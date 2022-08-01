ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, NC

1 deputy in critical condition after 3 shot; suspect dead in Wayne County

By Ashley Anderson, Kayla Morton, Gilat Melamed
 2 days ago
N.C. deputy, 1 of 3 shot in 9-hour standoff, dies from his injuries

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. — One of three deputies who were shot Monday morning as they attempted to serve involuntary commitment papers has died from his injuries. Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Matthew Fishman, 38, died from his injuries. Cpl. Andrew Cox and Deputy Alexander Ramon Torres were reported in stable condition and are expected to recover.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
Wayne Sheriff speaks about warrant, suspect, those involved

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Wayne Sheriff speaks about warrant, suspect, those involved. Wayne County Sheriff Larry M. Pierce answers questions about the events that led to the shooting of...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
