger brother and sister in Brooklyn last week was found in Harlem Thursday, according to a law enforcement source who spoke to PIX11 News. “She was staying in an apartment. Someone called the police,” the source said. Police officers from the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Manhattan man stabbed dead after bodega argument: police

An argument inside a Manhattan bodega turned fatal Thursday morning after one of the men involved stabbed the other after the dispute spilled onto the sidewalk, police said. The 47-year-old victim was stabbed in the chest outside Williams Grocery on Dykman St. near Seaman Ave. in Inwood shortly past 1 a.m., according to the NYPD. Medics rushed him to Harlem Hospital but he could not be saved. ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily Voice

Bergen Teen Seen Shot On Video Dies, Killer Sought

A 19-year-old Saddle Brook man who was shot in the head on a Bronx street died of his injuries several days later, authorities confirmed. Travis Griffiths had driven up to a building at the corner of Claremont Parkway and Webster Avenue in his 2020 Toyota Camry shortly before 4:30 a.m. July 22, the NYPD said in releasing security video Wednesday of the fatal encounter.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Florida, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
State
Florida State
bkreader.com

‘BRING HER HOME’: Brooklyn girl, 14, missing for a week

A Brooklyn mom is pleading for her missing 14-year-old daughter’s safe return after she vanished a week ago. Aunisty Elliot was last seen leaving her home on Prospect Place in Crown Heights just […] Click here to view original web page at www.audacy.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Nypd#Linden#Mercedes Benz#Sheffield Ave
PIX11

Texas girl, 16, found after being reported missing in Brooklyn: NYPD

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 16-year-old girl visiting New York City from Texas was found in the Bronx the day after she went missing in Brooklyn, police said Wednesday. The teen, an Austin resident, was staying at a 39th Street hotel near Fifth Avenue with her family, an NYPD spokeswoman said. She was last […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

MTA bus slams into elevated subway pillar as driver suffers medical episode, injuring 12 passengers

An MTA driver suffered a medical episode as her bus crashed Thursday morning into a pillar supporting a Bronx subway line, police said. Surveillance video of the crash shows the bus careen out of its lane on an uphill curve and slam into a support pillar for the Nos. 2 and 5 lines on Boston Road near West Farms Road in Allerton. The bus’s wheels appeared to continue to spin after the driver ...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Girl grazed by BB in Brooklyn: NYPD

Editor’s note: Police initially said that the girl was grazed on the hand. They later issued a correction stating that the victim was grazed on the head. The story below has been updated to reflect that. — BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 9-year-old girl was grazed on the head by a BB in Brooklyn on […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
bronx.com

NYPD School Crossing Guard, Concetta Diaz, 47, Arrested

On Tuesday, August 02, 2022, at 1540 hours, the following 47-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 76th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Concetta Diaz. NYPD School Crossing Guard. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Exclusive: Man gets in altercation with suspected motorcycle thieves

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for the suspects who stole a motorcycle in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn. They also allegedly beat up its owner once he found the men and his bike a few blocks away in Bushwick.CBS2's Alice Gainer spoke exclusively with the victim.Stephen Herbert says during the altercation over his motorcycle his nose was broken."I was on the ground. I think they were both kicking me and punching me. I was hoping they'd leave without doing more damage to me," Herbert said.Last month, Herbert purchased his motorcycle on a Friday. On the following Monday, it was stolen in...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Man arrested in girlfriend's shooting death on Long Island

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- On Long Island, police have arrested the boyfriend of a woman found fatally shot inside her Mineola apartment.On Saturday morning, police received a call for a well check at the Allure apartments on Old Country Road.Officers found Marivel Estevez in her bedroom, shot multiple times. She was last seen returning home on Thursday.Police say her boyfriend, Mark Small, is responsible for her death.The couple had been dating for two years and their relationship was described by friends and family as "tumultuous."Police say Small was at Estevez's apartment when she came home Thursday."During the evening, it is believed that Mark and Marivel had an argument or a domestic incident. During that domestic incident, Mark shot her multiple times," Nassau County Det. Capt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said.Police say Small drove off with Estevez's dog and her car. Small suffered non-life threatening injuries after getting into an accident.
MINEOLA, NY
CBS New York

Caught on video: Woman attacked with bottle walking dog in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A woman was attacked with a bottle while walking her dog last month in Brooklyn, and police are searching for the suspect, who was caught on camera. It happened at around 9:30 a.m. on July 12 near the corner of Bushwick Avenue and Troutman Street in Bushwick. Surveillance video shows the 32-year-old victim and her dog about to enter a building when the suspect walks up and blocks her from going inside. The suspect then pulls out a bottle and hits the woman on the arm.Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy