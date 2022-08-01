Vanilla Ice to transform Lake Worth Beach building into pop-culture museum

In celebration of National Oyster Day on Friday, Lucky Shuck is inviting all oyster aficionados to enter its second annual oyster eating contest. The Jupiter restaurant will give each participant 90 seconds to eat as many oysters as possible. Last year’s number to beat is 62 oysters. The winner will receive a $200 cash prize and a $150 gift card to any of the Charlie & Joe’s at Love Street concepts. If you love oysters but don’t want to compete, Lucky Shuck is offering Blue Point oysters for $2 all month long. The entry fee is $20. Register here. The contest begins Friday promptly at 6:30 p.m.

JUPITER, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO