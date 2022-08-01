Group demands stronger response from the federal government on climate crisis

augustafreepress.com
Maria Bartiromo Says Falling Fossil Fuel Investment Is Emergency, Not Climate Change
Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo said Sunday that the real climate-change emergency is America’s declining investment in fossil fuels, not finding renewable sources to gain energy independence. (Watch the video below.) As debate over global warming continued to boil amid soaring summer heat, the conservative TV personality attempted to...
Biden lays out new funds for localities on climate, but no national emergency yet
With U.S. Senate negotiations over climate funding stalled, President Joe Biden on Wednesday directed additional spending to help states and cities manage climate disasters — resisting calls from many congressional Democrats to take more aggressive executive action like a declaration of a national climate emergency. Biden also announced steps executive agencies are taking to expand […] The post Biden lays out new funds for localities on climate, but no national emergency yet appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Major handouts could make Big Oil companies the biggest "beneficiaries" of Manchin's climate deal
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. The U.S. oil and gas industry is openly lauding elements of a reconciliation package that includes historic renewable energy investments, a response likely to heighten climate advocates' wariness of the bill as Democrats look to push it through the Senate as soon as next week.
Phys.org
'Inflation Reduction Act': What you need to know about major effort to fight climate change
For more than a decade, Congressional Democrats and a growing share of their political base have chased a dream: legislation to combat climate change, large enough to transform our society into one equipped to avert the worst catastrophes of a rapidly warming planet. On Wednesday the dream made a giant...
Nevada court fights raise caution flags on green energy push
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Opposition from friends, not foes, is creating potential roadblocks to President Joe Biden’s green energy agenda on federal lands in the blue-leaning, Western swing state of Nevada. Two lithium mines and a geothermal power plant in the works in the biggest U.S. gold-mining state are under attack from conservationists, tribes and others who otherwise generally support Biden’s efforts to expedite the transition from fossil fuels to renewables. The conflicts put a spotlight on an emerging reality as the Biden administration tries to meet its goal of having the U.S. power grid run on clean energy by 2035. Renewable or not, the actual mining of the resources faces many of the same regulatory and environmental hurdles the government has encountered for decades when digging for coal or drilling for oil.
The Climate Bill Would Change the Course of the 2020s
First we got the bill. Now we have the numbers. The Inflation Reduction Act, the surprise deal that Senator Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer struck last week, would significantly reduce greenhouse-gas pollution from the American economy. If passed, the bill would cut annual emissions by as much as 44 percent by the end of this decade, according to a new set of analyses from three independent research firms.
Deep in the Democrats’ Climate Bill, Analysts See More Wins for Clean Energy Than Gifts for Fossil Fuel Business
Although Senate leaders have included plenty of favors for the fossil fuel industry in the big climate package they hope to advance this week, most analysts have concluded these concessions amount to consolation prizes in a deal where clean energy is the clear winner. At least three separate analyses by...
Fossil fuel side deal for U.S. climate bill slammed by green groups
Aug 2 (Reuters) - A deal among U.S. Senate Democrats that would provide faster approvals for fossil fuel projects in exchange for party-line support for a spending bill focused on tackling climate change drew harsh criticism from environmental groups on Tuesday.
Open primary may save Trump's GOP targets in Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The two Republican members of Congress from Washington who drew interparty challenges due to their vote to impeach former President Donald Trump were leading other Republicans in the state’s top two primary Wednesday. Under Washington’s primary system, all candidates run on the same ballot, and the top two vote getters in each of Tuesday’s races advance to the November election, regardless of party — a system observers say may have helped the GOP incumbents in Washington who had been targeted by Trump. In early returns, Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse looked as they may advance to the general election with a Democratic candidate in each of their races. Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez was the top vote getter in the 3rd Congressional District, with 32% of the vote and advanced to the November ballot. Herrera Beutler had under 24%. Joe Kent – a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump who faced significant spending against him from another Republican who attacked him from the right – was at nearly 21%.
