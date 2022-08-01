Burglary Suspect Arrested

www.nbcrightnow.com
RPD Asks For Help In Identifying Fraud Suspect
RICHLAND, Wash.- UPDATE: August 8th 6:20 PM. The suspect has now been identified. Richland Police thank the community for its help in identifying the man. The Richland Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a male fraud suspect. The suspect committed a vehicle prowl on the 700...
Wanted gang member arrested in Toppenish
TOPPENISH, Wash. — Numerous law enforcement agencies collaborated to arrest a wanted man around LaRue Road in Toppenish on August 2. Lane Phipps, 26, was wanted on attempted murder charges in Whatcom County, and for taking a female hostage and shooting at Lynwood officers on July 5, according to the press release from the Yakima Police Department. He is also reported as a known Sureño gang member.
Sunnyside police looking for shooting suspect
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Officers with the Sunnyside Police Department responded to reports of shots fired on August 1 to find a 19-year-old male who had been shot in the shoulder. Angel Rodriguez-Chavez, from Toppenish, was found around the 1300 block of S 6th Street before being taken to a nearby hospital. There, he was stabilized then flown to a high-level trauma center, according to SPD Commander Scott Bailey.
1 dead 1 injured in Sunnyside gun battle
SUNNYSIDE -- One person is dead and another is in the hospital after what investigators describe as a shootout between people in a car and a house in Sunnyside early Wednesday morning. Deputies responded to the 900 block of S Lester Road to reports of shots fired at 4:20 a.m.
3 Yakima County Shootings In 24 Hours
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- Around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2nd, the Yakima County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a car being shot at along I-82, in the Buena/Zillah area, headed toward Sunnyside. Although shots were fired, no one was hurt. Later, at 4 a.m. Wednesday, August 3rd, officers...
Kennewick Police Searching For Weekend Assault Suspect
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police responded to an assault with weapons call in the 8600 block of W. Imnaha Avenue around 4:30 Saturday morning. The victim of the assault sustained a gunshot wound to the foot and a cut to the head. The cut was the result of being struck with the gun.
Arrest Warrant Issued for Former Toppenish Teacher
The Yakima County Prosecutors Office has issued an arrest warrant for former Toppenish teacher 40-year-old Bertha Cerna. In the warrant she's charged with first-degree sexual misconduct with a minor and two counts of furnishing liquor to minors. The warrant calls for a bail of $50,000. The warrant was issued after...
Benton County child rapist sentenced to life and more
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Mark Kevin Serban, born in 1986, was sentenced to life on August 3, 2022, with the possibility of release after 76.5 months for second degree attempted child rape, plus 34 months for third degree child rape. He will spend a minimum of nine years in prison with this sentence and will be under the Department of Corrections supervision for the rest of his life.
610KONA
Deadly Shooting in Sunnyside Wednesday Morning
(Sunnyside, WA) -- One dead, another rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Sunnyside, Yakima County early Wednesday morning. This happened off the 900 Block of South Lester Road. The Yakima Sheriff was called to the scene on a shots fired call. Deputies say an armed group opened fire at a house with people inside. The people inside fired back. The investigation is ongoing. It's not yet known who the victims hit are.
Rural Franklin County Burglary Suspect Sought, Red SUV
The bold burglary occurred during the daytime hours. There are actually multiple suspects, but one of them happened to walk back and forth in front of a Ring Doorbell camera. Franklin County Deputies say this woman is one of several suspects sought from a Friday, July 29th rural burglary at a home on Dogwood Road, about four miles southwest of Eltopia.
Washington State Trooper finds injured hawk on roadway, rescues it in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — An injured hawk is now under the care of veterinary specialists based out of Umatilla County thanks to a quick-thinking Trooper with the Washington State Patrol (WSP) who decided to take care of it. According to a social media post from Trooper Chris Thorson, the injured...
Man’s family finds him face down in water after his tube flips in rapids, WA cops say
A 60-year-old man drowned in a Washington river after his tube flipped in the rapids, authorities said. The man from Walla Walla was floating the Wenatchee River near Dryden on July 30 with some friends and family members, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. When...
Weekend Water Deaths Highlight Need For Summer Safety
UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore.- Marine Deputies with the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office responded to a boating accident at McKay Reservoir on Friday, July, 29th. Around 6:13 p.m. 8 occupants of a boat were tubing when one, a 41 year old Milton-Freewater man, was unable to get back into the boat. The...
Fatal Crash, Wrong Way Driver Umatilla Co., August 1
On Friday July 29, 2022, at about 8:05 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 near milepost 216. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge 3500 pickup operated by Gabriel Madrid Velasquez, age 55, from Kennewick, Washington, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes and collided head on with a Ford Fiesta, operated by Kari Ann Lindeman, age 49, from La Grande. Lindeman was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. Velasquez suffered serious injuries and was flown via life flight to St. Mary’s Hospital in Walla Walla. The westbound lanes were closed for about six hours during the investigation. OSP was assisted by Umatilla Tribal Fire Department, Umatilla Tribal Police Department and ODOT.
One man dead after boating accident at McKay Reservoir
UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. — The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office is investigating a boating accident that killed a 41-year-old man on July 29. At 6:13 p.m., USCO Marine Deputies responded to the McKay Reservoir after a 911 call from a unanimous reporter of a boating accident. Deputies said an investigation...
Wheat field burns near Pasco
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. - A vegetation fire burned about ten acres before it was knocked down south of Selph Landing on August 3. Wheat stubble had caught fire, but Franklin County Fire District 3 reports early crews and a farmer with a disk were able to quickly knock down the fire.
Veterans Memorial Golf Course suffers $110,000 in damages after fire overnight
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla Fire Department responded to a fire early Wednesday morning at the Veterans Memorial Golf Course on East Rees Avenue. According to the Walla Walla Fire Department, at 1:49 a.m., units were dispatched after receiving reports that visible flames could be seen and large embers were seen coming down.
Raid rescues puppies near Hermiston
HERMISTON — Area animal rescue operations are hustling to save several Yorkshire terriers following a raid Friday, July 30, north of Hermiston. Robin Barker, vice president of Fuzz Balls Animal Rescue, said several mistreated Yorkshire terriers were uncovered off Highway 395 near Hermiston in a trailer with no electricity or running water. With temperatures rising past the 100 degree mark this past week, it created an unsafe environment for the puppies.
Coroner reports first heat-related death in Tri-Cities
RICHLAND, Wash. - Benton County Coroner William Leach has reported the first heat-related death in the Tri-Cities of 2022. He said 38-year-old Sean Aaberg died of hyperthermia around 4 p.m. on August 1. Aaberg was reportedly homeless and collapsed from dehydration around the 1500 block of Thayer Drive. A witness...
Oregon man thought he could cling to the boat side to shore. He lost his grip
The ladder broke as he tried to get back into the boat.
