Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Thousands without power; severe storms possible late Monday

Strong storms will move in this evening; more storms are likely through Friday
Indianapolis saw its 17th, 90° day of the year Wednesday. It was a hot, humid day with heat index above 100°. An approaching cold front will bring strong storms with gusty winds, into the state this evening. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 9pm for 12 counties in the northwest corner of central Indiana. The watch may be extended farther south and east as storms move this way.
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Hot Wednesday with storms arriving tonight
INDIANAPOLIS — A dome of heat has arrived in central Indiana with temperatures quickly warming through the 80s into the low 90s. If you're headed to the Colts camp today, remember to stay well hydrated and take breaks in the shade. Highs today will be in the low to...
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Daily storm chances in 7-day forecast
INDIANAPOLIS — A line of strong storms that moved into central Indiana Wednesday afternoon and evening is weakening. Additional showers and storms are possible overnight and Thursday. We are not forecasting any washouts, but a daily storm chance is in the forecast for the end of the week and...
A Severe T-storm Watch for this evening: 90° heat, higher humidity and more storms are in the forecast this week
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues for southern Indiana until 11pm. Ahead of a warm front a round of strong to severe storms tore cross Indiana Monday morning. Ober a three hour span the squall line of storms generated over two dozen severe storm reports Including a 70mph wind gust in Fishers. There were several reports of trees and powerlines blown down and homes were damaged on Indy’s west side. While widespread power outages continued for most of the day. Homes were damaged on the westside of Indianapolis. The cold front associated with this system will move across the state overnight, so an isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out. There is a slight risk for severe storms over southeastern Indiana tonight.
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Hot and stormy at times this week
INDIANAPOLIS — There will be another complex of storms possible on Tuesday. These complexes of storms are developing on the edge of a hot dome of air. Central Indiana gets under that hot dome and forecast highs are in the lower 90s Tuesday and Wednesday. Storm chances return later...
Officials: Small tornado may have passed through Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — A small tornado may have passed through Madison County during a severe storm Monday morning, the Madison County Emergency Management Agency & Department of Homeland Security Office announced. At about 9:30 a.m., Madison County EMA tracked a severe storm across the southern half of the...
‘Gustnado’ caused Madison Co. damage, not tornado
MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – Severe storms caused damage across central Indiana on Monday knocking over large trees and knocking out power. As the storm passed through Madison County, authorities received damage reports that consisted of down trees and power lines, as well as power outages. While the original thought,...
All lanes closed SB I-65 at State Road 18 in Tippecanoe County after pothole on bridge
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — All lanes were closed Wednesday on southbound I-65 at State Road 18 in Tippecanoe County due to a pothole on the bridge deck. According to INDOT, crews expect repairs to last until Wednesday afternoon. Crews are diverting I-65 southbound traffic off at State Road 18, eastbound on State Road 18, then onto State Road 43.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Boone, Brown, Hamilton, Hendricks, Johnson, Marion, Morgan by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 08:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-01 09:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Boone; Brown; Hamilton; Hendricks; Johnson; Marion; Morgan The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Morgan County in central Indiana Johnson County in central Indiana Northwestern Brown County in south central Indiana Eastern Hendricks County in central Indiana Marion County in central Indiana Boone County in central Indiana Hamilton County in central Indiana * Until 915 AM EDT. * At 834 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Brownsburg, or 18 miles west of Indianapolis, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Avon around 840 AM EDT. Plainfield, Speedway, Clermont, Eagle Creek Reservoir and Indianapolis Int`l Airport around 845 AM EDT. Meridian Hills, Rocky Ripple, Williams Creek, Wynnedale, Spring Hill, Crows Nest and North Crows Nest around 850 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Beech Grove, Monument Circle, Indiana State Fairgrounds, Broad Ripple, Warren Park and Cumberland. This includes the following highways Interstate 65 between mile markers 84 and 147. Interstate 69 between mile markers 200 and 211. Interstate 70 between mile markers 57 and 93. Interstate 74 between mile markers 59 and 100. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Hot air balloon traveling from Carmel hits utility lines in Noblesville
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A hot air balloon on Tuesday night collided with utility lines just short of its planned landing point. Noblesville Fire Department came to the rescue. The blue and yellow balloon hit utility wires about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Monument Street, just...
