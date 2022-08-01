Duke Energy Performing Arts Center to enforce bag restrictions

www.cbs17.com
Related
Church painted pink as part of real estate developer's ongoing feud with Congressman Timmons
A church building in downtown Greenville that has now been painted pink is drawing heavy attention. That is exactly the intent of the man behind the idea. The church was painted by a real estate developer who is in the middle of an ongoing issue with 4th District Congressman William Timmons.
Santarsiero secures grants for Snipes Farm & Education Center
Sen. Steve Santarisiero recently secured two state grants to support Snipes Farm & Education Center’s mission to share produce with seniors in the community and provide education to low-income children through its summer camp program. A $100,000 grant was used to purchase a refrigerated food delivery vehicle and an...
Comments / 0