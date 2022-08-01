Township Discusses Parks and Rec Needs, Continues Energy Corridor Pilot Program and Orders Election

hellowoodlands.com
Metro Bus camera footage leads to capital murder chargehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Old Town Spring store owner allegedly shoots dog in cold bloodhoustonstringer_comSpring, TX
Trump agrees with Russia and wants Houston basketballer to stay in prisonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke Said We’re Going to Win!Tom HandyHouston, TX
A mother wants answers after an HPD investigator closed the missing persons case of her child who was never recoveredJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
Montgomery County Commissioners Vote Unanimously to Extend County Burn Ban
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- This morning during special session, Commissioners approved the extension of the current burn ban for all unincorporated areas of Montgomery County. Per State Law, the ban can run up to 90 days from the original order date, (July 5th), unless it is rescinded. Montgomery County is...
kagstv.com
Harris County to pursue legal action in wake of 2022 election audit announcement
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A political back-and-forth is brewing between Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and the Texas Secretary of State over an election audit that will be performed later this year. Last week, the Texas Secretary of State said it randomly selected four counties to be audited after...
Proposed $347M elevation project on I-10 garners concerns for Heights-area residents
The area has repeatedly been affected by major rain events, such as tropical storms Allison and Imelda, and Hurricane Harvey.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County will consider legal action against Texas over its selection for a 2022 election audit
Harris County is set to bring legal action against Texas, following the Secretary of State's office's selection of the county for an audit of its 2022 election results. County Attorney Christian Menefee requested permission to pursue the legal action, and Commissioners Court voted 3-2 along party lines to authorize the suit.
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Former teacher gets jail time for student relationship, Fort Bend County schools to get more officers
HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Former teacher gets 60 days in jail for relationship with student. A former teacher in Tomball ISD will spend 60 days in jail for sexually abusing a student. On Tuesday, a judge...
Alvin Sun Advertiser
Alvin ISD responds to claim they failed to act
The Alvin Independent School District has responded to claims that a student was not being treated properly during an incident at Alvin High School last fall. Parents of a female student say she was raped by another student in November 2021. In a letter the District sent to parents last...
thevindicator.com
Council to consider ordering election to dissolve DCDC
Dayton voters may be heading to the polls to decide the future of the Dayton Community Development Corporation if the council decides to call for an election. The Dayton City Council will hear a resolution at a special called session Wednesday, Aug. 3, that would ask voters to dissolve the DCDC and its half-cent sales tax while simultaneously increasing the city's sales and use tax from 1% to 1.5%, with a net neutral impact.
Texas Medical Center coronavirus update: Hospitalizations, new cases decline across Harris County
It has been over two years since the COVID-19 pandemic struck nationally and locally in southeast Texas. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Texas Medical Center admitted an average of 226 COVID-19 hospital patients per day for the week of July 18-24, which fell to 219 per day for the week of July 25-Aug. 1, a 3.2% decrease in new patients, according to the TMC’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Audit of 2020 and 2022 Elections by Secretary of State Will Focus on Harris County, Texas
Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg (third from right), Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (third from left), and Rodney Ellis(Facebook) In case you don’t remember, Senate Bill 1, swept in some significant challenges to the Texas Elections Code when it finally got passed last year. So, as required by law, under SB1, four counties have been randomly selected to be audited following the Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Midterm Elections. Among the counties designated, is Harris County, Texas, the most populous county in the Lone Star State. All total, two of the counties selected are considered to be “DEMOCRATIC LEANING COUNTIES” and the other two selected are “REPUBLICAN LEANING COUNTIES” from what it looks like.
Click2Houston.com
‘They just don’t take it anymore’: After Uvalde, Fort Bend officials discuss bullying and enhanced measures to keep students safe this school year
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – As students are preparing to return to school this upcoming year, Fort Bend County has ramped up its safety and security procedures to ensure protection across area campuses. On Tuesday, state legislators, and school and county officials joined with law enforcement to outline their...
Mid-year campaign finance reports for Harris County judge race show $2.88M in contributions to Hidalgo, del Moral Mealer since February
Campaign finance reports for Lina Hidalgo and Alexandra del Moral Mealer show close to $3 million in donations to the two candidates between Feb. 20-June 30. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Campaign finance reports received by the Harris County Office of the Elections Administrator on July 15 show $2.88M in total contributions...
Montgomery ISD eyes site for elementary school No. 7 on FM 2854
Montgomery ISD administration is eyeing a potential site for elementary school No. 7 off FM 2854 after the board of trustees authorized the district to move forward with the due diligence phase for the site during a special meeting July 26. (Screenshot via Google) Montgomery ISD administration is eyeing a...
Olive Garden looks at Fort Bend Town Center II opening
Olive Garden will open a 7,932-square-foot restaurant in the Fort Bend Town Center II mixed-use development. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Italian dining chain Olive Garden has signed a lease on a new restaurant at the Fort Bend Town Center II mixed-use development, according to a news release from NewQuest Properties. The...
Texas horned lizards moved to Pearland in effort to increase native population
The city of Pearland will now be home to a dozen Texas horned lizards. (Courtesy Dan Pawlak/National Park Service) The city of Pearland will now be home to a dozen Texas horned lizards. The reptiles will reside at the Delores Fenwick Nature Center located at 5750 Magnolia Parkway, Pearland, the...
Click2Houston.com
Texas City traffic: update on Gulf Freeway at FM 1764 construction
TEXAS CITY – The ongoing construction on the Gulf Freeway has been slowing drivers down for years, and bumper-to-bumper traffic heading to the beach is no fun. Folks in Texas City are certainly feeling the construction headaches with the work on FM-1764 as the Texas Department of Transportation works on tearing down the bridge structures over Interstate 45.
Liquor Pot Pearland now open in Pearland
Liquor Pot Pearland opened in May along Hwy. 35 in Pearland. (Courtesy Pexels) Liquor Pot Pearland opened in May at 3525 S. Main St., Ste. 160, Pearland. The location offers a selection of spirits, liquors and beers. They also have another location called Liquor Zone at 7109 Broadway St, Pearland. 713-875-1008.
Former aide of Houston mayor pleads guilty to bribery charge
HOUSTON — A former member of Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner's executive team has pleaded guilty to a bribery charge, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. According to court documents, Wiliam Paul Thomas took cash and used his influence to help an unidentified businessman. In May 2020, Thomas allegedly...
William-Paul Thomas, Houston mayor's top aide, pleads guilty to corruption charge, Chronicle reports
William-Paul Thomas' charge was tied to a bribe in exchange of letting a bar stay open longer during COVID restrictions, ABC13 media partner, the Houston Chronicle, reports.
fox26houston.com
Houston PD officer, also president of little league group, accused of misappropriation of funds
HOUSTON - According to the lawsuit, HPD Officer Maria Butron has been president of Heights-Norhill Little League for nearly five years. A temporary restraining order is now in place prohibiting Butron and her husband from touching money belonging to the little league. In the lawsuit, Butron is accused of failing...
Cities with the most expensive homes in Texas
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Texas using data from Zillow.
