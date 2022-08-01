Kidder Man Due in Court This Week on Murder Charge & Four Other Felonies

www.northwestmoinfo.com
The beautiful historic A. Taylor Ray house built in 1896 was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1980CJ CoombsGallatin, MO
Former respiratory therapist arrested 20 years after alleged murder, pleads not guiltyLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
A list of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in MissouriTravel MavenMissouri State
Lathrop Man Pleads Not Guilty to Felony Drug Charge
A Lathrop man faces a felony drug charge in Grundy County Court. Court documents say David Lee Miller faces a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance except for 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. Records list that charge from Saturday. The court set Miller’s bond...
Stewartsville Man Arrested Following Tuesday Night Accident
OSBORN, MO – A Stewartsville man was arrested following a one-vehicle accident near Osborn Tuesday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 21-year old Bradley Garber was westbound on US 36, 1 mile north of Osborn when his vehicle went off the south side of the roadway where it overturned and came to rest on its top.
Grundy County authorities report two arrests
Booked Into The Jail
Livingston County Deputies booked 30-year-old Gerald Joseph Ratcliffe of Dawn into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail Monday afternoon on a warrant for alleged driving while revoked or suspended. He is held with bond set at $5,000 cash only.
Troopers Arrest Brookfield Woman Sunday in Livingston County on Drug & Driving Charges
Troopers report arresting of a Brookfield woman early Sunday morning in Livingston County on five drug and driving charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 19-year-old Jenna E. Hoerrmann around 12:53 Sunday morning on preliminary charges of driving while intoxicated, being a minor in possession, possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding.
Missouri man charged with attempted murder after shooting at plane
CALDWELL COUNTY, Mo. — A man is facing a list of charges, including attempted murder, after sheriff’s deputies in Missouri said he fired shots at an airplane. Caldwell County sheriff’s deputies said in a news release that they had arrested Donald V. Bates Jr. after serving a search warrant at his home. Bates is charged with attempted second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and assault.
Leawood woman charged with battery against election canvasser
A 37-year-old Leawood woman is facing municipal misdemeanor battery charges in connection to an incident Sunday with an election canvasser.
KCMO police officers find victim shot to death while conducting routine patrol
KCMO police officers found a homicide victim Monday evening on the side of Bellefontaine Avenue near East 50th Street.
Police ID man who died in Kansas gas station shooting
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Overland Park have identified the victim as 26-year-old Shaquille Jackson of Kansas City, Missouri. Just before 4:30p.m. Sunday, police responded to report of a shooting at a gas station in the 8600 Block of College Boulevard, according to...
Mercer Man Charged With Four Drug & Driving Charges in Grundy County Court
A Mercer resident faces four drug and driving charges in Grundy County Court. Court documents say Gunnar Scott Oberender faces charges of felony possession of a controlled substance except for 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility – a second or subsequent offense, driving while revoked, and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway.
Texas Fugitive Arrested in Harrison County
BETHANY, MO – A Texas man was taken into custody Sunday morning in Harrison County by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on a warrant from Forth Worth. The Patrol reports they arrested 20-year old Demorion Howard just before 11 o’clock in the morning on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Howard is incarcerated in the Harrison County jail pending extradition to Texas.
Kansas City police identify victim in fatal shooting near 50th, Bellefontaine
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Monday evening near East 50th Street and Bellefontaine Avenue. On Tuesday, police identified the victim of the shooting as George Richards, 35, of Kansas City, Missouri. Authorities said that officers were patrolling the area of...
KCMO police find formerly missing man
Kansas City, Missouri, police have located a formerly missing man who was last seen Tuesday afternoon.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports four arrests over the weekend of July 29, 2022
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an arrest in Harrison County
Motorcyclist dies after driver makes sudden lane change on 71 Highway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Traffic investigators have confirmed the identity of a motorcyclist that died on Sunday while traveling on 71 Highway in Missouri. Police say Allen S. Tolen, 57, of Greenwood, Missouri, died after sustaining severe injuries in a crash near Northbound 71 Highway and Red Bridge. Investigators...
Two rollover crashes in Platte County
A 47-year-old man from Iowa was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 29 about a mile south of Platte City on Monday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a southbound 2014 Nissan Armada driven by Joshua J. Winslow of Prescott, Ia. went off the right side of the roadway, then apparently overcorrected and ended up on its top in a lane of interstate traffic. Winslow was transported to North Kansas City Hospital suffering from what the patrol’s report describes as moderate injuries.
Found: 11-year-old safe after leaving Northland home
Kansas City Police located a missing 11-year-old girl. She disappeared from her Northland home Tuesday night.
KC police locate parent of a young boy found wandering near an intersection
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Missouri Police Department said it has found a parent of a young boy found wandering late Tuesday morning. Police say the boy, believed to be between four and five years old, was found wandering near the intersection of E 108th Street and Marsh Ave.
Man in serious condition after shooting near Wyandotte Street
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a shooting early Wednesday morning.
