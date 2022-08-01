ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UW Offers Louisiana Edge Rusher After He Decommits from Nebraska

By Dan Raley
Ashley Williams Jr. backs out on Huskers nearly three weeks after pledging.

Ashley Williams Jr. wasn't decommitted from Nebraska for more than a few hours on Sunday when the Louisiana edge rusher disclosed on social media that he had an offer from the University of Washington.

While it's believed that Auburn has flipped him, give the Huskies credit for sticking their nose into the recruitment of the 6-foot-6, 220-pound Williams from Zachary, Louisiana, as soon as they saw an opening.

A 4-star recruit in the Class of 2023, Williams committed to the Cornhuskers on July 11, telling online analysts the school felt right to him.

Just shy of three weeks later, it no longer did. He walked away from Nebraska, citing "recents events and a lapse in communication" without elaborating on what that meant.

That might be just another way of saying he received a better offer, but Williams would need to respond to that before anyone knows for sure.

Either way, he's back on the market and the Huskies at least have his ear.

Williams holds 23 offers, which, besides the UW and Auburn, include Texas, Florida State, Michigan State, Missouri, Houston, Georgia Tech and Minnesota.

For a 15-0 and 5A state champion, the appealingly swift Williams comes off a season in which he collected 89 tackles, including 22 for lost yards and 14 sacks, plus he forced two fumbles and scored a defensive touchdown. He lists his 40-yard dash time at a blazing 4.46 for a big man.

He spent the weekend at Auburn and could be headed to the SEC. It's not clear why LSU didn't recruit him, especially with Zachary just 15 miles from Baton Rouge. Yet the Huskies have put themselves in there.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they're published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