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Decatur, Hamilton, Hancock, Henry, Johnson, Madison, Marion by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 09:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-01 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Decatur; Hamilton; Hancock; Henry; Johnson; Madison; Marion; Rush; Shelby The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Madison County in central Indiana Shelby County in central Indiana Hancock County in central Indiana Rush County in central Indiana Northern Decatur County in central Indiana Northeastern Johnson County in central Indiana Henry County in east central Indiana Eastern Marion County in central Indiana Southeastern Hamilton County in central Indiana * Until 1000 AM EDT. * At 914 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles southwest of Anderson to 8 miles northwest of Shelbyville, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Shelbyville, Markleville and Wilkinson around 925 AM EDT. Shirley, Kennard, Cadiz, Manilla and Waldron around 930 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include St. Paul, Spiceland, Sulphur Springs, Mount Summit, Greensboro, Moscow, New Castle, Lewisville, Milroy, Dunreith, Sandusky, Straughn, New Salem, Clarksburg and Lake Santee. This includes the following highways Interstate 65 between mile markers 91 and 98. Interstate 69 between mile markers 210 and 226. Interstate 70 between mile markers 94 and 133. Interstate 74 between mile markers 99 and 131, between mile markers 133 and 138, and between mile markers 143 and 144. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Clear Path 465 project begins this weekend on Indy’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A project by the Indiana Department of Transportation to improve I-465 on the city’s northeast side will start this weekend. Clear Path 465 will rebuild and add lanes to I-465 between I-69/Binford Boulevard and the White River. The work will be completed in phases and...
INDOT gives road construction updates near SR 37 south of Indy
The Indiana Department of Transportation provided updates on road construction near S.R. 37 in the south Indianapolis/Greenwood area.
Beech Grove firefighters respond again to a suspicious wildfire on CR-100
For the second time in two days, and the fourth time in less than a month, the Beech Grove Fire Department and Texas A&M Forest Service has responded to another suspicious wildfire at the same location on County Road 100 in the Bevilport Community. The latest callout was at 10:37...
Man dies in weekend motorcycle crash on I-465 ramp
A motorcyclist died when he crashed on an entrance ramp to Interstate 465 Saturday on the city's northeast side, police say.
Firefighter injured in huge house fire on Indy's north side
INDIANAPOLIS — A firefighter was injured while trying to put out a massive house fire on the north side of Indianapolis Tuesday afternoon. The fire broke out at around 1 p.m. in the garage of a home in the 1500 block of Royal Lake Circle, which is in a neighborhood near Fox Hill and Grandview drives.
Hidden Paradise Campground: Hidden Gem 1-Hour from Indianapolis
About an hour away from downtown Indianapolis lies Hidden Paradise Campground, a family-friendly place to experience the area’s natural beauty. Visitors will find quarry swimming on the spring-fed “Dream Lake” — a 20-foot-deep lake amid high limestone cliffs. It offers a designated swimming area with all...
Greenwood company bringing relief to Kentucky flood victims
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Hoosiers are heading to Kentucky to set up a base camp to help those impacted by flooding in the state. The team at USA Upstar, a disaster relief company in Greenwood, is loading up materials for tents to be set up, as well as mobile showers and bathrooms, to make sure those who have lost everything feel like they're at home.
Corbett: Pleasant Street disaster is the result of bad decision-making by Noblesville city officials
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
No injuries after Wayne Township school bus involved in crash on Indy's west side
INDIANAPOLIS — A MSD of Wayne Township school bus with children on board was involved in a crash on Indianapolis' west side Tuesday morning. The crash between the bus and a passenger vehicle occurred in the 8600 block of West 10th Street, near the intersection with Country Club Road, around 9 a.m.
