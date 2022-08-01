Vanilla Ice to transform Lake Worth Beach building into pop-culture museum

www.wflx.com
4 beautiful but underrated beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Delray Beach's Falcon offers a Sunday "bathrobe brunch" with free drinks you simply can't missBest of South Florida
Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"Evie M.Delray Beach, FL
This is the Only Covered Bridge in Florida on the Public Right of Way, and it's a Florida Heritage SiteL. CaneCoral Springs, FL
The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association Announces a Strategic Partnership with Grassi Advisors & AccountantsBrian MurphyPalm Beach, FL
Robert "Vanilla Ice" Van Winkle Shows Off Latest Project In Palm Beach
The Wellington resident is spending time to the east these days, working on a makeover for the 100-year old Masonic building along Lake Avenue. "Ice" says he's turning it into a pop culture museum and more.
pointpubs.com
NEW COFFEE HOUSE, SALT LIFE STORE ARE COMING TO POMPANO BEACH FISHING VILLAGE
Two new businesses are coming to the Pompano Beach Fishing Village – a full-service coffee house called How You Brewin Coffee Company, and a Salt Life retail store. The businesses recently signed leases for the retail space on the ground floor of the Pier Parking Garage, which is just west of the Fisher Family Pier. The parking garage retail space is a total of 6,000 square feet. The businesses will occupy approximately 3,000 square feet each, said Tim Hernandez, a partner of Pompano Pier Associates, the master developer of the Pompano Beach Fishing Village.
wqcs.org
Port St. Lucie Breaks Ground at The Port District
Port St. Lucie - Wednesday August 4, 2022: The City of Port St Lucie broke ground Wednesday at the Port District on the park and playground infrastructure and improvement project. It marks the start of a 270-day construction project that has been nearly a decade in the making. Ferreira Construction,...
thecoastalstar.com
Dining: New Delray gastropub emphasizes flatbreads, other shareables
Celano Design created the interior look at Bar 25 Gastropub. Celano also designed the Lionfish on Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach. Photo provided. The man behind Nick’s New Haven Style Pizzeria in Boca Raton has opened Bar 25 Gastropub in Delray Beach. It takes over the 5,000-square-foot space formerly housing Mellow Mushroom on Southeast Sixth Avenue.
miamionthecheap.com
Bubbles & fun in West Palm
2:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. Saturdays — craft projects. 3:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. Sundays — demonstrations and science activities with Cox Science Center & Aquarium. Things to do with kids this summer (free, low-cost & deals) Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Discounted | Regal Cinemas. $6.00-12.00...
thecoastalstar.com
Boca Raton: Neighbors’ pleas to muzzle Camino Real bridge horn hit wall
Peace and quiet is no more along the shores of the Intracoastal Waterway just south of the Camino Real bridge. Palm Beach County, after a recent review of operations there, ordered the bridge’s tender to activate its horn each time the bridge opens — as often as every 20 minutes.
Live roaches under prep tables, flies landing on glasses among issues that shut down 2 restaurants
Flies, roaches and storage of food on the floor were among the issues that shut down two restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and bar inspections that happen weekly and spotlight places ...
travelnowsmart.com
Best Brunch in Fort Lauderdale, FL — 20 Top Places!
Fort Lauderdale is rich in history and has beautiful beaches. Visitors will love it. You can also enjoy the diverse cuisine. You won’t get bored of trying new foods while you’re in town. It’s also possible to explore Florida at any time of day because there are tons...
bocamag.com
Lucky Shuck Hosts Oyster Eating Contest
In celebration of National Oyster Day on Friday, Lucky Shuck is inviting all oyster aficionados to enter its second annual oyster eating contest. The Jupiter restaurant will give each participant 90 seconds to eat as many oysters as possible. Last year’s number to beat is 62 oysters. The winner will receive a $200 cash prize and a $150 gift card to any of the Charlie & Joe’s at Love Street concepts. If you love oysters but don’t want to compete, Lucky Shuck is offering Blue Point oysters for $2 all month long. The entry fee is $20. Register here. The contest begins Friday promptly at 6:30 p.m.
Salvation Army of Palm Beach County continues offering discount at family stores
The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County is continuing its reduction of thrift store prices during the month of August to help local families overcome financial difficulties.
Florida woman crawls 300 ft through sewer to save kitten
A Florida woman was determined to go through absolute filth just to save a kitten that was stuck in a sewer, according to a news report.
POLICE: Woman Snorted In Bathroom At PF Chang’s Boca Raton Before Driving Kids
Diana Gottlieb Arrested On Warrant From 2021 Incident. Fentanyl Possession, Child Neglect… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Boca Raton woman arrested earlier this week on a charge of child neglect allegedly snorted Fentanyl in the bathroom of P.F. Chang’s in Boca Raton, then […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
wflx.com
New prices, parking zones take effect in West Palm Beach
The new month has brought new rules for parking in West Palm Beach. It's been an issue on the minds of both residents and workers for weeks after parking fees were increased earlier this year. Jackson Young is frustrated by a recent parking ticket. He said he likes living downtown...
wqcs.org
Schedule of Brightline Construction Closures in Stuart and Port Salerno
Martin County - Wednesday August 4, 2022: The City of Stuart has released the following construction advisory issued by Brightline on Wednesday, August 3. The following railroad crossings in Martin County will be impacted by the ongoing construction work:. Stuart – Alice St.: Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5...
Will burrowing owls lose their habitat when Caesars develops casino site?
Pompano Beach – Tiny burrowing owls nested for decades on the infield and in the paddock areas of the Pompano Harness Track at the Isle Casino. As recently as April of this year, Nancy Schaut saw them, but a representative of the contractor slated to begin redevelopment of the 233 Isle acres told her an expert had found “no evidence of burrowing owls.”
fb101.com
JAMES FLANIGAN APPOINTED CEO OF OLD SCHOOL HOSPITALITY RESTAURANT GROUP
Ol d School Hospitality, a family-owned and operated South Florida restaurant management group, is proud to announce it has appointed James Flanigan, son of founder Paul Flanigan (who established the company in 1986), as Chief Executive Officer. Before joining Old School Hospitality, James worked as an accountant and then as...
getnews.info
Brooks Moving and Hauling, The Trusted Moving Company in Jupiter Island, FL
Brooks Moving and Hauling is the best-rated moving company in Jupiter Island and the surrounding region. The company provides full-service moving solutions and handles all aspects of moving. They specialize in commercial and residential moving services. In an update, Brooks Moving and Hauling highlighted the benefits of hiring their company for moving services in Jupiter Island and the Florida region.
wflx.com
Brightline train stopped on tracks after incident in Delray Beach
A Brightline train has stopped on the tracks in Delray Beach Tuesday morning. Delray Beach Fire Rescue is on the scene near Swinton Ave. and SE 10th St. Officials haven't identified the reason for the stop as of 9:30 a.m. The train has been halted since 8:45 a.m. In January...
FLORIDA: New HOA Survey Shows Most Despise Living In Controlled Community
Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach… Survey Also Shows Nearly Half Of HOA Homeowners Believe Their Board Is Incompetent. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A new study just out by Rocket Mortgage reveals that while most Floridians tolerate living in communities controlled by Homeowner […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
'Smelly' seaweed drives away beachgoers from Hutchinson Island
People in Fort Pierce are calling for changes after large amounts of seaweed have taken over the beach in areas like Hutchinson Island, causing quite the stench.
