3 Rays That Need to Step Up For The Rest of the Season

rayscoloredglasses.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tiny Houses Near a Florida Beach are Mentioned in a List of Charming, Tiny HotelsL. CaneFlorida State
Florida’s Medical Marijuana Industry Receives a Boost – Leading Cannabis Marketplace Relocates to Florida From SeattleToby HazlewoodFlorida State
These Tampa Restaurants Are Offering Deals To Help You Fight InflationBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?L. CaneTampa, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
Related
Bader trade connected to other moves by the St. Louis Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals just traded their starting center fielder. On the same day, their top prospect started his first game in left field. John Mozeliak and the St. Louis Cardinals did exactly what he said he would do at the trade deadline: trade for starting pitching. With minutes to go before trading season expired, the Cardinals traded Harrison Bader to the New York Yankees, in exchange for starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery.
JD Martinez had the perfect response to not being traded by Red Sox
Boston Red Sox outfielder J.D. Martinez made it through the trade deadline without being traded, and his response was absolutely perfect. Boston Red Sox outfielder J.D. Martinez was implicated in several trade talks leading up to the deadline, but he’s officially staying in Boston for the rest of the season.
ESPN
Tampa Bay Rays acquire lefty reliever Garrett Cleavinger from Los Angeles Dodgers
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Rays have acquired left-handed reliever Garrett Cleavinger from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for minor league outfielder Germán Tapia. The Rays said Monday that Cleavinger, who spent parts of the past three seasons in the majors with the Dodgers and Philadelphia...
RUMOR: The 1 Rays player who could be on the move at MLB Trade Deadline
The Tampa Bay Rays are in the thick of the American League wild card race. As a result, they are widely expected to look into picking up another bat or two at the 2022 MLB trade deadline to help them make a playoff push. However, the Rays are always going...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rumor: Mets, White Sox mulling MLB trade for Tigers’ lefty reliever
The New York Mets and Chicago White Sox are among the teams active in the MLB trade deadline market for relief pitchers. Per the latest MLB rumors, the Mets and White Sox have shown interest in a Detroit Tigers left-handed reliever, as reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Mets, White Sox among teams seeking […] The post Rumor: Mets, White Sox mulling MLB trade for Tigers’ lefty reliever appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Sox Made Several Notable Trades Monday Night
The Boston Red Sox are plenty busy this Monday evening; and it doesn't appear that the storied AL East ballclub is just selling ahead of the trade deadline. The Red Sox made a flurry of trades just moments ago. First, Boston traded catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros. Funny enough, the two AL squads will play each other tonight.
FOX Sports
Orioles get OF Brett Phillips from Rays for $100,000
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles acquired outfielder Brett Phillips from the Tampa Bay Rays for $100,000 on Tuesday. The 28-year-old Phillips hit .147 in 75 games for the Rays this year, but he could bring defensive value to a Baltimore team that is still in the hunt for a postseason spot. The Orioles, who have spent several seasons rebuilding but are unexpectedly contending now, dealt fan favorite Trey Mancini to Houston and reliever Jorge López to Minnesota before Tuesday’s deadline.
Boston Red Sox: Jarren Duran Continues His Quest to Push Himself Out of Town
Jarren Duran isn't endearing himself to Boston Red Sox fans lately. The post Boston Red Sox: Jarren Duran Continues His Quest to Push Himself Out of Town appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Rays take on the Blue Jays in first of 2-game series
Toronto Blue Jays (57-45, second in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (54-48, third in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (7-8, 3.30 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 122 strikeouts); Rays: Drew Rasmussen (6-3, 3.17 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -143, Rays +122;...
numberfire.com
Luke Raley left out of Rays' lineup Wednesday afternoon
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Luke Raley is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against left-hander Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays. The lefty-hitting Raley will return to the bench after he went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Tuesday's loss. Roman Quinn will replace Raley in right field and hit eighth.
numberfire.com
Yu Chang on Tampa Bay bench Tuesday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yu Chang is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays. Taylor Walls will start at shortstop in place of Chang and bat ninth. Walls has a $2,300 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for the...
After dealing more pitching prospects, Rays will ‘be careful’
ST. PETERSBURG — For the second year in a row, the Rays gave up two pitching prospects to get a potentially impactful position player. In 2021, it was the more advanced Joe Ryan and Drew Strotman going to Minnesota for rental bat Nelson Cruz. On Monday, it was younger,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
GameDay Preview: Quick Series With Blue Jays Has Playoff Implications For Rays.
The Tampa Bay rays open a quick to game series with the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night to Tropicana Field, and their playoff implications are bound in both games.
Former Gator Kyle Trask sputters in latest lengthy Bucs practice stint
TAMPA — One player’s day of rest can be another’s day of reckoning. Which is to say, Tom Brady was off Wednesday. At times, so too was Kyle Trask. Again handed extensive team reps while Brady took his second “vet day” of training camp, the former Gator’s crisp moments were offset by cringe-worthy ones during the team’s indoor workout in spider pads and helmets at AdventHealth Training Center.
FanSided
271K+
Followers
514K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0