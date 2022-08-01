ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Township Discusses Parks and Rec Needs, Continues Energy Corridor Pilot Program and Orders Election

By The Woodlands Township
 2 days ago
Alvin Sun Advertiser

Alvin ISD responds to claim they failed to act

The Alvin Independent School District has responded to claims that a student was not being treated properly during an incident at Alvin High School last fall. Parents of a female student say she was raped by another student in November 2021. In a letter the District sent to parents last...
ALVIN, TX
thevindicator.com

Council to consider ordering election to dissolve DCDC

Dayton voters may be heading to the polls to decide the future of the Dayton Community Development Corporation if the council decides to call for an election. The Dayton City Council will hear a resolution at a special called session Wednesday, Aug. 3, that would ask voters to dissolve the DCDC and its half-cent sales tax while simultaneously increasing the city's sales and use tax from 1% to 1.5%, with a net neutral impact.
DAYTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Texas Medical Center coronavirus update: Hospitalizations, new cases decline across Harris County

It has been over two years since the COVID-19 pandemic struck nationally and locally in southeast Texas. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Texas Medical Center admitted an average of 226 COVID-19 hospital patients per day for the week of July 18-24, which fell to 219 per day for the week of July 25-Aug. 1, a 3.2% decrease in new patients, according to the TMC’s COVID-19 dashboard.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Aubrey R Taylor Reports©

Audit of 2020 and 2022 Elections by Secretary of State Will Focus on Harris County, Texas

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg (third from right), Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (third from left), and Rodney Ellis(Facebook) In case you don’t remember, Senate Bill 1, swept in some significant challenges to the Texas Elections Code when it finally got passed last year. So, as required by law, under SB1, four counties have been randomly selected to be audited following the Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Midterm Elections. Among the counties designated, is Harris County, Texas, the most populous county in the Lone Star State. All total, two of the counties selected are considered to be “DEMOCRATIC LEANING COUNTIES” and the other two selected are “REPUBLICAN LEANING COUNTIES” from what it looks like.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘They just don’t take it anymore’: After Uvalde, Fort Bend officials discuss bullying and enhanced measures to keep students safe this school year

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – As students are preparing to return to school this upcoming year, Fort Bend County has ramped up its safety and security procedures to ensure protection across area campuses. On Tuesday, state legislators, and school and county officials joined with law enforcement to outline their...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Mid-year campaign finance reports for Harris County judge race show $2.88M in contributions to Hidalgo, del Moral Mealer since February

Campaign finance reports for Lina Hidalgo and Alexandra del Moral Mealer show close to $3 million in donations to the two candidates between Feb. 20-June 30. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Campaign finance reports received by the Harris County Office of the Elections Administrator on July 15 show $2.88M in total contributions...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Texas City traffic: update on Gulf Freeway at FM 1764 construction

TEXAS CITY – The ongoing construction on the Gulf Freeway has been slowing drivers down for years, and bumper-to-bumper traffic heading to the beach is no fun. Folks in Texas City are certainly feeling the construction headaches with the work on FM-1764 as the Texas Department of Transportation works on tearing down the bridge structures over Interstate 45.
TEXAS CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Liquor Pot Pearland now open in Pearland

Liquor Pot Pearland opened in May along Hwy. 35 in Pearland. (Courtesy Pexels) Liquor Pot Pearland opened in May at 3525 S. Main St., Ste. 160, Pearland. The location offers a selection of spirits, liquors and beers. They also have another location called Liquor Zone at 7109 Broadway St, Pearland. 713-875-1008.
PEARLAND, TX
KHOU

Former aide of Houston mayor pleads guilty to bribery charge

HOUSTON — A former member of Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner's executive team has pleaded guilty to a bribery charge, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. According to court documents, Wiliam Paul Thomas took cash and used his influence to help an unidentified businessman. In May 2020, Thomas allegedly...
HOUSTON, TX