Australian government confident of emissions reduction law
The Australian government said Wednesday it is confident its greenhouse gas reduction target will be enshrined in law after negotiating amendments with senators from outside the new administration’s ranks.A bill to enshrine the center-left Labor Party’s election pledge to reduce Australia’s greenhouse gas emissions by 43% below 2005 levels by 2030 was the first piece of legislation introduced to the Parliament when it sat last week for the first time since the May 21 elections.Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his government had negotiated sufficient support for the bill to pass the Senate without changing the 43% commitment.“I am very...
Ireland targets 25% cut in agriculture emissions but farmers voice anger
Ireland has committed to a 25% cut in greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture by 2030 after a bitter political battle between farmers, business groups and environmentalists. The coalition government on Thursday announced binding sectoral targets to slash overall carbon emissions by 51% by 2030, a daunting challenge for a country that has consistently missed climate goals, making it per capita one of the world highest emitters.
Climate spending in new reconciliation deal a ‘turning point’ for the U.S., supporters say
Environmental advocates largely praised the climate provisions in Senate Democrats’ massive taxes, health care and energy bill released last week, saying even with provisions to help the fossil fuel industry, the measure represents a historic step toward addressing the climate crisis. The 725-page bill — made public mere hours after U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin III and Senate […] The post Climate spending in new reconciliation deal a ‘turning point’ for the U.S., supporters say appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
What big oil knew about climate change — in its own words
Four years ago, I traveled around America, visiting historical archives. I was looking for documents that might reveal the hidden history of climate change – and in particular, when the major coal, oil, and gas companies became aware of the problem, and what they knew about it. I pored over boxes of papers, thousands of […] The post What big oil knew about climate change — in its own words appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Labor’s climate bill is mostly symbolic - the big questions are about what comes next | Adam Morton
In the first of a new weekly column, Guardian Australia’s environment editor argues the Albanese government will be judged on what it actually achieves to tackle climate change
Australia's Greens back climate law but vow to fight coal, gas projects
MELBOURNE, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Australia's Greens party on Wednesday threw its support behind the government's climate change legislation, clearing the way for a bill enshrining a pledge to cut carbon emissions by 43% by 2030, but said it would oppose new fossil fuel projects.
Climate disinformation leaves lasting mark as world heats
In 1998, as nations around the world agreed to cut carbon emissions through the Kyoto Protocol, America’s fossil fuel companies plotted their response, including an aggressive strategy to inject doubt into the public debate. “Victory,” according to the American Petroleum Institute’s memo, “will be achieved when average citizens ‘understand’...
POLITICO
The climate bill's final hurdles
Senate Democrats are scrambling to vote on their $369 billion climate bill by this weekend, but first it has to go through some procedural gymnastics. Because they can’t count on any Republican votes, Democrats plan to pass the bill through a process known as budget reconciliation. That allows them to pass legislation with just 50 votes, rather than the 60 needed to get around a filibuster.
Reduce flights to fight climate change, says mayor – but not at my local airport
A northern mayor who has called for fewer flights to help fight climate change is facing criticism – after calling for more flights from his own local airport.Oliver Coppard, the Mayor of South Yorkshire, says global aviation needs to be both reduced and made more sustainable to combat planetary warming.But, after it was revealed Doncaster Sheffield Airport was facing closure, he has vowed to do everything he can to save the facility – including bringing more flights in.The apparent contradiction comes after a poll this weekend revealed that people wanted more to be done to combat climate change –...
The Greens have backed Labor's 43% target - but don't think Australia's climate wars are over
After a decade of climate policy failure, Wednesday brought good news and slightly less good news for Australian action on climate change. The good news: the nation will soon have a substantive target for emissions reduction, after the Greens agreed to back the Labor government’s reduction of 43% by 2030. The slightly less good news: the Coalition isn’t playing ball on climate. And as far as the Greens are concerned, the climate wars aren’t over at all. That’s because the Greens – who now hold the balance of power in the Senate – see Labor as the largest remaining obstacle...
