Homelessness on the Ridge not a big problem post-fire

www.advocate-news.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Chico considers expanding the city with unincorporated islands
CHICO, Calif. - Chico City Council will vote Tuesday night on whether or not to move the annexation process forward of four unincorporated islands in city limits. The four areas are off of W. East Ave., El Monte Ave., Chico Canyon Rd. and W. Sacramento Ave. The city refers to these areas as islands because they are unincorporated parts of Butte County surrounded by Chico.
actionnewsnow.com
Power restored to PG&E customers in Cottonwood
COTTONWOOD, Calif. 9 A.M. UPDATE - Over 600 customers now have power near West Valley High School, according to the PG&E power outage map. The area affected was west of Interstate-5 and was affecting 646 customers. The outage began at 7:09 p.m. on Wednesday.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico Community Fridge door glued shut
CHICO, Calif. - Several people went hungry today after finding the lock on Chico’s Community Fridge glued shut. “The key won’t fit because of too much glue,” said Rebecca Lampke who has been running the fridge for over a year now. Lampke said she came out unlock...
kubaradio.com
Apple Fire near Collins Lake Now 85% Contained
(Yuba County, CA) – Cal Fire/Nevada-Yuba-Placer reports the Apple Fire near Collins Lake active going into a 6th day now. The latest numbers show 85% containment at 39 acres. No structures have been reported impacted and no injuries reported. To our south near Yosemite, the Oak Fire is reported...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnewsnow.com
More than 800 customers are without power in Tehama County, near Red Bluff
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - 7:07 p.m. UPDATE - More than 800 customers went without power near Red Bluff for almost three hours, according to PG&E. The affected area lost power at 4:15 p.m. and went without power until just after 7:00 p.m., when PG&E restored customers' electricity. The cause of...
krcrtv.com
Fire at Big Lots in Oroville, firefighters at scene
OROVILLE, Calif. — UPDATE, AUG. 1, 8:50 PM:. Butte County CAL FIRE officials said they have contained the fire to a wooden alcove and façade at Big Lots in Oroville. Firefighters responded to the store off of Oro Dam Boulevard E and quickly stopped its forward spread. They said they found a minor extension into the attic space before the fire was completely extinguished.
actionnewsnow.com
Commercial structure fire at Big Lots in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - 10:08 p.m. UPDATE - The commercial structure fire at Big Lots off Oro Dam Boulevard in Oroville has been 100% contained, says CAL FIRE Butte Unit. The structure, located off Oro Damn Boulevard, caught fire at approximately 7:45 p.m. and burned in the alcove between Big Lots and a vacant building, as well as the façade of the store, says CAL FIRE.
KTVU FOX 2
Nearly a dozen pups born to California wolf families
SUSANVILLE, Calif. - Two of California’s three existing wolf families, the Lassen pack and the Whaleback pack, have given birth to a total of 11 pups this year, according to a quarterly report published Tuesday by the California Department of Fish and Game. "These furry little tykes are really...
IN THIS ARTICLE
California cities introduce rules and fines on water use during the drought
As California enters yet another year of drought, cities and counties across the state implemented water restrictions in the hopes of reducing strain on the states water sources.
actionnewsnow.com
First 2022 human case of West Nile Virus confirmed in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The first human West Nile Virus infection of 2022 in Butte County has been detected, according to Butte County Public Health (BCPH). The person who is infected is over the age of 65 years old and is experiencing a severe illness, according to BCPH. BCPH says...
krcrtv.com
Oroville Woman says she was scammed by jailed lawyer Femino
Chico, Calif.--- — A lawyer in Chico has been arrested for harboring a fugitive who was also her boyfriend and client, prosecutors say. According to the Butte County District Attorney's Office, Stephana Femino, 47, Chico, was arrested outside Butte County Superior Court Friday after a judge issued a warrant for her arrest Thursday night.
actionnewsnow.com
Woman suspected of starting 4 fires in Tehama County arrested
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A woman was arrested as she is suspected of starting four fires in Tehama County, according to CAL FIRE TGU. CAL FIRE said 57-year-old Tina Farnsworth was arrested on July 27 for four counts of arson to a building or wildland and two counts of vandalism.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnewsnow.com
Person transported to hospital after crash into Oroville business
OROVILLE, Calif. - One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a crash in Oroville on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Oroville Police Department. The crash happened in the area of Pearl Street and Lincoln Boulevard after 4 p.m. The vehicle crashed into the Triple ‘S’ Tires...
actionnewsnow.com
Motorcycle, RV crash in Oroville, 1 taken to hospital
OROVILLE, Calif. 2 P.M. UPDATE - One person was taken the hospital following a motorcycle crash in Oroville on Wednesday morning. The crash happened in the area of George Pacific Way and Feather River Boulevard before 11:30 a.m. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said a person was taken to the hospital...
actionnewsnow.com
Fentanyl, meth found during Tehama County home compliance check
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A person on Post Release Community Supervision was arrested after the Tehama County Probations Department located drugs during a home compliance check on Tuesday. The probation departments conducted a compliance check in the Los Molinos area and located 84 fentanyl pills, 140 ½ grams of methamphetamine,...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico native drowns at American River, known by family & friends as putting others before himself
Action News Now is learning that a man who drowned in the American River over the weekend was a Chico native. Chico native drowns at American River, known by family, friends as putting others before himself. Action News Now is learning that a man who drowned in the American River...
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE stops early morning vegetation fire near Los Molinos
LOS MOLINOS, Calif. - CAL FIRE has stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire that broke out early Wednesday morning in Tehama County. The fire was reported around 4:30 a.m. near Lincoln Street and Tehama Vina Road, just southeast of Los Molinos. CAL FIRE said they stopped forward progress....
crimevoice.com
Chico burglary suspect arrested
Originally published as a City of Chico press release:. “On July 31, 2022, at approximately 04:29 AM, a Chico Police Officer patrolling the area of Esplanade and Cohasset Road spotted a suspicious male walking out of the Garden Vila business park. Due to the businesses being closed and other suspicious behavior observed, the officer turned around to investigate and saw the male running north on the adjacent bike path.
actionnewsnow.com
Enloe Wound Ostomy and Hyperbaric Center glass shattered, owner doesn’t press charges
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police Department arrested a man for public intoxication and they say he is suspected of shattering glass at the Enloe Wound Ostomy and Hyperbaric Center. Police said around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, callers reported someone inside the office on Mangrove Avenue breaking things. Police arrested 25-year-old...
KSBW.com
'He was a hero': Navy veteran and medical student dies after saving others in California river
Family, classmates and professors are mourning the death of a Navy veteran and UC Davis medical student. Thirty-year-old Joshua Brandon Crane, a five-year Navy veteran, disappeared under the water Friday at a social event he organized for his medical school colleagues. "He saw some women in distress in the San...
Comments / 0