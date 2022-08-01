1 deputy in critical condition after 3 shot; suspect dead in Wayne County

www.cbs17.com
WITN
‘They protect us’: Memorial held for Wayne Co. deputy who died as a result of Monday standoff
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - “They protect us. They’re in our area.” That’s what one Wayne County resident says about supporting the deputies injured or killed in Monday’s standoff. Dave Chartier is showing his support through a bouquet of flowers placed at a memorial outside...
Wayne sheriff: 'Nothing to indicate' man would be hostile before he shot 3 deputies, killing 1
Dudley, N.C. — Wayne County Sheriff Larry M. Pierce said Wednesday that his deputies had "nothing to indicate" that a man who they were serving an involuntary commitment order would become hostile. However, Jourdan Hamilton's criminal record paints a different picture. Hamilton, who authorities say shot three deputies on...
N.C. deputy, 1 of 3 shot in 9-hour standoff, dies from his injuries
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. — One of three deputies who were shot Monday morning as they attempted to serve involuntary commitment papers has died from his injuries. Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Matthew Fishman, 38, died from his injuries. Cpl. Andrew Cox and Deputy Alexander Ramon Torres were reported in stable condition and are expected to recover.
Wayne Sheriff speaks about warrant, suspect, those involved
Wayne Sheriff speaks about warrant, suspect, those involved. Wayne County Sheriff Larry M. Pierce answers questions about the events that led to the shooting of...
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Fayetteville shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—One person is dead, and another person is seriously injured after a shooting in Fayetteville, according to police. This happened around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Travelodge in the 2000 block of Cedar Creek Road. Officers said they were responding to a reported shooting. When they arrived,...
Man suspected of killing Wayne deputy, wounding 2 others in standoff had 2 previous arrests: records
The man suspected of fatally shooting a Wayne County deputy and wounding two others in a standoff before dying of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound was cited for two misdemeanors during the past two years, records show.
Footsteps heard for miles: Wayne County community runs for Fishman
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Wayne County community members ran a mile Wednesday night in honor of Sgt. Matthew Fishman who died in the line of duty after being shot on Monday. Beginning at Wayne Community College, community members began their mile as part of a national movement called Running 4 Heroes. All three first responders are alum of the college.
Pedestrian killed by car in Fayetteville identified
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian that was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday night in Fayetteville has been identified by police as 52-year-old David Lamont Mills. The driver of the vehicle has also been identified as Sharn Furseth, 65. Furseth was not injured in the crash and...
Rocky Mount domestic shooting victim drives himself to the hospital: police
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man in Rocky Mount drove himself to the hospital after being shot Wednesday morning, police say. At approximately 9 a.m., the Rocky Mount Police responded to a shots fired call in the 4000 block of Sunset Avenue. After the officers arrived, they determined...
Sergeant dies after Monday morning standoff; one deputy released from ECU Health
Man pleads guilty in 2017 shooting death of former ECU football player. Onslow County road temporarily closed due to wash out. Sergeant dies after Monday...
Craven County car break-ins
Sergeant dies after Monday morning standoff; one deputy released from ECU Health. A Wayne County deputy has been released from the hospital, while a second deputy has died after Monday's standoff on Arrington Bridge Road.
Rocky Mount man shot in morning domestic-related shooting
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating another shooting in Rocky Mount. Around 9:00 a.m. officers got a shots fired call in the 4000 block of Sunset Avenue, but then determined it happened at 300 South Halifax Road. The 48-year-old man was shot in the back and was able...
Deputies say more young child molestation victims found in Craven County case
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say they found a total of eight young children who were victims of sexual abuse involving a Havelock man. Victor Wilcox was first arrested last month by Craven County deputies on charges of indecent liberties with a minor and two counts of statutory sex offense of a child.
Deputy springs into action when fellow deputy shot in Sampson County
Deputy springs into action when fellow deputy shot in Sampson County. The fellow deputy, who many say helped save the life of a Sampson County...
One of three deputies shot in Wayne County has died
A Wayne County deputy who was shot in the line of duty Monday has died. "It is with profound sadness that we report that Sgt. Matthew Fishman has passed away from injuries sustained in the line of duty yesterday," Wayne County spokesperson Joel Gillie said. Three deputies were shot Monday...
Craven County deputies searching for those responsible for car break-ins
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Eastern Carolina are looking to identify suspects wanted for questioning after several cars were broken into overnight. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says the break-ins occurred on N.C. 118 Highway & Old Washington Road in the Vanceboro area of Craven County. Video...
Johnston County sheriff takes over Kenly Police Department following resignation
KENLY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has officially taken over law enforcement duties for the Town of Kenly. It comes after resignation letters were submitted from the Kenly police chief and officers just two weeks ago. The sheriff’s office officially took over at 2 p.m....
Slain Wayne County deputy was husband, father of two
Sgt. Matthew Fishman was a prominent community member, serving his family as a father of two children and a husband.
