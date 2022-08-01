ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford, NE

Peabody Hale Fiddle Contest results released in Crawford

Panhandle Post
 2 days ago
panhandlepost.com

newscenter1.tv

Fall River County SO, Hot Springs PD searching for missing man

HOT SPRINGS, S.D. — The Fall River County Sheriff’s Office and the Hot Springs Police Department are seeking help in locating Jim Peschl. Peschl has been missing since July 29. He left his home between 10 a.m. and noon after he said he was headed to Menards in Rapid City.
HOT SPRINGS, SD
WNCC seeking actors to portray patients for nursing simulations

SCOTTSBLUFF - Western Nebraska Community College is seeking actors to play the roles of patients and family members in life-like simulations for the WNCC Nursing Program. Auditions will be held Saturday, August 6 starting at 10 a.m. in the Judy Chaloupka Theater on WNCC's Scottsbluff Campus. All actors must be 18 or older, and comfortable with measurement of vital signs and simple, non-invasive medical procedures. These are paid positions and a background check is required.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
1011now.com

Nebraska National Guard works to combat Carter Canyon fire

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KOLN) -The wildfire in the Scottsbluff area is estimated to be 50% contained as of Tuesday. This week, the Nebraska National Guard deployed soldiers and helicopters to help battle the blaze. 10/11 NOW spoke with a chief warrant officer with the National Guard who’s with his crew in...
Harrison school bid awarded, value engineering underway

The Sioux County school board selected its winning bidder in the construction of a new elementary school Tuesday but will engage in value engineering with the contractor to eliminate an estimated $1 million in costs to bring it within budget. Three bidders competed for the contract, with Eric Reichert Insulation...
SIOUX COUNTY, NE
Chadron council approve new CSC bus stop, enforcement of illegal parking

On Aug. 1 the Chadron City Council approved Resolution 2022-85 allowing the enforcement of illegal parking within the designated bus stop located at 319 E 10th Street. The city has been working closely with Mark Hunt, Campus Security Manager, to prepare the “cutout” section for the bus stop. Signs have been posted indicating “bus parking only”, parking stripes to be removed and a bench to be installed for the convenience of riders to sit and wait for the bus.
CHADRON, NE
UPDATE: City of Chadron water restrictions lifted

The City of Chadron is announcing that the water restrictions issued earlier today have been lifted. We want to thank the citizens for their patience and cooperation. The City of Chadron is issuing a water restriction from today from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. or until further notice. To maintain...
CHADRON, NE
Large wildfire southwest of Gering and Scottsbluff

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - According to the Gering Fire Department at 6:39 pm a large wildfire was reported on land southwest of Gering and Scottsbluff. The department also said that a large number of firefighters had reported to the area to get the blaze under control. The incident command could...
GERING, NE
kfornow.com

Firefighters Making Progress Against Panhandle Range Fire

Gering, NE -10/11 News- (August 3, 2022) The wildfire in the Scottsbluff area is estimated to be 50% contained as of Tuesday. This week, the Nebraska National Guard deployed soldiers and helicopters to help battle the blaze. 10/11 NOW spoke with a chief warrant officer with the National Guard who’s...
GERING, NE
WNCC's Winters selected to serve on PTK Honors Program Council

SCOTTSBLUFF - Western Nebraska Community College math instructor Amy Winters was selected by Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society to serve on the Honors Program Council. "I am honored and excited to be a part of this team," Winters said. " I am looking forward to getting to know the other members of the council and getting to share information and ideas."
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Panhandle police activity, July 22 - July 27

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
Panhandle Post

