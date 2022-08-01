New $35 million manufacturing tool facility for Ash Flat celebrates opening

www.whiterivernow.com
kuaf.com
Arkansas Producers Brace Crops, Livestock and Themselves for More Intense Heat
Parts of Arkansas experienced rain this past week but most of the state remains in some form of drought. Many farmers are making decisions to care for animals and crops, while keeping their farm afloat. The University of Arkansas’ Extension held a webinar to prepare producers for what is happening and how they could be profitable when the dry spell eventually breaks.
Arkansas tucking industry struggling with high demand, tight capacity
ARKANSAS, USA — The trucking and transportation industry continues to face strong freight demand and tight capacity, but some companies have struggled with rising costs and falling demand. Shannon Newton, president of the Arkansas Trucking Association, said industry executives have been reporting high levels of freight demand and stress...
USDA adds 20 additional Arkansas counties to drought disaster declaration
Additional Arkansas counties are now able to apply for federal aid due to drought, including one in southwest Arkansas.
KTBS
Cities with the most expensive homes in Arkansas
Compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Arkansas using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Sales Tax Holiday in Arkansas for Aug. 6 and 7: What to know
Arkansas Sales Tax Holiday is this weekend; here's what to know.
Kait 8
City gives update on status of long-unoccupied building
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – For years, the old Citizens Bank in downtown Jonesboro has been sitting vacant after the city deemed it to be dangerous. However, recent developments show there might be some changes coming to the property soon. On Tuesday, Aug. 2, near the end of their meeting,...
Arkansas off-road company and owner sued by Attorney General
The Arkansas Attorney General has filed a suit against a Lakeview truck parts company.
whiterivernow.com
Groundbreaking ceremony held for White River Health Orthopaedic Clinic
Pictured above, from left to right: Drs. Dylan Carpenter and Wesley Greer; Batesville Mayor Rick Elumbaugh; White River Health President and CEO Gary Paxson; Kevin Rose, chairman of the White River Health Board of Directors; and Drs. Jeff Angel and J.D. Allen at Friday’s groundbreaking for the White River Health Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine building.
NWA transplants helping region’s growth
NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Over the years, Northwest Arkansas has attracted thousands of people from all over the country, and for different reasons. Several entities are actively working to bring people from out-of-state, which impacts our fastest-growing cities. “Some people thought they were going to leave but they just fell in love,” said Brittany Swiderski. […]
fox16.com
RAINFALL ROUNDUP: How much rain did Arkansas see last week?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Much-needed rain fell across Arkansas last week. Many areas saw several inches, however, there were a few spots that only received a few tenths of an inch. All of Arkansas was in need of rainfall. The current drought monitor that came out last Thursday shows...
Is This The Worst Tourist Attraction in Arkansas? What About Texas?
I love to travel and see new places and famous attractions. There are wonderful things to see in every state and then there are the not-so-great tourist attractions or they are so crowded that you think why did I come here?. I found a list of the worst tourist attractions...
The 6 Oldest Restaurants in Arkansas, Have You Been Any of Them?
We all love it when a new restaurant opens up but when you find a restaurant that has been open for a long time that tells you something. It will tell you that the food is great and locals love not just the food but they love the owner and staff too.
Arkansas has top early education system in US, study shows
A new study found Arkansas has the best early education system in America.
whiterivernow.com
UACCB unveils commemorative logo
The University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville (UACCB) is celebrating the 25th anniversary of becoming part of the University of Arkansas system with the introduction of an anniversary logo. In a media release, UACCB said the anniversary logo calls back to the history of the institution. “We take great...
Kait 8
City moves animal guideline ordinance to second reading
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The city of Jonesboro gathered on Tuesday, Aug. 2, to discuss several pressing matters in the city. One of the ordinances on the agenda focused on clarifying the rules and regulations on the selling, giving away, handling, or displaying of any animals within the city limits. The ordinance would also focus on animal activities, shows, or rides within the city.
ktoy1047.com
Rutledge Sues Custom Off Road Business for Failing to Deliver
These parts include lift kits, which raise the ride height of a truck, and stabilizer bars which increase the steering response and stability of a vehicle. “I’m saddened to see so many hard-working Arkansans being taken advantage of by deceptive companies like Dodge Off Road,” said Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. “Contact my office immediately if you believe you have been scammed by Dodge Off Road or another company for their illegal and deceptive practices.”
Report: Arkansas named 5th-worst state for healthcare
With the average American spending more than $12,500 per year on personal health care, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Best and Worst States for Health Care.
KTLO
COVID-19 local numbers still climbing
Numbers from the Arkansas Department of Health. (Numbers in parenthesis indicates change from last Monday)(Numbers are only cases reported by medical facilities and do not include any at-home testing) Arkansas. 903,931 total cases (+8,956) 15,770 active cases (-1,021) 11,719 deaths (+46) Baxter County. 9,693 total cases (+122) 191 active cases...
Arkansas woman fifth suspect to plead guilty in $11.5M federal fraud case
A woman has pleaded guilty for her part in a USDA fraud.
Mountain Home company named in Department of Justice $1.6 million penalty
A Mountain Home business was named in a Justice Department settlement over EPA violations.
