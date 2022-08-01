METRO adds HCTRA executive director to its board

communityimpact.com
Related
Harris County commissioners approve $37.7M in engineering design contracts for all-electronic tollways
Commissioners approved $37.7 million worth of engineering design services for segments of the tollway system during their Aug. 2 meeting. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Harris County commissioners unanimously approved six separate contracts totaling $37.7 million in service of the Harris County Toll Road Authority’s transition to all-electronic tollways, or AETs, during their Aug. 2 meeting.
Conroe City Council divided on pursuing changes to city charter
Conroe City Council unanimously voted July 14 to cease conversations about changing the city charter and form of government, an issue Mayor Jody Czajkoski said he plans to revisit. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) Conroe City Council unanimously voted July 14 to cease conversations about changing the city charter and form...
Friendswood accepts $4.6M for storm mitigation from Houston-Galveston Area Council
Friendswood City Council unanimously ratified the city manager's completion of the H-GAC's Regional Mitigation Program Method of Distribution Funding Form during its meeting Aug. 1. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact) Friendswood is a step closer to receiving over $4.6 million from the Houston-Galveston Area Council for storm mitigation. Friendswood City Council unanimously...
Click2Houston.com
Judge Lina Hidalgo announces multi-million dollar Brighter Futures for Harris County Kids Initiative
HARRIS COUNTY – On Wednesday, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Commissioner Rodney Ellis and members of the U.S. Congress announced a multi-million dollar initiative for Harris County’s youngest residents -- Brighter Futures for Harris County Kids. The initiative, which was made possible by the Federal American Rescue Plan...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missouri City City Council approves first reading of massage establishments ordinance
Missouri City City Council approved the first of two readings on an ordinance establishing additional regulations for massage establishments. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) Missouri City City Council approved the first of two readings on an ordinance amending the city’s zoning code regarding massage establishments. Through a 5-0 vote during...
Conroe ISD board of trustees adopts new policy for library books
The policy for instructional resources has been split into two policies: one for instructional materials and one for library books. (Courtesy Pexels) Conroe ISD adopted new policies for instructional materials and library books based on new library standards from the Texas Education Agency at its Aug. 2 board of trustees meeting.
Harris County commissioners move forward with $1.2B bond issue, will call special session to place on ballot
Harris County commissioners debated the bond issue at length during their Aug. 2 meeting. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact Newspaper) Harris County commissioners voted 3-2 to prepare a $1.2 billion bond during their Aug. 2 meeting but will still need to call a future special session to formally place the bond on the November ballot.
Harris County attorney to take legal action against 2022 election audit
Commissioners authorized County Attorney Christian Menefee to take legal action against the state's random election audit for the November 2022 elections. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact Newspaper) Editor's note: This story has been updated to include clarifying information from the Texas Secretary of State's Office on the time frame for the 2022...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Harris County Commissioners Court preview: Possible bond vote, $36.7M for electronic tollways
Commissioners meet Aug. 2 to discuss a potential bond election, funding for all-electronic tollways and attrition in county departments. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact Newspaper) Harris County commissioners will meet Aug. 2 for their first session this month and may cast an informal vote to adopt a $1 billion-1.2 billion bond issue...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County will consider legal action against Texas over its selection for a 2022 election audit
Harris County is set to bring legal action against Texas, following the Secretary of State's office's selection of the county for an audit of its 2022 election results. County Attorney Christian Menefee requested permission to pursue the legal action, and Commissioners Court voted 3-2 along party lines to authorize the suit.
Houston announces launch of open finance initiative
The city of Houston's open finance initiative will be rolled out in three phases. (Courtesy Fotolia) The city of Houston announced the launch of a new open finance initiative Aug. 2 that is aimed at enhancing technology to engage citizens and increase financial transparency. According to an Aug. 2 press...
Humble City Council renews annual contract with Partnership Lake Houston
Humble City Council at its July 28 meeting renewed its $50,000 annual contract with Partnership Lake Houston to help promote economic development within the city. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact Newspaper) Humble City Council at its July 28 meeting renewed its $50,000 annual contract with Partnership Lake Houston to help promote economic...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here's how the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office is preparing for a safe school year
Fire Marshal Laurie Christensen spoke at a press conference on school safety about the fire marshal's office's efforts to coordinate response to emergencies. (Screenshot courtesy Harris County Fire Marshal's Office) As the start of the 2022-23 school year approaches, Harris County officials put on a press conference Aug. 3 to...
North, south main lanes of Tomball Tollway to be closed Aug. 5-8
The Harris County Toll Road Authority has announced a total closure of the north- and southbound lanes on the Tomball Tollway—the tolled portion of Hwy. 249—near the Grand Parkway from 9 p.m. Aug. 5 to 5 p.m. Aug. 8. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact Newspaper) The Harris County Toll Road...
kagstv.com
Harris County to pursue legal action in wake of 2022 election audit announcement
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A political back-and-forth is brewing between Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and the Texas Secretary of State over an election audit that will be performed later this year. Last week, the Texas Secretary of State said it randomly selected four counties to be audited after...
Friendswood City Council proposes no change in tax rate for FY 2022-23
A public hearing on the proposed budget will be held Aug. 29, with the public hearing on the tax rate held Sept. 12 (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Friendswood City Council has proposed no change to the city tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year. Administrative Services Director Katina Hampton presented...
Former aide of Houston mayor pleads guilty to bribery charge
HOUSTON — A former member of Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner's executive team has pleaded guilty to a bribery charge, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. According to court documents, Wiliam Paul Thomas took cash and used his influence to help an unidentified businessman. In May 2020, Thomas allegedly...
10 businesses, renovations coming to Sugar Land, Missouri City
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Houston Mayor Turner Announces Grant Money Available from Wells Fargo
HoustonMayor Sylvester Turner announced new grants for small businesses and a 501 C3 that provides up to $65,000. This funding is provided by the Houston Fund for Social Justice and Economic Equity. This organization is also working with Wells Fargo which is another recent funding plan by the bank that was mentioned here recently. The idea is to help lower the playing field and provide much-needed funds to organizations.
Audit of 2020 and 2022 Elections by Secretary of State Will Focus on Harris County, Texas
Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg (third from right), Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (third from left), and Rodney Ellis(Facebook) In case you don’t remember, Senate Bill 1, swept in some significant challenges to the Texas Elections Code when it finally got passed last year. So, as required by law, under SB1, four counties have been randomly selected to be audited following the Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Midterm Elections. Among the counties designated, is Harris County, Texas, the most populous county in the Lone Star State. All total, two of the counties selected are considered to be “DEMOCRATIC LEANING COUNTIES” and the other two selected are “REPUBLICAN LEANING COUNTIES” from what it looks like.
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 0