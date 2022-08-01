Peabody Hale Fiddle Contest results released in Crawford

panhandlepost.com
newscenter1.tv
Fall River County SO, Hot Springs PD searching for missing man
HOT SPRINGS, S.D. — The Fall River County Sheriff’s Office and the Hot Springs Police Department are seeking help in locating Jim Peschl. Peschl has been missing since July 29. He left his home between 10 a.m. and noon after he said he was headed to Menards in Rapid City.
Agate Fossil Beds Natl. Mon. to present 'A Unique Friendship in Turbulent Times'
Harrison, NE- Park Ranger Beth Nunn will present her program “A Unique Friendship During Turbulent Times” on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. in the Agate Fossil Beds National Monument Visitor Center. The Visitor Center is located at 301 River Rd. Harrison, NE. During a turbulent time...
WNCC seeking actors to portray patients for nursing simulations
SCOTTSBLUFF - Western Nebraska Community College is seeking actors to play the roles of patients and family members in life-like simulations for the WNCC Nursing Program. Auditions will be held Saturday, August 6 starting at 10 a.m. in the Judy Chaloupka Theater on WNCC's Scottsbluff Campus. All actors must be 18 or older, and comfortable with measurement of vital signs and simple, non-invasive medical procedures. These are paid positions and a background check is required.
1011now.com
Nebraska National Guard works to combat Carter Canyon fire
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KOLN) -The wildfire in the Scottsbluff area is estimated to be 50% contained as of Tuesday. This week, the Nebraska National Guard deployed soldiers and helicopters to help battle the blaze. 10/11 NOW spoke with a chief warrant officer with the National Guard who’s with his crew in...
Sioux County Fair schedule of events in Harrison
The Sioux County Fair will be held July 29 - Aug. 7 in Harrison. This year's theme is "Party 'Til The Cows Come Home".
Hay Springs Friendly Festival to host 'Car Show & Shine'
The Hay Springs Friendly Festival will host a Car Show and Shine on Aug. 27 at Sunset Park. Registration starts at 11 a.m. This event is free to the public.
Alliance Police Department receives accreditation status
Alliance – It is with great pride and pleasure we announce that as of July 26, the City of Alliance Police Department has received accredited status from the State of Nebraska!. Accreditation is a testament to the dedication and sacrifice of our police force in order to excel in...
Harrison school bid awarded, value engineering underway
The Sioux County school board selected its winning bidder in the construction of a new elementary school Tuesday but will engage in value engineering with the contractor to eliminate an estimated $1 million in costs to bring it within budget. Three bidders competed for the contract, with Eric Reichert Insulation...
Post Podcast: Alliance Chamber connection
Today we spoke with Alliance Chamber of Commerce Director Susan Unzicker about what's happening at the chamber, business spotlights, a Heritage Days wrap-up, and more.
Chadron council approve new CSC bus stop, enforcement of illegal parking
On Aug. 1 the Chadron City Council approved Resolution 2022-85 allowing the enforcement of illegal parking within the designated bus stop located at 319 E 10th Street. The city has been working closely with Mark Hunt, Campus Security Manager, to prepare the “cutout” section for the bus stop. Signs have been posted indicating “bus parking only”, parking stripes to be removed and a bench to be installed for the convenience of riders to sit and wait for the bus.
Alliance council discusses changing dates on fireworks ordinance
At its July 19 meeting, the Alliance City Council approved an amendment of a fireworks ordinance on first reading. This ordinance would amend the dates and times fireworks can be legally discharged in the city. "I'm the one that asked to have this put on the agenda," Councilwoman Annora Bentley...
UPDATE: City of Chadron water restrictions lifted
The City of Chadron is announcing that the water restrictions issued earlier today have been lifted. We want to thank the citizens for their patience and cooperation. The City of Chadron is issuing a water restriction from today from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. or until further notice. To maintain...
KSNB Local4
Large wildfire southwest of Gering and Scottsbluff
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - According to the Gering Fire Department at 6:39 pm a large wildfire was reported on land southwest of Gering and Scottsbluff. The department also said that a large number of firefighters had reported to the area to get the blaze under control. The incident command could...
kfornow.com
Firefighters Making Progress Against Panhandle Range Fire
Gering, NE -10/11 News- (August 3, 2022) The wildfire in the Scottsbluff area is estimated to be 50% contained as of Tuesday. This week, the Nebraska National Guard deployed soldiers and helicopters to help battle the blaze. 10/11 NOW spoke with a chief warrant officer with the National Guard who’s...
WNCC's Winters selected to serve on PTK Honors Program Council
SCOTTSBLUFF - Western Nebraska Community College math instructor Amy Winters was selected by Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society to serve on the Honors Program Council. "I am honored and excited to be a part of this team," Winters said. " I am looking forward to getting to know the other members of the council and getting to share information and ideas."
Flash Flood & T-Storm Warnings for Northern Panhandle-Friday
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... West Central Dawes County in the panhandle of Nebraska... Northeastern Sioux County in the panhandle of Nebraska... * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 159 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the...
Chadron police arrest man for cocaine, terroristic threats following chase
On July 28 Chadron Police Officers were called to a local hotel for a disturbance. Officers arrived on scene and received a statement that a man had reportedly entered into an argument with the owner of the hotel. He had threatened to shoot the owner then fled that area in a silver Mercedes.
Oglala sue federal officials over Pine Ridge law enforcement staffing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The Oglala Sioux Tribe is suing the federal government for failing to provide adequate law enforcement on the Pine Ridge Reservation. The lawsuit filed this week against the Bureau of Indian Affairs and some high level officials in the Interior Department alleges the inadequacy has created a “public safety crisis” on the reservation.
Dawes Co. Sheriff's Office respond to death of Crawford woman
On July 27 at approximately 1:30 p.m. the Dawes County Sheriff's Office and Dawes County EMS responded to a report of a woman who collapsed in her rural Crawford home. 33-year-old Katie Yoder died at the scene. "After a review of evidence and witness interviews, an autopsy was ordered to...
Panhandle police activity, July 22 - July 27
*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
