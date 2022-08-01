ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

3 Rays That Need to Step Up For The Rest of the Season

By Matthew Creally
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago
rayscoloredglasses.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Bader trade connected to other moves by the St. Louis Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals just traded their starting center fielder. On the same day, their top prospect started his first game in left field. John Mozeliak and the St. Louis Cardinals did exactly what he said he would do at the trade deadline: trade for starting pitching. With minutes to go before trading season expired, the Cardinals traded Harrison Bader to the New York Yankees, in exchange for starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Mets, White Sox mulling MLB trade for Tigers’ lefty reliever

The New York Mets and Chicago White Sox are among the teams active in the MLB trade deadline market for relief pitchers. Per the latest MLB rumors, the Mets and White Sox have shown interest in a Detroit Tigers left-handed reliever, as reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Mets, White Sox among teams seeking […] The post Rumor: Mets, White Sox mulling MLB trade for Tigers’ lefty reliever appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Red Sox Made Several Notable Trades Monday Night

The Boston Red Sox are plenty busy this Monday evening; and it doesn't appear that the storied AL East ballclub is just selling ahead of the trade deadline. The Red Sox made a flurry of trades just moments ago. First, Boston traded catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros. Funny enough, the two AL squads will play each other tonight.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Orioles get OF Brett Phillips from Rays for $100,000

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles acquired outfielder Brett Phillips from the Tampa Bay Rays for $100,000 on Tuesday. The 28-year-old Phillips hit .147 in 75 games for the Rays this year, but he could bring defensive value to a Baltimore team that is still in the hunt for a postseason spot. The Orioles, who have spent several seasons rebuilding but are unexpectedly contending now, dealt fan favorite Trey Mancini to Houston and reliever Jorge López to Minnesota before Tuesday’s deadline.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Peralta
FOX Sports

Rays take on the Blue Jays in first of 2-game series

Toronto Blue Jays (57-45, second in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (54-48, third in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (7-8, 3.30 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 122 strikeouts); Rays: Drew Rasmussen (6-3, 3.17 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -143, Rays +122;...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Luke Raley left out of Rays' lineup Wednesday afternoon

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Luke Raley is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against left-hander Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays. The lefty-hitting Raley will return to the bench after he went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Tuesday's loss. Roman Quinn will replace Raley in right field and hit eighth.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Yu Chang on Tampa Bay bench Tuesday

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yu Chang is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays. Taylor Walls will start at shortstop in place of Chang and bat ninth. Walls has a $2,300 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for the...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rays#Diamondbacks
Tampa Bay Times

Former Gator Kyle Trask sputters in latest lengthy Bucs practice stint

TAMPA — One player’s day of rest can be another’s day of reckoning. Which is to say, Tom Brady was off Wednesday. At times, so too was Kyle Trask. Again handed extensive team reps while Brady took his second “vet day” of training camp, the former Gator’s crisp moments were offset by cringe-worthy ones during the team’s indoor workout in spider pads and helmets at AdventHealth Training Center.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

FanSided

271K+
Followers
514K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy